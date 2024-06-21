Sandstorm Gold Royalties Announces Voting Results from 2024 Annual Shareholder Meeting

Jun 21, 2024, 16:20 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, June 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm Gold Royalties", "Sandstorm" or the "Company") (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) is pleased to provide the voting results from the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting"). The Meeting was held today, June 21st in Vancouver, British Columbia at which 68% of the issued common shares, as of the record date for the Meeting, were represented. Shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions presented, including the re-election of all director nominees, namely Nolan Watson, David Awram, David E. De Witt, Andrew T. Swarthout, John P.A. Budreski, Mary L. Little, Vera Kobalia, and Elif Levesque. Detailed results of the vote for directors are set out below:
|
Election of Directors
|
Votes For
|
% For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Nolan Watson
|
166,238,269
|
99.33 %
|
1,116,042
|
0.67 %
|
David Awram
|
157,393,020
|
94.05 %
|
9,961,291
|
5.95 %
|
David E. De Witt
|
158,190,068
|
94.52 %
|
9,164,243
|
5.48 %
|
Andrew T. Swarthout
|
160,558,585
|
95.94 %
|
6,795,726
|
4.06 %
|
John P.A. Budreski
|
151,929,533
|
90.78 %
|
15,424,778
|
9.22 %
|
Mary L. Little
|
155,216,048
|
92.75 %
|
12,138,263
|
7.25 %
|
Vera Kobalia
|
163,749,260
|
97.85 %
|
3,605,051
|
2.15 %
|
Elif Levesque
|
157,588,991
|
94.16 %
|
9,765,320
|
5.84 %
Detailed voting results for all matters considered at the Meeting will be available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.
Contact Information
For more information about Sandstorm Gold Royalties, please visit our website at www.sandstormgold.com or email us at [email protected].
ABOUT SANDSTORM GOLD ROYALTIES
Sandstorm is a precious metals-focused royalty company that provides upfront financing to mining companies and receives the right to a percentage of production from a mine, for the life of the mine. Sandstorm holds a portfolio of over 230 royalties, of which 41 of the underlying mines are producing. Sandstorm plans to grow and diversify its low-cost production profile through the acquisition of additional gold royalties. For more information visit: www.sandstormgold.com.
