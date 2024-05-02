Sandstorm Gold Royalties Announces Sale of Select Non-Core, Non-Precious Metals Assets and Renews Normal Course Issuer Bid

DESIGNATED PRESS RELEASE

VANCOUVER, BC, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm Gold Royalties", "Sandstorm" or the "Company") (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a definitive asset purchase agreement to sell a collection of non-core, non-precious metals royalties for cash proceeds of $21.0 million plus the retention of the next $10 million in proceeds from the Copper Mountain Royalty (as defined below). In conjunction with accelerated deleveraging driven by recent non-core asset sales and the current commodity price environment, Sandstorm's Board of Directors has approved the use of the renewed Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") allowing the Company to purchase its common shares from time to time when management believes the common shares are undervalued by the market (further details below). All dollar figures are in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

Sale of Non-Core, Non-Precious Metals Royalty Package

Sandstorm has signed a definitive asset purchase agreement with Evolve Strategic Element Royalties Ltd. ("Evolve") for the sale of eight royalties for cash consideration of $21.0 million (the "Cash Purchase Price") plus the retention of the next $10 million in proceeds from the Copper Mountain Royalty (the "Transaction"). The Transaction is part of the Company's previously announced plan to monetize certain non-core assets to expedite debt repayment. Upon completion of the Transaction, Sandstorm will have sold over $50 million of non-core royalty and equity investments since the third quarter of 2023, including approximately $40 million in cash consideration. While further monetization of the Company's investment portfolio is possible, subject to market conditions, the Company does not intend to monetize further royalty or stream assets. Sandstorm continues to focus on de-leveraging its balance sheet while also accelerating investment in higher-returning initiatives including the repurchase of undervalued Sandstorm shares via the renewed NCIB.

Royalties purchased from Sandstorm by Evolve (the "Royalty Package") include:

Highland Valley Copper: a 0.5% net profits interest ("NPI") on Teck Resources Ltd.'s Highland Valley Copper project in British Columbia, Canada (the "HVC Royalty").

a 0.5% net profits interest ("NPI") on Teck Resources Ltd.'s Highland Valley Copper project in (the "HVC Royalty"). Copper Mountain North Pit: a 2.5–5.0% net smelter returns ("NSR") royalty on the North Pit at the Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia, Canada (the "Copper Mountain Royalty"). Sandstorm maintains near-term exposure to the Copper Mountain North Pit via the retention of $10 million in royalty revenue (the "Retained Copper Mountain Royalty"). Based on Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s current Mineral Reserves, royalty revenues at Copper Mountain are limited to the North Pit. These reserves are expected to be largely mined over the next 24 months with royalty payments expected to be similar to the Retained Copper Mountain Royalty. Since acquiring the Copper Mountain Royalty in 2015, Sandstorm has recognized royalty revenues of approximately $5.2 million , including approximately $4 million within the last 12 months.

a 2.5–5.0% net smelter returns ("NSR") royalty on the North Pit at the Copper Mountain mine in (the "Copper Mountain Royalty"). Sandstorm maintains near-term exposure to the Copper Mountain North Pit via the retention of in royalty revenue (the "Retained Copper Mountain Royalty"). Based on Hudbay Minerals Inc.'s current Mineral Reserves, royalty revenues at Copper Mountain are limited to the North Pit. These reserves are expected to be largely mined over the next 24 months with royalty payments expected to be similar to the Retained Copper Mountain Royalty. Since acquiring the Copper Mountain Royalty in 2015, Sandstorm has recognized royalty revenues of approximately , including approximately within the last 12 months. Seymour Lake : a 1.5% NSR royalty on Green Technology Metals Limited's ("Green Technology Metals") Seymour Lake lithium development project in Ontario, Canada . The royalty covers the Seymour deposit but does not cover Green Technology Metals' Root project.

a 1.5% NSR royalty on Green Technology Metals Limited's ("Green Technology Metals") lithium development project in . The royalty covers the Seymour deposit but does not cover Green Technology Metals' Root project. Obalski: a 1.0–1.5% NSR royalty on TomaGold Corp's Obalski copper-zinc project in Québec, Canada (the "Obalski Royalty").

a 1.0–1.5% NSR royalty on TomaGold Corp's Obalski copper-zinc project in Québec, (the "Obalski Royalty"). Scott Lake : a payment upon commercial production on Yorbeau Resources Inc.'s Scott Lake project in Québec, Canada ranging from C$1–$4 million depending on the size of Scott Lake reserves at the time of commercial production (the "Scott Lake Payment").

a payment upon commercial production on Yorbeau Resources Inc.'s project in Québec, ranging from C$1–$4 million depending on the size of Scott Lake reserves at the time of commercial production (the "Scott Lake Payment"). Saints-Leinster & Scotia: a 2.5% NSR royalty on the Saints-Leinster and Scotia nickel development projects owned by Future Battery Metals Ltd. and Shine Resources Pty Ltd. in Western Australia .

Sandstorm will receive the Cash Purchase Price in the second quarter of 2024 upon completion of customary closing conditions including the expiry of certain preemptive rights held by project operators. Evolve has secured financing commitments in excess of the Cash Purchase Price.

Based on the analyst consensus net asset value ("NAV") of the Royalty Package, the Transaction concluded at approximately 1.0x street consensus NAV based on the Cash Purchase Price excluding proceeds from the Retained Copper Mountain Royalty. Relative to Sandstorm's invested capital for the Royalty Package, the Company will realize an internal rate of return exceeding 20% on the Royalty Package, including cash received to date, the Cash Purchase Price, and the Retained Copper Mountain Royalty. RBC Capital Markets served as financial advisor for the Transaction.

Production Outlook Unchanged

The Transaction is not expected to materially impact Sandstorm's near or long-term production guidance given the expected cash flows from the Retained Copper Mountain Royalty and the early-stage nature of several assets in the Royalty Package. The Company maintains its 2024 production guidance of between 75,000–90,000 gold equivalent ounces, expected to increase to approximately 125,000 ounces within the next five years.

About Evolve Strategic Element Royalties

Evolve is a private battery and energy transition royalty company backed and led by Joseph de la Plante and Vincent Metcalfe, both formerly of Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. Evolve is focused on providing capital to strategic element and base metal mines that will supply future generations with the strategic commodities needed to transition to a low-carbon economy. For more information about Evolve, visit their website at www.evolveroyalties.com or contact Evolve's management team.

Normal Course Issuer Bid Renewal

Sandstorm's NCIB is being renewed after the previous NCIB expired on April 10, 2024. The previous NCIB provided Sandstorm with the option to purchase up to 24.0 million of the Company's common shares ("Common Shares") from time to time when Sandstorm's management believes that the Common Shares are undervalued by the market. Under the renewed NCIB, Sandstorm may purchase up to 20.0 million of its Common Shares, representing approximately 7% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares. As of April 30, 2024, the Company had 297,829,746 Common Shares issued and outstanding, 215,872,489 of which made up the "Public Float" (within the meaning of the rules of the Toronto Stock Exchange) and the 20.0 million Common Shares purchasable under the NCIB represents approximately 9% of the Company's Public Float. The new NCIB also provides Sandstorm with the option to purchase its Common Shares from time to time when Sandstorm's management believes that the Common Shares are undervalued by the market. The Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has accepted the Company's notice that it intends to proceed with a NCIB in accordance with TSX rules. Purchases under the renewed NCIB may commence on May 7, 2024, and will terminate on the earlier of May 6, 2025, the date that Sandstorm completes its purchases pursuant to the NCIB as filed with the TSX, or the date of notice by Sandstorm of termination of the NCIB.

All purchases under the NCIB will be executed on the open market through the facilities of the TSX or alternative Canadian trading systems and through the facilities of the NYSE or alternative trading systems in the United States of America. Purchases will be made at the market price of the Common Shares at the time of acquisition and may be funded by Sandstorm's working capital. Any Common Shares acquired by the Company under the NCIB will be cancelled. Sandstorm's average daily trading volume on the TSX during the last six calendar months was 292,442 Common Shares. Under the rules of the TSX, subject to the Company's ability to make block purchases, daily purchases on the TSX under the NCIB will not exceed 73,110 Common Shares, which represents 25% of the average daily trading volume on the TSX during the last six calendar months. The maximum number of Common Shares which can be purchased per day on the NYSE will be 25% of the average daily trading volume for the four calendar weeks preceding the date of purchase, subject to certain exceptions for block purchases.

The actual number of Common Shares that may be purchased and the timing of such purchases will be determined by the Company. Decisions regarding purchases will be based on market conditions, share price, best use of available cash, and other factors.

In the last twelve months, the Company has purchased 2,736,920 Common Shares pursuant to its NCIB at a volume-weighted average price of approximately C$7.05 per common share on the TSX and alternative Canadian trading systems and approximately US$4.89 per common share on the NYSE and alternative US trading systems.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Contact Information

For more information about Sandstorm Gold Royalties, please visit our website at www.sandstormgold.com or email us at [email protected].

ABOUT SANDSTORM GOLD ROYALTIES

Sandstorm is a precious metals-focused royalty company that provides upfront financing to mining companies and receives the right to a percentage of production from a mine, for the life of the mine. Following the completion of the Evolve Transaction, Sandstorm will hold a portfolio of approximately 230 royalties, of which 39 of the underlying mines are producing. Sandstorm plans to grow and diversify its low-cost production profile through the acquisition of additional gold royalties. For more information visit: www.sandstormgold.com.

