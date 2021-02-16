Sandra Schmirler Foundation Telethon goes virtual

VICTORIA, BC, Feb. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The 19th annual Sandra Schmirler Foundation Telethon will be held on Sunday, February 21st, during the Scotties Tournament of Hearts on TSN.

"More than 20 years after her death, Sandra's legacy lives on in the babies saved by equipment purchased by the Sandra Schmirler Foundation," said former Foundation Chair and current Advisor, Chris Atchison. "It is great to know that at a time when so many things have been cancelled, the telethon will go on as scheduled."

This year, the telethon will be held virtually with volunteers answering donor calls from their homes and in socially distanced spaces around the country. For the first time, the Sandra Schmirler Foundation will stream content on their Facebook page between TSN broadcasts.

"The work the Sandra Schmirler Foundation does saves lives," Atchison said. "A successful telethon means hospitals across Canada will have equipment to help babies who are born premature and critically ill."

The fundraising goal of the telethon is $500,000. That amount will help to purchase lifesaving equipment for Neonatal Intensive Care Units from coast-to-coast-to-coast.

To donate to the Sandra Schmirler Foundation Telethon, Canadians can call 1-866-210-6011 or contribute online at www.sandraschmirler.org

With the generous support of TSN and Curling Canada, the Sandra Schmirler Foundation Telethon is held on the first Sunday of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Sandra Schmirler was a Canadian curler who captured three Canadian Curling Championships and three World Curling Championships. She skipped her Canadian team to a gold medal at the 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics. A mother of two, Sandra sadly passed away in 2000 at the age of 36, leaving a legacy that had a much farther reach than curling.

Her foundation works to ensure all babies born too soon, too small or too sick will be cared for in a NICU equipped with state-of-the-art life-saving equipment close to their homes, family and friends.

The 2020 Sandra Schmirler Foundation Telethon on TSN during the Scotties Tournament of Hearts raised a record $450,000 to help babies from coast-to-coast-to-coast.

When: Sunday, February 21st, during the Scotties Tournament of Hearts Where: TSN and the Sandra Schmirler Foundation Facebook page Donate: 1-866-210-6011 or online at sandraschmirler.org

For further information: Ian Cunningham, Chair, Board of Directors, Sandra Schmirler Foundation, [email protected], 416-270-9080