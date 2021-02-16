Sandra Schmirler Foundation Telethon goes virtual

REGINA, SK, Feb. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The 19th annual Sandra Schmirler Foundation Telethon will be held on Sunday, February 21st, during the Scotties Tournament of Hearts on TSN.

Each year, Sandra's daughters Sara and Jenna look forward to the telethon because it's a day when they feel closer to the mother they never got to know.

"I love thinking about how thousands of people from coast-to-coast-to-coast will think of my mom as they make a donation to the foundation formed in her memory," Sara said. "I love that her name will be on the lips of so many people and I love that her legacy of dignity, determination and resilience is thriving so many years after her death."

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, this year's telethon will be completely virtual, with volunteers answering donor calls from their homes and in socially distanced spaces around the country. For the first time, the Sandra Schmirler Foundation will stream content on their Facebook page between TSN broadcasts.

"I am filled with pride and gratitude when I meet families whose lives were changed because of my mom's foundation," Jenna explained. "That's why I am so excited that this year's fundraising goal is $500,000. All funds raised will help us purchase lifesaving equipment for Neonatal Intensive Care Units across Canada for babies who are born premature and critically ill – and save even more lives."

To donate to the Sandra Schmirler Foundation Telethon, Canadians can call 1-866-210-6011 or contribute online at www.sandraschmirler.org

With the generous support of TSN and Curling Canada, the Sandra Schmirler Foundation Telethon is held on the first Sunday of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Sandra Schmirler was a Canadian curler who captured three Canadian Curling Championships and three World Curling Championships. She skipped her Canadian team to a gold medal at the 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics. A mother of two, Sandra sadly passed away in 2000 at the age of 36, when Sara was 2 and Jenna was not yet a year old.

Her foundation works to ensure all babies born too soon, too small or too sick will be cared for in a NICU equipped with state-of-the-art life-saving equipment close to their homes, family and friends.

The 2020 Sandra Schmirler Foundation Telethon on TSN during the Scotties Tournament of Hearts raised a record $450,000 to help babies from coast to coast to coast.

When: Sunday, February 21st, during the Scotties Tournament of Hearts Where: TSN and the Sandra Schmirler Foundation Facebook page Donate: 1-866-210-6011 or online at sandraschmirler.org

For further information: Ian Cunningham, Chair, Board of Directors, Sandra Schmirler Foundation, [email protected], 416-270-9080