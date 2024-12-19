Sanctuary AI New Tactile Sensors Enable Richer Sense of Touch

Sanctuary is focused on achieving human-level dexterity for general purpose robots to perform high value tasks in the workplace. This requires a delicate—but durable—sense of touch to efficiently complete tasks with precision. Our team of industry-leading experts in tactile sensing have identified and met the requirements needed to build compliant, sensitive, and durable sensors at low manufacturing costs.

"We know a sense of touch to be critical for dexterity," said Dr. Jeremy Fishel, Principal Researcher at Sanctuary AI. "The challenge is in developing tactile sensing technology with the right blend of features and durability to unlock dexterous manipulation and high-performance training data. This new design of compliant, sensitive, and scalable tactile sensors that will cover all grasping surfaces in the near future is a major step forward."

"The team continues to innovate and patent in crucial areas that we know are going to be critical for the future embodied AI ecosystem. In combination with the touch sensors, we are using haptic servoing techniques to maximize dexterous capabilities for general purpose robots," said James Wells, CEO at Sanctuary AI. "We are committed to achieving human-level dexterity with our unique and differentiated hydraulic hand actuation technology and highly sensorized approach to grasping."

About Sanctuary AI

Founded in 2018, Sanctuary AI is a multi-award-winning company based in Vancouver, Canada. Sanctuary AI is on a mission to create the world's first human-like intelligence in general purpose robots that will help us work more safely, efficiently, and sustainably, helping to address the labor challenges facing many organizations today. Sanctuary AI's growing list of customers and investors represents a wide variety of industries across Canada, the US, and other countries around the world.

SOURCE Sanctuary AI