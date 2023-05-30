San Diego Gas & Electric Expands Copperleaf to Entire Enterprise

VANCOUVER, BC, May 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Copperleaf® Technologies Inc. (TSX:CPLF) ("Copperleaf" or the "Company") announces the expansion of its decision analytics solution by San Diego Gas & Electric ("SDG&E"), a regulated electrical and natural gas utility that provides clean, safe, and reliable energy to better the lives of the people it serves in San Diego and South Orange counties.

SDG&E began working with Copperleaf in 2020 to support asset investment planning decisions for its electric transmission and distribution businesses. With this expansion, SDG&E will implement Copperleaf Portfolio™ and Copperleaf Value™ across its electrical generation, gas transmission, gas distribution, facilities, and IT businesses. This enterprise-wide initiative will support SDG&E's capital portfolio decision-making process and help align investment plans with its strategic objectives.

"This expansion is a testament to the partnership developed between SDG&E and Copperleaf over the last few years, and the benefits Copperleaf's solutions provide to organizations managing critical infrastructure," said Phil Jones, Copperleaf Managing Director, Americas. "This level of alignment across an enterprise is exactly what our software is designed to do and we look forward to supporting the SDG&E team in continuing to provide sustainable and efficient energy to its customers."

About SDG&E

SDG&E is an innovative San Diego-based energy company that provides clean, safe and reliable energy to better the lives of the people it serves in San Diego and southern Orange counties. The company is committed to creating a sustainable future by providing its electricity from renewable sources; modernizing natural gas pipelines; accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles; supporting numerous non-profit partners; and, investing in innovative technologies to ensure the reliable operation of the region's infrastructure for generations to come. SDG&E is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE). For more information, visit SDGEnews.com or connect with SDG&E on Twitter (@SDGE), Instagram (@SDGE) and Facebook.

About Copperleaf

Copperleaf (TSX:CPLF) provides enterprise decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure. We leverage operational and financial data to empower our clients to make investment decisions that deliver the highest business value. What sets us apart is our commitment to providing extraordinary experiences, shaped by people who care deeply, products that deliver exceptional value, and partnerships that stand the test of time. Copperleaf is a patron of The Institute of Asset Management and actively participates in shaping the future of asset management standards, including ISO 55000. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, our solutions are distributed and supported by regional staff and partners worldwide. Together, we are transforming how the world sees value.

For more details, visit https://www.copperleaf.com/

