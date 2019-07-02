Samuel Names Colin Osborne President & Chief Executive Officer

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank Bill for his dedication to Samuel and to wish him the very best in his retirement. It has been a pleasure to work with Bill in modernizing this great family enterprise," stated Mark Samuel, Chairman of the Board. "Colin's depth of experience across our business makes him ideally suited to be our next President and CEO, and we look forward to having him step into this role in August. He has the full support of the family and the Board."

"It has been my honor and privilege to have worked with the Board of Directors, Management Committee, and Samuel team to grow this business into the largest and most successful family-owned metals distribution, processing and fabrication company in North America," said Bill Chisholm, Samuel's CEO. "Colin will be an excellent President and CEO for Samuel and I know the business will continue to thrive under his leadership."

"I would like to express my appreciation to Bill for his guidance and support, as well as to the family and Board for putting their trust in me as I assume the role of leading such an exceptional business," said Colin Osborne, President and COO. "I look forward to working with the talented Samuel team and our key suppliers to deliver an exceptional customer experience."

Since October 2018, Mr. Osborne has served as President and Chief Operating Officer, prior to which he was President of Samuel's Service Centers. Mr. Osborne joined the Company in 2015 as President, Samuel Manufacturing Group, where he led the Company's diversified manufacturing businesses. Before joining Samuel, Mr. Osborne was President and CEO of Vicwest Inc., and previously held senior leadership positions at Stelco. Mr. Osborne is currently a Director of Hudbay Minerals and previously sat on the Board of Directors of Strongco and TMS International. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree from McGill University and has completed the Executive Management Program at Queen's University.

About Samuel

Founded in 1855, Samuel, Son & Co., Limited, is a family-owned and operated integrated network of metal manufacturing, processing and distribution divisions. With over 6,500 employees and 100+ facilities, Samuel provides seamless access to metals, industrial products and related value-added services. We leverage our industry expertise, breadth of experience and the passion of our people to help drive success for North American business – one customer at a time. For more information visit www.samuel.com .

