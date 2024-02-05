Feb 05, 2024, 15:00 ET
MONTRÉAL, Feb. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Tonight, the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be lit up in red, green, and yellow from sunset to 1 a.m. to celebrate Black History Month.
