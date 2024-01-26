Samuel De Champlain Bridge: Special Illumination for the State Funeral Honouring Ed Broadbent Français
Jan 26, 2024, 15:00 ET
MONTRÉAL, Jan. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - On January 28, the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be lit in the colours of the Canadian flag from sunset to 1 a.m. in tribute to Ed Broadbent and in honour of his state funeral.
