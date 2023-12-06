Samuel De Champlain Bridge: Special Illumination for the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women Français
06 Dec, 2023, 15:00 ET
MONTRÉAL, Dec. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - This evening, the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be lit up in purple and white from sunset to 1:00 a.m. in recognition of the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women.
