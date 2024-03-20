Samuel De Champlain Bridge: Special Illumination for the International Day of La Francophonie Français
MONTRÉAL, March 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Tonight, the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be lit in green, blue, red, and purple, from sunset to 9 p.m. to recognize the International Day of La Francophonie.
Note: After 9 p.m., the architectural lighting will return to the blue-green illumination that reduces the risk of disorientating birds during their migratory period, which runs until June 15.
