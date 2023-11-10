MONTRÉAL, Nov. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - On November 11, the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be lit up in red from sunset to 9:30 p.m. to mark Remembrance Day.

Note: After 9:30 p.m., architectural lighting will revert to blue-green illumination, to reduce the risk of disorientating birds during their migration period, which ends November 20.

