Debuting with advanced picture performance, the new 130-inch Micro RGB TV sets a new standard for ultra-premium displays

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today unveiled the world's first 130-inch Micro RGB TV (R95H model) at CES 2026, marking the debut of its largest Micro RGB display and a bold new design direction for ultra-premium displays.

Samsung Unveils World’s First 130-Inch Micro RGB TV Featuring Next-Generation Color and Bold New Design Samsung Unveils World’s First 130-Inch Micro RGB TV Featuring Next-Generation Color and Bold New Design

"Micro RGB represents the peak of our picture quality innovation, and the new 130-inch model takes that vision even further," said Hun Lee, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display (VD) Business at Samsung Electronics. "We're reviving the spirit of our original design philosophy introduced more than a decade ago to deliver an unmistakably premium display, engineered with technology for a new generation."

Bold Design That Redefines What a TV Can Be

The Micro RGB TV's commanding scale, next-generation color technology and striking design approach reflect Samsung's longstanding leadership in engineering excellence united with premium aesthetics. With a monumental frame and improved audio performance, the 130-inch display is intentionally designed to appear less like a television and more like a vast, immersive window that visually expands the room.

The TV offers a modern, gallery-inspired aesthetic through the Timeless Frame, a modern evolution of Samsung's 2013 Timeless Gallery design, now with a refined frame that embodies the philosophy of "technology as art." Inspired by the frame of a grand architectural window, the ultra-large screen appears to float within its borders, transforming the TV into an artistic centerpiece that shapes the room. Sound integrated into the display's frame is carefully balanced to the screen's size, so picture and audio feel naturally connected in a space.

Ultimate Viewing Experience to Match Its Scale

The 130-inch Micro RGB model features Samsung's most advanced Micro RGB innovations to date. Powered by Micro RGB AI Engine Pro, Micro RGB Color Booster Pro and Micro RGB HDR Pro, it leverages AI to enhance dull tones and refine contrast, delivering vivid color and subtle detail across bright and dark scenes alike for realism and picture fidelity.

The display elevates picture performance with Micro RGB Precision Color 100, delivering 100% of the BT.2020 wide color gamut. Certified by the Verband der Elektrotechnik (VDE) for precise Micro RGB color reproduction, it produces finely controlled hues that appear true to life on screen. The 130-inch model also includes Samsung's proprietary Glare Free technology, which minimizes reflections, further preserving clear color and contrast across a variety of lighting conditions for the best viewing experience.

The product supports HDR10+ ADVANCED[1] and Eclipsa Audio to provide an enhanced picture and sound quality, as well as Samsung's enhanced Vision AI Companion,[2] enabling conversational search, proactive recommendations and access to AI features and apps such as AI Football Mode Pro, AI Sound Controller Pro, Live Translate, Generative Wallpaper, Microsoft Copilot and Perplexity. The first-of-its-kind display will be showcased at Samsung's Exhibition Zone during CES 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

[1] Samsung's 2026 TVs are the first in the industry to implement HDR10+ ADVANCED, next-gen HDR10+ technology.

[2] Feature available in certain regions and models. Availability and supported features may vary by region and watching conditions. Voice commands recognize English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Italian, and Korean, but not all accents, dialects, and expressions are recognized. This feature provides AI-created content, with accuracy not guaranteed, so results should be confirmed. Requires a specific Bluetooth remote (TM2660H/TM2661H) (sold separately on some models). In-box remote for some models (M70H/U800H) does not support voice recognition. Requires either a Mobile Quick Remote or separately purchased Bluetooth remote. Feature accessible with the AI button or the Home button (via long press) on remote controls without an AI button.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2854036/Samsung_Unveils.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2854035/Samsung_Unveils.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2848283/Samsung_Digital_Appliances_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Samsung Visual Display

Contact - Danique de Vegt, [email protected]