Further elevating the Galaxy ecosystem experience with our newest shape of stylish and ergonomic sound, Canadians can find Galaxy Buds Live at Samsung Experience Stores, online at Samsung.com/ca and at major retailers across Canada.

"Canadians rely on technology to deliver dependable power and performance in their daily lives," said Jennifer Safruk, VP, Mobile Business, Samsung Electronics Canada. "Whether for work or for play, the Galaxy ecosystem of products continues to showcase cutting-edge innovations that help make our lives easier and keep us connected."

Power to Play on the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G

Immerse yourself in the most powerful mobile gaming experience Samsung has engineered yet. Game like a pro from your couch, backyard, or around the house – with over 100 Xbox titles playable directly from the cloud (beta) with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate2. To celebrate the launch of the Galaxy Note20 Series 5G, Samsung Canada has partnered with pro gamers Dan "greenskull" Hammill and Stephanie "missharvey" Harvey for a friendly match in Halo: The Master Chief Collection, live streamed from the Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G. Canadians can tune in live on Twitch starting at 2:00 p.m. (ET) on August 22, 2020, at the channels below:

For customers purchasing or picking up their Galaxy Note20 5G or Note20 Ultra 5G pre-orders on August 22, the live stream will also be broadcast at Samsung Experience Store locations at CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Metropolis at Metrotown, Montreal Eaton Centre and Yorkdale Shopping Centre.

Galaxy Note20 Series 5G Galaxy Buds Live Early Purchase Offers

At Samsung Experience Stores and participating retailers and carriers, be among the first 15,000 Canadian customers to own a Galaxy Note20 5G or Note20 Ultra 5G before September 4, 2020 and receive an e-voucher redeemable online at Samsung.com/ca for your choice of: (i) a Xbox Game Pass Bundle; or (ii) Galaxy Buds Live (with purchase of Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G) or Galaxy Buds+ (with purchase of Galaxy Note20 5G)3.

Canadians who purchase Galaxy Buds Live on Samsung.com/ca before September 4, 2020 will receive a bonus Wireless Charger Pad4. At Samsung Experience Stores and participating retailers and carriers, be among the first 3,300 Canadian customers to purchase Galaxy Buds Live before September 4, 2020 to receive an e-voucher redeemable online at Samsung.com/ca for a Wireless Charger Pad5.

For customers looking to experience the latest Galaxy innovations in-store, please join us at one of our Samsung Experience Store or Samsung Kiosk locations across Canada, including the new Montreal Eaton Centre location. Retail locations can be found at:

CF Sherway Gardens

CF Toronto Eaton Centre

Metropolis at Metrotown

Montreal Eaton Centre

Scarborough Town Centre (Samsung Kiosk)

West Edmonton Mall

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Canadian Availability

Galaxy Note20 5G and Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G : Available now at Samsung Experience Stores across Canada or through Samsung.com/ca, as well as at major Canadian carriers and retail partners.

: Available now at Samsung Experience Stores across or through Samsung.com/ca, as well as at major Canadian carriers and retail partners. Galaxy Note20 5G is available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Grey and Mystic Green, with pricing starting at $1,399.99 (regular price).

is available in Mystic Bronze, Mystic Grey and Mystic Green, with pricing starting at (regular price).

Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black, starting at $1,819.99 (regular price) for the 128GB model and $2,029.99 (regular price) for the 512GB model (available in Mystic Black only).

is available in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Black, starting at (regular price) for the 128GB model and (regular price) for the 512GB model (available in Mystic Black only). Galaxy Buds Live: Available in-store at Samsung Experience Stores, online at Samsung.com/ca and at major retailers across Canada in Mystic Bronze, Mystic White and Mystic Black for $249.99 (regular price).

Eligible customers can also get the Galaxy Note20 5G or Note20 Ultra 5G at 0% Financing for up to 36 months6, so Canadians can get their hands on the latest in Samsung technology in a way that fits their budget.

Surprise Reveal: Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition Now Available in Canada

In response to an overwhelming demand from Canadian BTS Fans this summer, the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition is also available for a limited time. Delivering premium sound by AKG in a vibrant purple for Canadians looking to show off their BTS pride, the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition is the first collaboration between Samsung and the k-pop sensation in Canada. The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition are available now at Samsung Experience Stores, online at Samsung.com/ca, and at major retail partners in Ultra Violet for $269.99 (regular price).

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2020, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada's "Most Reputable Companies" in Leger's Corporate Reputation Study. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com/ca.

1 Galaxy Note20 5G has 40% latency improvement over Note10;Galaxy Note20 Ultra has 80% latency improvement (down to 9ms) over Note10.

2 Service available in Canada later this year. Controller may be needed to play some games from Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. Controller sold separately. Paid subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate required. Game streaming (beta) available from September 15, 2020; requires Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, sufficient network speed, and supported controller (each sold separately). Streaming limits apply. Catalog varies over time and by market. Actual speed may vary depending on market, carrier, and user environment.

3 Terms and conditions apply. Be among the first 15,000 customers to either (i) pre-order from August 5th – August 20th, 2020, or (ii) purchase from August 2st – September 4th, 2020 a Galaxy Note20 5G or a Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G and receive an E-Voucher upon completion of your purchase (redeemable on Samsung.com/ca Aug18 – Sept 30, 2020 for one of either a Microsoft Game Pass Bundle or Samsung Buds+ (for purchase of Galaxy Note205G) OR one of either a Microsoft Game Pass Bundle or Galaxy Buds Live (for purchase of Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G). E-Vouchers can be downloaded from the Samsung Members app on your Galaxy Note20 5G or Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G in the Benefits Section between Aug 18 – Sept 30, 2020. Visit Samsung.com/evoucher for full details.

4 Terms and conditions apply. Purchase Galaxy Buds Live from August 5th – September 4th 2020 on samsung.com/ca and receive and receive a bonus Wireless Charger Pad. While quantities last. No rain checks. Limit of one bonus per device purchase. Open to Canadian Residents only. For full details, visit www.samsung.com/ca/promotions.

5 Terms and conditions apply. Purchase Galaxy Buds Live from August 5th – September 4th 2020 and receive an E-Voucher redeemable on samsung.com/ca between August 18th and September 30th 2020 for a bonus Wireless Charger Pad. While quantities last. No rain checks. Limit of one bonus per device purchase. Open to Canadian Residents only. For full details, visit www.samsung.com/ca/promotions.

6 0% financing for up to 36 months applies to eligible customers who meet the minimum amount applicable for PayBright financing of $300 (before taxes and fees), on approved credit. You may not be eligible for 0% interest plan and you monthly payment amount, the interest you will pay, and the loan terms available depend on your personal credit profile. Monthly payments may include a monthly Processing Fee of $6.95. Eligible Samsung Products are: Smartphone devices, laptops, cases, tablets, wearables, chargers, AKG audio, and SmartThings products in all models and colours. Financing provided by PayBright or its partner, Easy Financial. All transactions are subject to approval by PayBright or its partner, Easy Financial. Financing offers may vary from time to time. Financing offers may vary for customers in the Province of Quebec. See www.paybright.com/faq for more information. Example: a Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G (SM-G988WZKAXAC) with a selling price (MSRP) of $1849.99 financed at 0% APR for 36 months, which equals 36 monthly payments of $51.39. Cost of borrowing is $0 for a total obligation of $1849.99. Taxes, shipping and other fees [if applicable] are extra. Offer ends September 30, 2020 and is subject to change/cancellation without notice

