Samsung Explores How Trust, Security and Privacy Shape the Future of AI at CES 2026

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today hosted a panel of global experts for "In Tech We Trust? Rethinking Security & Privacy in the AI Age" as part of its Tech Forum series at CES 2026. Held at The Wynn in Las Vegas, the session convened global experts in technology, research and ethics to explore how trust has emerged as one of the most critical factors shaping how people adopt and engage with AI as it becomes more seamlessly interwoven into daily life.

Making Invisible Intelligence Feel Trustworthy

(from left to right) Shin Baik, Group Head, AI Platform Center, Samsung; Zack Kass, Global AI Advisor, ZKAI Advisory; Amy Webb, CEO, Future Today Strategy Group; Allie K. Miller, CEO, Open Machine; Richard Edelman, CEO, Edelman

As AI increasingly anticipates needs, curates routines and operates autonomously across devices, panelists Allie K. Miller, CEO of Open Machine; Amy Webb, CEO of the Future Today Strategy Group; Zack Kass, Global AI Advisor at ZKAI Advisory and former Head of Go-To-Market at Open AI; and Shin Baik, AI Platform Center (APC) Group Head at Samsung Electronics, emphasized that trust must be earned not through promises, but through consistent, understandable behavior.

At the session, Samsung shared its approach to trust-by-design, highlighting the importance of AI systems that are predictable, transparent and easy for users to control. "When it comes to AI, users are looking for transparency and control," Allie Miller said. "They want to be leaders in their own personalized experiences -- to understand whether an AI model is running locally or in the cloud, to know their data is secure and to clearly see what is powered by AI and what is not. That level of visibility builds confidence. On the provider side, there is a responsibility to show up for users by designing personalized experiences around the core components of trust -- clarity, security and accountability."

Samsung also underscored how on-device AI allows personal data to remain local whenever possible, while cloud-based intelligence can be used selectively when greater speed or scale is required, giving users flexibility without compromising privacy.

Security Built for an AI-Driven World

The panel also explored how, as intelligences becomes distributed across phones, TVs and home appliances, security must evolve. In the session, Samsung highlighted its Knox security platform -- which now protects billions of devices from the chipset up -- as well as Knox Matrix, a cross-device security framework that enables products to authenticate and protect one another.

"Trust in AI starts with security that's proven, not promised," Shin Baik said. "For more than a decade, Samsung Knox has provided a deeply embedded security platform designed to protect sensitive data at every layer. But trust goes beyond a single device -- it requires an ecosystem that protects itself. With Knox, devices continuously authenticate and monitor one another, so each device acts as a shield for the rest, creating a resilient, secure environment users can rely on."

A Cross-Industry Conversation on the Future of Trust

Shin Baik emphasized how trust grows when AI behaves predictably and securely across devices, arguing that users need visible signals of control rather than "black box" systems. Samsung pointed to its partnerships with industry leaders such as Google and Microsoft as a way to strengthen shared security research, interoperability and ecosystem-wide protection, while Allie Miller highlighted the importance of transparency for users including clear visibility into where AI models run, how data is used and explicit labels that show what is powered by AI and what is not. Meanwhile, Zack Kass added that while misinformation and misuse present real challenges, "For every risk, there is also a countermeasure and technology itself will play a critical role in mitigating AI's downsides."

Amy Webb evaluated the relationship between trust and the purchasing habits of consumers. "I don't think they're making decisions based on trust alone," she said. "People aren't paying for trust. They don't buy things because of trust. They buy things because of convenience. So if the AI piece of this hooks people in it makes their lives easier and more convenient."

As AI becomes increasingly invisible, the panel concluded that the technologies that earn long-term

trust will be those that prioritize security, transparency and meaningful user choice from the start.

