Samir Sabharwal named as the new ASC Executive Director

CALGARY, Jan. 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The Alberta Securities Commission (ASC) today announced that Samir Sabharwal has been named the organization's new Executive Director, following an extensive national search. His appointment will take effect on April 1, 2023.

"Samir has been with our organization for many years. He brings a unique understanding of our role in Alberta's capital market, in addition to an in-depth knowledge of securities and business law, and of Canada's securities regulatory landscape," said Stan Magidson, Chair & CEO of the ASC. "Samir is the right person to take on the role of Executive Director, and we are looking forward to his continued leadership."

Mr. Sabharwal joined the ASC in 2005 and has held increasingly senior positions, most recently as General Counsel, a position he has been in since 2018. Prior to joining the ASC he worked with the Financial Services Commission of Ontario and practised with a law firm in Ontario. He graduated with his LL.B from the Osgoode Hall Law School in 1998.

"I am honoured to be taking on the role of Executive Director," said Mr. Sabharwal. "I have had the pleasure of working with my colleagues at the ASC in a number of positions for many years. Together we recently built a strong strategic plan that will guide us to 2026. I look forward to working with Members, our leadership team and staff to effectively implement this plan, build on our strengths and capitalize on the opportunities that lie ahead."

Mr. Sabharwal succeeds David Linder, who announced his plan to retire in September 2022, and will continue in the role until March 31, 2023. "The Commission has been guided by David for more than 26 years and we are grateful for his dedication to the organization and the Alberta capital market," added Mr. Magidson. "We have appreciated his experience, knowledge, leadership and commitment to strong investor protection."

More information about the ASC and its strategic plan is available at asc.ca.

The ASC is the regulatory agency responsible for administering the province's securities laws. It is entrusted with fostering a fair and efficient capital market in Alberta and with protecting investors. As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate and harmonize the regulation of Canada's capital markets.

