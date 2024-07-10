SAMARITAINE CELEBRATES THE OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC GAMES PARIS 2024 WITH SAMARITAINE PARIS SE PREND AU JEU EVENT

PARIS, July 10, 2024 /CNW/ -- This summer, France pulses with the excitement of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, and Samaritaine is proud to be a partner in this grand celebration! To mark this occasion, Samaritaine is embracing physical activity in the most playful, joyful, and inspiring ways by transforming itself into a giant podium.

Campagne Samaritaine Paris se prend au jeu

Until September 8, Samaritaine invites everyone to join in the fun with its Samaritaine Paris se prend au jeu event. The iconic Parisian department store is welcoming the athletes of everyday life: those who dash to catch the bus, climb metro steps countless times a day, carry heavy shopping bags, cycle, rollerblade, scooter, or stride through the streets of the capital.

Samaritaine is also betting on culture with artistic partnerships that celebrate collective effort:

Les Légendes Mondiales du Sport : This exhibit brings to life some of the greatest sporting events of the last 100 years through 100 iconic artifacts belonging to the world's greatest champions. These unique items include the 2018 Football World Cup trophy, two gold medals won by Marie José Pérec in 1992 and 1996, the racket used by Roger Federer for his Roland Garros victory in 2009, Pele's jersey from 1963, Usain Bolt's spikes at Rio 2016, the jersey and trainers worn by Michael Jordan at Barcelona in 1992 and many more!

Domestic Games, les femmes à l'épreuve：Artist Camille Menard / Agnst Design presents a series of installations that explore the relationship between sport and daily life, highlighting women's status in international sporting competitions.

Photographic Exhibition by Enzo Lefort : At the invitation of Samaritaine, Fisheye presents a photographic exhibit by Enzo Lefort, Louis Vuitton and LVMH ambassador, and member of the French foil team. His work offers a unique perspective on top-level sports and competitions.

Samaritaine Paris se prend au jeu also honors the legacy of founders Ernest Cognacq and Marie-Louise Jay, who in 1930, opened the first dedicated gym for their employees. This tradition of well-being continues to resonate today.

Join us at Samaritaine to celebrate the spirit of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, where every visitor can be a part of the excitement and inspiration.

Samaritaine Paris Pont-neuf

21 rue de la Monnaie, 75001 Paris

Open 364 day per year Monday to Sunday from 10am to 8pm

