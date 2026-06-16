Saltire Capital Ltd. Announces Voting Results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Saltire Capital Ltd. (TSX: SLT.U) (TSX: SLT) (TSX: SLT.WT.U) (TSX: SLT.WT) ("Saltire" or the "Company") announced today the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders held in person on June 16, 2025 (the "Meeting").

Each of the seven nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated May 13, 2026 (the "Circular") provided in connection with the Meeting were elected as directors of the Company and will continue to hold office until Saltire's next annual meeting of shareholders, or until the director resigns or a successor is elected or appointed. The voting results for directors were as follows:

Nominee Votes For % of Votes

For Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Withheld Larry G. Swets, Jr. 4,494,090 91.067 % 440,849 8.933 % Andrew Clark 4,551,690 92.234 % 383,249 7.766 % Robert Clark 4,551,690 92.234 % 383,249 7.766 % D. Kyle Cerminara 4,442,746 90.026 % 492,193 9.974 % Shaun Alie 4,934,939 100 % 0 0.00 % Richard Govignon 4,825,995 97.792 % 108,944 2.208 % Andrew B. McIntyre 4,877,339 98.833 % 57,600 1.167 %

In addition, Saltire reports that an ordinary resolution approving the appointment of MNP LLP as Saltire's auditors for the 2026 fiscal year was passed by a majority of the votes represented at the Meeting.

Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company's report of voting results, which is available under Saltire's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Saltire

Saltire Capital Ltd. is a publicly traded permanent capital vehicle that invests in strong, undervalued businesses operating in foundational sectors of the real-world economy. The Company takes meaningful stakes in private businesses with high barriers to entry, predictable cash flows and a defined competitive advantage, providing business owners with a long-term capital partner that supports management continuity and preserves company legacy. Using a disciplined buy-and-build approach, Saltire identifies growth opportunities in fragmented industries, improves business fundamentals and scales businesses into standalone platforms. This structure ensures the interests of shareholders and company leaders remain aligned for the long term. Learn more at www.saltirecapitalltd.com.

SOURCE Saltire Capital Ltd.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Andrew Clark, Director & Chief Executive Officer, Saltire Capital Ltd., [email protected], (416) 419-9405, 1377-1125-5841