Salix To Present Clinical Data At United European Gastroenterology Week Virtual 2020

"Salix is proud to participate in UEG by presenting data that are relevant to health care providers focused on digestive health," said Robert Spurr, president, Salix. "As a leading GI company, Salix's scientific presentations at UEG underscore our more than 30-year commitment to transform the field of gastroenterology."

The full list of Salix scientific posters that will be presented during UEG includes:

Bajaj, Jasmohan. "Rifaximin Soluble Solid Dispersion Tablets Modify Gut Microbial Function, as Shown by Increased Faecal Secondary Bile Acid Levels Compared with Placebo, in Patients with Early Decompensated Cirrhosis."

Caffrey, Rebecca. "Methylnaltrexone and Rifaximin Treatments Significantly Improve Chronic Leaky Gut in a Diet-Induced Mouse Model of Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease."

Lacy, Brian. "Efficacy of Rifaximin on Bloating in Patients with Diarrhoea–Predominant Irritable Bowel Syndrome: A Pooled Analysis of Three Phase 3, Randomized, Placebo–Controlled Trials."

Martinez de Andino , Nicole. "Early Response to Plecanatide Predicts Overall and Sustained Efficacy in Patients with Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation."

Rao, Satish. "Rifaximin is Efficacious for the Treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Diarrhoea in Adults Previously Treated with Other IBS Medications."

About Salix

Salix Pharmaceuticals is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. For more than 30 years, Salix has licensed, developed, and marketed innovative products to improve patients' lives and arm health care providers with life-changing solutions for many chronic and debilitating conditions. Salix currently markets its product line to U.S. health care providers through an expanded sales force that focuses on gastroenterology, hepatology, pain specialists and primary care. Salix is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information about Salix, visit www.Salix.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology. We are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. More information can be found at www.bauschhealth.com.

