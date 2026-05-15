SALES PROCESS OF SYNAPTIVE MEDICAL INC.

TORONTO, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Richter Inc. ("Richter"), in its capacity as receiver (the "Receiver") of the assets, undertakings, and properties of Synaptive Medical Inc. (the "Company") and pursuant to an order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) dated May 13, 2026, which, inter alia, authorized the Receiver to undertake a sale and investment solicitation process (the "SISP") for the sale of the Company's assets, ("Assets").

The Company is a medical device and technology company specializing in hardware and software products focused on surgical planning and navigation, robotic digital microscopy, and magnetic resonance imaging. Its business premises are located in London and Mississauga, Ontario. In order to obtain detailed information on the Company's Assets, interested parties will be required to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

For additional information regarding the Company and the SISP, please contact Brett Miller at (416-488-2345 ext. 2228 or [email protected]) of the Receiver's office. The deadline for submission of a qualifying offer is 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on June 5, 2026, and the outside closing date of the SISP is contemplated to be June 30, 2026.

For further information regarding the SISP, please refer to the Receiver's website at:

https://www.richter.ca/insolvencycase/synaptive-medical-inc/

SOURCE Richter Inc.

Richter Inc., Receiver for Synaptive Medical Inc., 181 Bay Street, Suite 3510, Bay Wellington Tower, Toronto, Ontario M5J 2T3, Telephone: 416-488-2345, Fax: 514-934-8603