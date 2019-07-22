Salazar Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, July 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Salazar Resources Limited (TSX.V: SRL; FRANKFURT: CCG.F) ("Salazar" or the "Company") announces that at the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Meeting") held on July 18th, 2019, the shareholders elected Messrs. Fredy Salazar, Pablo Acosta, Nick DeMare, Etienne Walter, Merlin Marr-Johnson and Ms. Jennifer Wu as directors of the Company. The shareholders also passed all other resolutions including an ordinary resolution to ratify and approve the Company's existing stock option plan, pursuant to which the Company may grant stock options up to 10% of its issued and outstanding common shares at the time of the grant.

Following the Meeting, the directors appointed Mr. Fredy Salazar as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Mr. Pablo Acosta as Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Nick DeMare as Corporate Secretary and Mr. Harvey Lim as Assistant Corporate Secretary. The Board also appointed Mr. Nick DeMare, Mr. Etienne Walter and Ms. Jennifer Wu to the audit committee.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF SALAZAR RESOURCES LIMITED

"Fredy Salazar"

Fredy Salazar,

President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Salazar Resources Limited

For further information: Salazar Resources Ltd., ir@salazarresources.com, www.salazarresources.com

