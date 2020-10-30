Saks Fifth Avenue Unveils New and Elevated saks.com

"As luxury consumer shopping habits evolve, Saks is meeting our customers where and how they want to shop and experience the best in fashion and beauty," said Emily Essner, Chief Marketing Officer at Saks. "With that, we are making strategic investments across all channels - including our online experience - to solidify our position as the go-to luxury shopping destination. In reimagining our site, which has been underway for some time, we listened to our customers and developed an online experience that sets the standard in luxury ecommerce. With the new saks.com, we are able to deliver a seamless, personalized experience while offering our fresh, fashion-forward perspective. We look forward to welcoming customers to our revamped digital flagship."

Key Benefits and New Features:

Saks.com now provides a more seamless shopping experience through enhanced core functionality, improved site speed across desktop and mobile, as well as enhanced search capabilities. The new site allows customers to add items directly to their cart or "Wish List" from the product array, and product pages now feature a stylized "Complete the Look" section with the ability to add items directly to cart. Additional filtering options are also available to provide a quicker and easier shopping experience, including Buy Online, Pick Up in Store (BOPIS), Same Day Delivery, Preorder and Currently Available. Depending on viewing preference, shoppers can also choose to view items on or off model.

As part of Saks' focus on solidifying its reputation as a luxury fashion authority, the new site offers the best curated assortment with the latest trends from both emerging and established designers. Additionally, it features a more prominent "New Arrivals" section, a significantly expanded "Edit" section with shoppable editorial content, such as seasonal trend stories and influencer-curated product arrays, as well as a "Designer Spotlight" section.

The new saks.com provides tailored product recommendations and curated content, including segmented homepage tabs and navigation for women and men, further elevating and personalizing the shopping experience. As Saks' men's business continues to grow, offering a dedicated space on the new site will enable the luxury retailer to better serve its men's customers.

