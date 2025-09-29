Saint Mary's University Wins Enactus World Cup

The Enactus Saint Mary's team has captured the global championship at the 25th Enactus World Cup in Bangkok, Thailand.



Interviews are available with members of Enactus Saint Mary's University on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - The Enactus Saint Mary's team has captured the global championship at the 25th Enactus World Cup in Bangkok, Thailand. Their 12-minute presentation on two student-run social enterprises—Alaagi and Square Roots—outperformed finalists from Zimbabwe, Tunisia and Germany. This victory marks the first world title for Saint Mary's University, which competed against 28 national champion teams from around the globe.

Saint Mary's University students crowned champions at Enactus World Cup. (CNW Group/Saint Mary's University)

Twenty-one students and staff from the Arthur L. Irving Entrepreneurship Centre represented Team Canada. Co-Presidents Courtney Dingle and Sarah Wheeler, along with Gabe Martin BA'25, led the team through a year of groundbreaking work.

"The true win here isn't the trophy, it's the global proof that profit and purpose can coexist," says Courtney Dingle. "We are constantly showing that our generation is ready to redefine what a successful business looks like. We're building enterprises that heal the planet."

Alaagi: Revolutionizing Packaging with Seaweed

Alaagi, is a revolutionary bio-plastic company aiming to disrupt the global packaging industry. The student-led venture has developed an eco-friendly and fully biodegradable plastic wrap utilizing biopolymers sourced from seaweed.

Alaagi's innovation addresses the massive problem of single-use plastic pollution by offering a viable, compostable alternative. The team profiled Alaagi's recent advancements to create an industry-standard film suitable for challenging applications like meat and seafood packaging. As part of the World Cup-winning presentation, the team highlighted the startup's recent success at the Hult Prize Global Accelerator in London, UK. Alaagi was named one of the top 24 student start-ups in the world in the competition for $1 million in seed funding.

Square Roots: Turning Food Waste into Access

Addressing dual problems of food waste and food insecurity, Square Roots purchases imperfect-looking surplus directly from local farmers and sells it at affordable prices to families in need, ensuring greater access to fresh, nutritious food for those facing economic hardship. Since its inception, the initiative has expanded across Nova Scotia and has diverted over a million pounds of food from landfills while empowering local community managers as entrepreneurs.

"We are thrilled to celebrate the Enactus Saint Mary's team bringing home the World Cup to Canada! Square Roots is a leading example of how a social enterprise can grow and evolve, supporting sustainability in the community and beyond. We are also incredibly inspired by the team's innovation in single-use plastic alternatives with Alaagi™, showcasing the long-term impact of investing in early-stage projects," said Catherine Fowler, President & CEO of Enactus Canada. "This win truly represents the strength of our teams and program in Canada, which we couldn't achieve without the incredible support of the faculty advisors, volunteers and donors."

This recognition, winning the Enactus World Cup, is a momentous achievement for Saint Mary's University, Nova Scotia and Canada, showcasing student entrepreneurship, impact and innovation on the world stage.

"This world championship is a powerful reminder of what our students are capable of achieving when creative minds come together to make great things happen," says Michael Khan, President & Vice-Chancellor, Saint Mary's University. "Their innovation, resilience, and drive are changing communities here in Nova Scotia, while inspiring solutions for global challenges. The entire Saint Mary's community – here in Nova Scotia and around the world – are immensely proud of them."

Saint Mary's commitment to entrepreneurship, championed by the Arthur L. Irving Entrepreneurship Centre, drives this success. The university cultivates an entrepreneurial mindset, focused on problem-solving, resilience, and creativity across all faculties, ensuring students like those behind Alaagi and Square Roots have the holistic support to achieve global impact.

"This global title is validation that our students aren't just learning about business, they are actively building world-class, scalable solutions for major global problems," says Michael Sanderson, Director of the Arthur L. Irving Entrepreneurship Centre. "To see Alaagi, fresh off being named a Top 24 startup at the Hult Prize in London, combined with the proven impact of Square Roots, recognized at the international level, is a source of immense pride. These students are true change makers."

About Saint Mary's University: Saint Mary's University is one of Canada's top primarily undergraduate universities known for its international collaborations, leadership in entrepreneurship and research that benefits local and global communities. Our programs in Arts, Science, Graduate Studies and the Sobey School of Business are among Canada's best and feature professors who are committed to the success of their students. Saint Mary's provides our students with a place that fosters possibility, excellent research opportunities and distinguished graduate and professional programs combined with a caring community. Nestled in the heart of Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Canada's east coast, Saint Mary's University is marked by iconic buildings, green spaces and fresh ocean air. The Saint Mary's University community is committed to a prosperous future for the world—a World without limits.

About Enactus Canada: Enactus Canada is a registered national charity providing programs to inspire post-secondary students to initiate and operate socially and environmentally positive enterprises. Currently, more than 2,200 students at over 76 campuses across Canada are engaged in Enactus projects dedicated to improving the quality of life for people in their communities, across Canada and around the world. For more information, visit enactus.ca.

