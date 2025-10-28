SailGP teams up with Fever to supercharge the ticketing experience

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- SailGP has announced a new global commercial partnership with Fever, the leading live-entertainment discovery platform. Starting with the 2026 season and running through 2028, Fever will become SailGP's Official Ticketing Partner, helping fans everywhere discover, book, and enjoy SailGP events like never before.

Through this multi-season deal, Fever will bring its digital-first ticketing technology and global community of experience-seekers to the SailGP world, making it easier than ever for racing fans to find and attend their favorite iconic global events.

SailGP x Fever global partnership, courtesy of SailGP

Andrew Thompson, Managing Director, SailGP, said: "We're delighted to welcome Fever to the SailGP family as our Official Ticketing Partner. Their innovative approach to digital ticketing and audience engagement aligns perfectly with our vision for transforming the live sports experience. As SailGP continues to grow its global fanbase, this partnership will help ensure our events are more accessible, discoverable, and enjoyable for fans around the world."

Echoing his sentiment, Mariano Otero, SVP Business Development, Fever, continued: "We are proud to be partnering with SailGP, one of the most dynamic and forward-thinking sports leagues in the world. Fever's mission is to inspire people through real-world experiences, and SailGP offers one of the most thrilling and engaging live experiences anywhere. Together, we're aiming to make SailGP events more discoverable and more accessible to fans in every market."

This partnership reflects SailGP's ongoing commitment to work with innovative, fan-focused partners who share its passion for sustainability, technology, and unforgettable live experiences. With Fever's global reach and expertise in digital ticketing, the collaboration will help drive SailGP's continued growth on the world stage.

Tickets are now on sale with Fever for the first events of the Rolex SailGP 2026 Season Championship. To find out more, sign up to SailGP+ to get access to first release tickets at the best prices before public sale.

ABOUT SAILGP | The most exciting racing on water, the Rolex SailGP Championship sees national teams battling it out in identical high-tech, high-speed 50-foot foiling catamarans at iconic venues around the world. Racing faster than the wind at speeds in excess of 100 km/h (60 mph), SailGP is driven by the sport's top athletes, with national pride, personal glory, and a total prize money of US$12 million at stake. Visit SailGP.com to find out more.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2806664/SailGP_x_Fever_Global_Partnership.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2777203/5586110/SailGP_Logo.jpg

SOURCE SailGP

SailGP Comms Team, [email protected]