Sahaja Yoga Celebrates 40 Years in Canada

After each of the Saturday YouTube meditation programs, there will be additional free follow-up online meditation classes broadcast live during the week. Details will be announced in the October 9 th online program, through local Facebook accounts, the Sahaja Yoga Official Facebook account ( https://www.facebook.com/SahajaYogaCanada ) and on the Sahaja Yoga Canada Website ( sahajayoga.ca/ ).

Sahaja Yoga had a humble start forty years ago, when H.H. Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi , held the first public program in Vancouver to introduce Her unique method of meditation to Canadians. Since then, Sahaja Yoga has blossomed throughout Canada with many weekly online classes conducted across the country and many people receiving the benefit of awakening their spiritual nature.

Speaking in an interview conducted on October 9, 1981, on Vancouver's Morning Radio CJOR with host Rafe Mair, H.H. Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi commented on Canada and America, saying that , "…in these countries, only we feel that there are people who will take responsibility for spiritual ascent."

H.H. Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi came to Canada many times, visiting Toronto and Vancouver to spread Her vision for a world of peaceful, balanced, enlightened people and to establish centres for Sahaja Yoga meditation throughout the country.

Beyond Canada, Sahaja Yoga is an internationally recognized movement, operating in over 100 countries world-wide. Across the world, H.H. Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi has ensured that the all-important Sahaja Yoga meditation centres have been established in the countries and cities where She had visited. She also built hospitals, schools, music and art academies, shelters for destitute women and children, all based around the practice of Sahaja Yoga meditation. For Her work in these fields, H.H. Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi received the United Nations Peace Medal and was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Sahaja Yoga meditation classes are always offered free of charge by Vishwa Nirmala Dharma Educational Society, a registered charity in Canada.

Vishwa Nirmala Dharma Educational Society/Sahaja Yoga International is a world-wide non-profit organization dedicated to teaching and spreading the art of meditation around the world as well as to provide education on our collective spiritual roots. The principles on which Sahaja Yoga International is based are morality, spirituality, mutual help in our evolution, search for truth, and healing our problems using our inner potential on an individual and collective level. Free online classes are offered throughout Canada and the world. Information on links and times can be found on our website: www.sahajayoga.ca.

