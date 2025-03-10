Sagicor Financial to Announce its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results on March 13, 2025 and Hold Earnings Call on March 14, 2025

TORONTO and BARBADOS, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) ("Sagicor Financial", "Sagicor" or the "Company") expects to release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results after market close on March 13, 2025.

The Company also plans to hold an earnings conference call for analysts and investors on Friday, March 14, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time in Toronto (10:30 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time in Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago, 9:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time in Jamaica).

To listen to the call via live audio webcast, visit the Company's website at www.sagicor.com, under the tab "Investor Relations" or at https://app.webinar.net/EOBdXJPlpzQ. The conference call is also available by dialing:

1-416-945-7677 ( Toronto and area).

and area). 1-888-699-1199 (North American toll free).

448002797040 ( United Kingdom ).

). To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/4gQUvyd to receive an instant automated call back.

A replay will also be available until April 14, 2025, by dialing 1-646-517-4150 or 1-888-660-6345 (North American toll free), passcode 93830#. A transcript of the call will also be made available on www.sagicor.com.

About Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) is a leading financial services provider with over 180 years of history in the Caribbean, over 90 years of history in Canada, and a growing presence in the United States with over 70 years of history. Sagicor offers a wide range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, banking, pensions, annuities, investment management, and real estate. Sagicor's registered office is located at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton, HM 11, Bermuda, with its principal office located at Cecil F De Caires Building, Wildey, St. Michael, Barbados. Additional information about Sagicor can be obtained by visiting www.sagicor.com.

