Sagicor Financial Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

TORONTO and BARBADOS, August 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) ("Sagicor Financial" or "Sagicor" or the "Company"), a leading financial services provider in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean, today announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026. All figures are in US$ unless otherwise stated.

Q2 Highlights

Core earnings to shareholders (1) of $34.2 million

of $34.2 million Net income to shareholders of $86.6 million

Core basic earnings per share (1) (Core basic EPS) of 25.1¢

of 25.1¢ Core return on shareholders' equity (Core ROE) (1) (annualized) of 13.6%

of 13.6% New business CSM (1) of $44.0 million

of $44.0 million Shareholders' equity of $1.0 billion, with book value per share (1) of US$7.65 or C$10.87

of $1.0 billion, with book value per share of US$7.65 or C$10.87 Group LICAT (1) ratio of 134%

of 134% Financial leverage ratio (1) of 27.4%

of 27.4% Dividend of US 7.5¢ per share to be paid during the third quarter of 2026 (US 30.0¢ annualized dividend)

Andre Mousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer, said:

"We are pleased to report another solid quarter for Q2 2026. Our core earnings(1) returned to our target levels as insurance experience was broadly in line with our expectations. Our net income was significantly higher than our core earnings(1) as market volatility on asset prices worked in our favour this quarter."

"Looking beyond our results, we continue to make excellent progress on our strategic initiatives. Our growth strategy in the USA received another strong validation in our recent financial strength credit rating upgrade from AM Best to "A" in that market, and our Caribbean transformation plan, enabled by the pending combination of our segments Sagicor Life and Sagicor Jamaica, is well underway and poised to add significant value in years to come. With these and other initiatives we remain well-positioned to achieve our core return on shareholders' equity(1) expansion targets."

Overall Sagicor Group – Financial Highlights

Sagicor's Q2 2026 core earnings to shareholders(1) were $34.2 million compared to $24.9 million in Q1 2026. The stronger core earnings in Q2 were primarily driven by improvements in core insurance experience(1) and investment portfolio performance. Net income to shareholders was $86.6 million, benefitting from improved equity markets positively impacting universal life policyholder fund balances at Sagicor Canada and favourable mark-to-market interest rate movements in Sagicor Canada, Sagicor Life USA, and Sagicor Life. During the quarter, the Company's operating segments generated steady new business production(1) leading to strong new business CSM(1) of $44.0 million. Annualized core ROE(1) for Q2 was in line with management expectations at 13.6%.

Sagicor remains well capitalized with a Group LICAT(1) ratio of 134% and a financial leverage ratio(1) of 27.4%.

Consolidated Highlights

Profitability (US$ millions) Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Change Y/Y YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Change Y/Y Core earnings to shareholders(1) 34.2 46.0 (26 %) 59.1 75.7 (22 %) Core basic EPS(1) (US¢) 25.1¢ 33.9¢ (26 %) 43.5¢ 55.8¢ (22 %) Net income / (loss) to shareholders 86.6 (6.4) >100% 52.2 0.3 >100% Core return on shareholders' equity(1) (annualized) (%) 13.6 % 18.9 % (5.3 pts) 11.7 % 15.7 % (4.0 pts) New business CSM(1) 44.0 39.2 12 % 80.7 85.3 (5 %)

Financial Strength (US$ millions) Q2 2026 Q1 2026 Change Q/Q





Shareholders' equity 1,039.3 977.6 6 %





Net CSM to shareholders(1) 1,106.5 1,129.3 (2 %)





Shareholders' equity plus net CSM to shareholders(1) 2,145.8 2,106.9 2 %





Net CSM(1) 1,263.2 1,281.0 (1 %)





Book value per share(1) (US$) $7.65 $7.18 7 %





Book value per share(1) (C$) $10.87 $10.01 9 %





Group LICAT(1) ratio 134 % 134 % 0 pts





Financial leverage ratio(1) 27.4 % 27.5 % (0.1 pts)







Business Segment Performance

Sagicor has four main reporting operating segments: Sagicor Canada (ivari), Sagicor Life USA, Sagicor Jamaica (of which the Company owns 49.1% and which is consolidated by the Company), and Sagicor Life (which includes the southern Caribbean).

Profitability (US$ millions) Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Change Y/Y YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Change Y/Y Core Earnings / (Loss) to Shareholders(1)











Sagicor Canada 26.5 24.6 8 % 49.0 49.2 (<1%) Sagicor Life USA 5.9 16.3 (64 %) 10.9 22.6 (52 %) Sagicor Jamaica 10.1 14.6 (31 %) 19.6 24.1 (19 %) Sagicor Life 14.0 15.5 (10 %) 24.0 26.3 (9 %) Head office(2) (22.3) (25.0) 11 % (44.4) (46.5) 5 % Total 34.2 46.0 (26 %) 59.1 75.7 (22 %) Net Income / (Loss) to Shareholders











Sagicor Canada 70.3 3.7 >100% 69.6 14.6 >100% Sagicor Life USA 5.7 (0.8) >100% (1.7) (0.9) (89 %) Sagicor Jamaica 8.8 14.6 (40 %) 15.2 27.1 (44 %) Sagicor Life 25.2 20.5 23 % 14.1 28.2 (50 %) Head office(2) (23.4) (44.4) 47 % (45.0) (68.7) 34 % Total 86.6 (6.4) >100% 52.2 0.3 >100%

Other Key Performance Indicators (US$ millions) Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Change Y/Y YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Change Y/Y New Business CSM(1)











Sagicor Canada 10.6 11.1 (5 %) 20.8 22.6 (8 %) Sagicor Life USA 10.0 8.2 22 % 17.7 18.1 (2 %) Sagicor Jamaica 13.7 8.8 56 % 24.6 22.4 10 % Sagicor Life 9.7 11.1 (13 %) 17.6 22.2 (21 %) Head office(2) - - - - - - Total 44.0 39.2 12 % 80.7 85.3 (5 %) Revenues(1)











Sagicor Canada 828.2 298.1 >100% 969.0 505.1 92 % Sagicor Life USA 156.5 135.1 16 % 204.1 261.0 (22 %) Sagicor Jamaica 212.0 198.5 7 % 399.9 401.4 (<1%) Sagicor Life 123.9 124.1 (<1%) 245.5 236.1 4 % Head office(2) 6.9 (20.2) >100% 6.1 (20.2) >100% Total 1,327.5 735.6 80 % 1,824.6 1,383.4 32 % Net Premium(1)











Sagicor Canada 114.7 110.9 3 % 230.5 216.2 7 % Sagicor Life USA 282.3 284.5 (1 %) 582.7 693.4 (16 %) Sagicor Jamaica 108.0 95.9 13 % 207.7 189.3 10 % Sagicor Life 116.1 116.7 (1 %) 218.5 225.5 (3 %) Head office(2) - - - - - - Total 621.1 608.0 2 % 1,239.4 1,324.4 (6 %)















Business Segment - Highlights

Sagicor Canada

Sagicor Canada's new business production (1) of $17.1 million for the quarter was consistent with management expectations, resulting in new business CSM (1) of $10.6 million.

of $17.1 million for the quarter was consistent with management expectations, resulting in new business CSM of $10.6 million. Core earnings to shareholders (1) of $26.5 million for the quarter increased 8% Y/Y driven by higher expected investment earnings (1) and favourable mortality experience.

of $26.5 million for the quarter increased 8% Y/Y driven by higher expected investment earnings and favourable mortality experience. Net income to shareholders of $70.3 million for the quarter was higher than core earnings to shareholders (1) due to favourable market-related impacts from lower interest rates and strong equity returns.

due to favourable market-related impacts from lower interest rates and strong equity returns. Net CSM(1) decreased 2% Q/Q to $548.2 million due to the devaluation of the Canadian dollar; net CSM(1) increased marginally on a constant currency basis.

Sagicor Life USA

Sagicor Life USA's new business production (1) of $283.6 million for Q2 was in line with management expectations.

of $283.6 million for Q2 was in line with management expectations. Core earnings to shareholders (1) of $5.9 million for the quarter decreased Y/Y and were impacted by core insurance experience losses (1) in the legacy life block compared to core insurance experience gains (1) in Q2 2025.

of $5.9 million for the quarter decreased Y/Y and were impacted by core insurance experience losses in the legacy life block compared to core insurance experience gains in Q2 2025. Net income to shareholders of $5.7 million for the quarter was consistent with core earnings to shareholders (1) as market experience and other non-core net income were approximately neutral.

as market experience and other non-core net income were approximately neutral. Net CSM(1) increased 1% Q/Q to $159.0 million.

Sagicor Jamaica

Sagicor Jamaica maintained strong insurance sales in the quarter supported by significant policy renewals and new business resulting in net premium growth of 13% Y/Y.

Sagicor's share of Sagicor Jamaica's core earnings to shareholders (1) of $10.1 million for the quarter were driven by higher expected investment earnings (1) from higher interest margins and growth in the commercial banking and investment portfolios.

of $10.1 million for the quarter were driven by higher expected investment earnings from higher interest margins and growth in the commercial banking and investment portfolios. Sagicor's share of Sagicor Jamaica's net income to shareholders of $8.8 million for the quarter was marginally lower than core earnings to shareholders (1) due to negative market experience from interest rate impacts.

due to negative market experience from interest rate impacts. Net CSM(1) increased 3% Q/Q to $307.9 million driven by strong new business production(1) contributing $13.7 million of new business CSM(1).

Sagicor Life

Sagicor Life generated $116.1 million of net premium (1) during the quarter having maintained strong insurance sales supported by growth in single premium annuities.

during the quarter having maintained strong insurance sales supported by growth in single premium annuities. Core earnings to shareholders (1) were strong at $14.0 million for the quarter with favourable core insurance experience (1) in both the short-term and long-term businesses.

were strong at $14.0 million for the quarter with favourable core insurance experience in both the short-term and long-term businesses. Net income to shareholders of $25.2 million for the quarter was higher than core earnings to shareholders (1) driven primarily by favourable interest rate-related market movements .

driven primarily by favourable interest rate-related market movements Net CSM(1) was $248.1 million, a decrease of 7% Q/Q with organic growth offset by the impact of reinsurance contract modification.

Head Office, Other, and Adjustments

Core loss to shareholders (1) was $22.3 million for the quarter.

was $22.3 million for the quarter. Net loss to shareholders was $23.4 million for the quarter.

Dividends

On August 12, 2026, the Board of Directors of Sagicor approved and declared a quarterly dividend of US 7.5¢ per common share. This quarterly dividend will be paid on September 16, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 26, 2026.

Normal Course Issuer Bid

Sagicor repurchased 496,340 shares which were cancelled in Q2 for a total cost of US$2.9 million. The number of issued and outstanding common shares as at June 30, 2026 was 135,866,899.

Management's Discussion and Analysis, Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited), and Supplemental Information Package

This news release, which was approved by the Company's Board of Directors and Audit Committee, should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying MD&A and supplemental information package. The unaudited financial statements, MD&A, and supplemental information package are available on the Company's website at investors.sagicor.com and the unaudited financial statements and MD&A will soon be filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval Plus ("SEDAR+") at www.sedarplus.ca.

Conference Call

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. will host a conference call for analysts and investors on Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time in Toronto (10:00 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time in Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago, 9:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time in Jamaica). To listen to the call via live audio webcast, visit the Company's website at investors.sagicor.com or at https://app.webinar.net/0RGKy0Aj5zJ. The conference call is also available by dialing 1-416-945-7677 or 1-888-699-1199 (North American toll free) or 448002797040 (United Kingdom). To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/40RTNet to receive an automated call back. A replay will also be available until September 13, 2026, by dialing 1-646-517-4150 or 1-888-660-6345 (North American toll free), passcode 88036#. A transcript of the call will also be made available on investors.sagicor.com.

About Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) is a leading financial services provider with over 185 years of history in the Caribbean, over 90 years of history in Canada, and over 70 years of history in the United States. Sagicor offers a wide range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, banking, pensions, annuities, investment management, and real estate. Sagicor's registered office is located at Richmond House, 12 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton, HM 08, Bermuda, with its principal office located at Cecil F De Caires Building, Wildey, St. Michael, Barbados. Additional information about Sagicor can be obtained by visiting www.sagicor.com.

______________________ 1Represents a non-IFRS or other financial measure. See the Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures section in this document and in our MD&A for relevant information about such measures. 2Head office includes Company financing costs and administrative expenses. It also includes other operating companies not directly attributable to the business segments and consolidation adjustments.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this news release may be forward-looking statements, including the outlook and financial guidance provided herein. Although Sagicor believes that its outlook is reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Sagicor's outlook serves to provide shareholders, market analysts, investors, and other stakeholders with a basis for adjusting their expectations with regard to our performance throughout the year and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "expect", "anticipate", "target", "believe", "foresee", "could", "estimate", "goal", "intend", "plan", "seek", "will", "may", "would" and "should" and similar expressions or words suggesting future outcomes. These forward-looking statements reflect material factors and expectations and assumptions of Sagicor. Sagicor's estimates, beliefs, assumptions and expectations contained herein are inherently subject to uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events, and as such, are subject to change. Risks and uncertainties not presently known to Sagicor or that it presently believes are not material could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in its forward-looking statements. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect events and results are included in other documents and reports that will be filed by Sagicor with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed through the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which reflect Sagicor's estimates, beliefs, assumptions and expectations only as of the date of this news release. Sagicor disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, new assumptions, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures

A non-IFRS ratio is a financial measure in the form of a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation that is not disclosed in the financial statements and has a non-IFRS financial measure as one or more of its components. These financial measures do not have a standardized definition and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other institutions.

The following non-IFRS ratios use core earnings to shareholders as a component. Refer to the below for the definition of core earnings to shareholders.

Core basic earnings per share (Core basic EPS): represents core earnings attributable to shareholders divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding. This is a measure to evaluate the Company's capacity to generate sustainable earnings.

Core return on shareholders' equity (Core ROE): This measures profitability using core earnings available to common shareholders as a percentage of the capital deployed to earn the core earnings. The Company calculates core ROE using average common shareholders' equity quarterly, as the average of common shareholders' equity at the start and end of the quarter, and annually, as the average of the quarterly average common shareholders' equity for the year. The quarterly Core return on shareholders' equity is annualized.

The Company also reports certain non-IFRS measures and insurance industry metrics that are used to evaluate its performance. As non-IFRS measures generally do not have a standardized meaning, they may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Securities regulators require such measures to be clearly defined and reconciled with their most comparable IFRS measures. These measures are provided as additional information to complement IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the results of the operations of the Company from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation, nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS. Non-IFRS measures used to analyze the performance of the Company's businesses are set out below. Please see the discussion below for an explanation or a reconciliation of certain non-IFRS measures.

Group Life Insurance Capital Adequacy Test ("Group LICAT"): The Group's goal is to maintain adequate levels, at sufficient margins above minimum regulatory capital requirements, to maintain consumer confidence as well as credit ratings with external rating agencies. Management engages the Board with regards to actions necessary to maintain appropriate capital levels. Sagicor has voluntarily elected to follow OSFI's LICAT Guideline, specifically the latest amendment which became effective January 1, 2025.

Core insurance experience gains / (losses) are the differences between management expected and actual insurance claims and losses attributable to underwriting performance.

Core net investment result: This measure represents the net amount of investment income and finance expenses from contract liabilities and includes the following:

Expected investment earnings, which is the management expected earnings from the underlying and surplus assets, less the associated interest accretion from insurance contract liabilities, net of investment expenses.

Credit experience/change in credit loss, which is the impact of the allowance for credit losses to a level management considers adequate for expected credit-related losses.

Other represents pre-tax net income on any residual items in the investment result section.

Market experience gains and losses: Impacts on net investment income and on finance expenses from assets and contract liabilities, arising from actual market variations (e.g. equity markets, interest rates and exchange rates).

Return on shareholders' equity (ROE): IFRS does not prescribe the calculation of return on shareholders' equity and therefore a comparable measure under IFRS is not available. To determine this measure, reported net income / (loss) attributable to shareholders is divided by the average of common shareholders' equity at the start and end of the quarter, and annually, as the average of the quarterly average common shareholders' equity for the year. The quarterly return on shareholders' equity is annualized. This measure provides an indication of overall profitability of the company.

Book value per share: To determine the book value per share, shareholders' equity is divided by the number of shares outstanding at the period end, net of any treasury shares.

Revenues: Revenues is the sum of three IFRS measures: insurance revenue, net investment income, and fees and other income.

Financial leverage ratio: This is the ratio of notes and loans payable (refer to note 7 of the Q2 2026 unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements) to total capital, as defined in this section. This ratio measures the proportion of debt the Company uses to finance its operations as compared with its capital.

Total capital: This measure provides an indicator for evaluating the Company's performance. Total capital ($3.7 billion as at Q2 2026) is the sum of total shareholders' equity ($1.0 billion), notes and loans payable ($1.0 billion), non-controlling interests ($407 million) and net CSM ($1.3 billion). This measure is the sum of several IFRS measures.

New business CSM: This measure is the amount of the contractual service margin added from contracts initially recognized in the period, net of reinsurance.

New business production: This measure is equal to the amount of annuities and life insurance new business paid premium.

Net CSM: This measure is the balance of the direct contractual service margin net of reinsurance contractual service margin.

Net CSM to shareholders: This measure is the amount of the net CSM attributable to shareholders.

Net premium: The sum of premiums written by an insurance company, less premiums ceded to reinsurance companies, plus any reinsurance assumed in the reporting period, excluding segregated fund premium.

Shareholders' equity plus net CSM to shareholders: This measure is the sum of common shareholders' equity and Net CSM to shareholders and is an important measure for monitoring growth and measuring insurance businesses' value.

Core earnings to shareholders: Core earnings to shareholders is intended to remove from reported earnings or loss the impacts of the following items that create volatility in Sagicor's results under IFRS, or that are considered to be not representative of Sagicor's business operating performance and long-term earnings potential including among others unexpected market-related impacts, changes in assumptions, management actions, certain acquisition or disposition related amounts and others such as items that are unusual in nature, impairment of intangibles, and tax effects of the aforementioned items, gross of non-controlling interests. Non-controlling interests on all the aforementioned items are included in Other. Each of these items is classified as a supplementary financial measure and has no directly comparable IFRS financial measure disclosed in Sagicor's consolidated financial statements to which the measure relates, nor are reconciliations available. The core earnings to shareholders can be reconciled to net income to shareholders as follows:

Net Income and Core Earnings Reconciliation (US$ millions)

Sagicor Q2 2026 Q2 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Net income to shareholders 86.6 (6.4) 52.2 0.3 Market experience gains and losses (58.2) 42.2 (9.0) 50.5 Changes in actuarial methods and assumptions - (1.3) (13.3) (1.3) Other(3) 5.8 11.5 29.2 26.2 Core earnings to shareholders 34.2 46.0 59.1 75.7

Sagicor Canada Q2 2026 Q2 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Net income to shareholders 70.3 3.7 69.6 14.6 Market experience gains and losses (44.2) 17.9 (20.4) 31.6 Changes in actuarial methods and assumptions - - - - Other(3) 0.4 3.0 (0.2) 3.0 Core earnings to shareholders 26.5 24.6 49.0 49.2

Sagicor Life USA Q2 2026 Q2 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Net income to shareholders 5.7 (0.8) (1.7) (0.9) Market experience gains and losses (0.5) 13.5 18.9 19.9 Changes in actuarial methods and assumptions - (1.3) (13.3) (1.3) Other(3) 0.7 4.9 7.0 4.9 Core earnings to shareholders 5.9 16.3 10.9 22.6

Sagicor Jamaica Q2 2026 Q2 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Net income to shareholders 8.8 14.6 15.2 27.1 Market experience gains and losses 2.7 1.0 3.0 (10.2) Changes in actuarial methods and assumptions - - - - Other(3) (1.4) (1.0) 1.4 7.2 Core earnings to shareholders 10.1 14.6 19.6 24.1

Sagicor Life Q2 2026 Q2 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Net income to shareholders 25.2 20.5 14.1 28.2 Market experience gains and losses (8.6) (5.8) (0.7) (3.1) Changes in actuarial methods and assumptions - - - - Other(3) (2.6) 0.8 10.6 1.2 Core earnings to shareholders 14.0 15.5 24.0 26.3

Head Office(4) Q2 2026 Q2 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Net income to shareholders (23.4) (44.4) (45.0) (68.7) Market experience gains and losses (7.6) 15.6 (9.8) 12.3 Changes in actuarial methods and assumptions - - - - Other(3) 8.7 3.8 10.4 9.9 Core earnings to shareholders (22.3) (25.0) (44.4) (46.5)

Revenues Reconciliation (US$ millions)

Sagicor Q2 2026 Q2 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Insurance Revenue 392.4 377.6 779.3 737.2 Net Investment Income 885.8 341.5 957.2 591.6 Fees and Other Revenue 49.3 16.5 88.1 54.6 Revenues 1,327.5 735.6 1,824.6 1,383.4

Sagicor Canada Q2 2026 Q2 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Insurance Revenue 174.6 170.4 349.3 329.5 Net Investment Income 652.7 127.0 618.7 174.4 Fees and Other Revenue 0.9 0.7 1.0 1.2 Revenues 828.2 298.1 969.0 505.1

Sagicor Life USA Q2 2026 Q2 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Insurance Revenue 27.4 27.8 54.3 53.9 Net Investment Income 129.0 107.0 149.7 206.8 Fees and Other Revenue 0.1 0.3 0.1 0.3 Revenues 156.5 135.1 204.1 261.0

Sagicor Jamaica Q2 2026 Q2 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Insurance Revenue 99.1 95.5 195.7 186.9 Net Investment Income 76.0 71.5 138.1 151.2 Fees and Other Revenue 36.9 31.5 66.1 63.3 Revenues 212.0 198.5 399.9 401.4

Sagicor Life Q2 2026 Q2 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Insurance Revenue 91.3 83.9 180.0 166.9 Net Investment Income 30.4 39.0 61.7 64.7 Fees and Other Revenue 2.2 1.2 3.8 4.5 Revenues 123.9 124.1 245.5 236.1

Head Office(4) Q2 2026 Q2 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Insurance Revenue - - - - Net Investment Income (2.3) (3.0) (11.0) (5.5) Fees and Other Revenue 9.2 (17.2) 17.1 (14.7) Revenues 6.9 (20.2) 6.1 (20.2)

_______________________ 3Other includes acquisition, integration, and restructuring costs, intangible asset amortization and impairment, loan financing transaction costs and fees, losses or gains on divestiture, reinsurance related costs, tax-related items and other. 4Head office includes Company financing costs and administrative expenses. It also includes other operating companies not directly attributable to the business segments and consolidation adjustments.

SOURCE Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.

Media: Harriet Brathwaite, Manager, Corporate Communications & Brand Management, Tel: 1-246-467-5250, [email protected]; Investors: George Sipsis, EVP, Corporate Development & Capital Markets, Tel: 1-800-342-0719, [email protected] or [email protected], investors.sagicor.com