Sagicor Financial Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

TORONTO and BARBADOS, Aug. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC), a leading financial services provider in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean, today announced its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. All figures are in US$ unless otherwise stated.

Q2 Highlights

Core earnings to shareholders (1) of $25.3 million

of Annualised core return on shareholders' equity (1) of 10.9%

of 10.9% Net loss to shareholders of $40.2 million driven by adverse market experience

of driven by adverse market experience New business CSM (1) of $40.1 million

of Shareholders' equity of $897.7 million , with book value per share of US$6.36 or C$8.71

of , with book value per share of or Shareholders' equity plus net CSM to shareholders ( 1) of $2 .0 billion, or US$14.51 or C$19.86 per share

1) of .0 billion, or or per share Financial leverage ratio (1) of 26.8%

of 26.8% Group-LICAT ratio (1) of 138%

of 138% MCCSR ratio (1) of 309%

of 309% Dividend of US$0.06 per common share to be paid during the third quarter of 2024 ( US$0.24 annualised dividend)

Andre Mousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer, said:

"We are pleased to announce our second quarter results with our revised and enhanced shareholder disclosure. Our new core earnings(1) framework will allow our investors to better understand the earnings generation of each of our operating segments. This enhanced disclosure will enable us to more meaningfully engage with the investment community and ultimately improve Sagicor's access to and cost of capital."

"Sagicor delivered $25.3 million of core earnings to shareholders(1) in Q2, within the range of our expectations and aided in part by positive aggregate insurance experience from our operating subsidiaries. Our net income to shareholders was lower with a loss of $40.2 million, driven primarily by negative market experience. The market experience was due to differences in changes of our mark to market valuation of our assets and the calculated value of our liabilities, as dictated by IFRS 17. We view this experience as transitory and subject to reversal over time, and therefore view core earnings(1) as a better representation of the performance of our business."

"We also continue excellent progress on many of our strategic initiatives to optimize our balance sheet, enhance our systems and drive operational synergies from our businesses. We capitalized on our newly achieved investment grade ratings to issue our first bond in the Canadian market and expand our revolving credit facility, using the proceeds to repay a portion of our term loan taken on in conjunction with the ivari acquisition. These issuances are saving us approximately $7 million in annualized interest costs. We have made several executive appointments, elevating key team members to senior positions to drive organizational change. To oversee these initiatives in North America, I have taken on the role of President and Chief Executive Officer of ivari, in addition to my roles at Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. and at Sagicor USA. With these initiatives we are confident about our ability to expand our return on equity(1) in 2025 and beyond."

Overall Sagicor Group – Financial Highlights

In Q2 2024, core earnings to shareholders(1) was $25.3 million, an increase Y/Y resulting from positive core results in our Sagicor Canada segment offset by additional interest costs to fund the ivari acquisition. Our Sagicor Life and Sagicor Jamaica segments grew Y/Y due to business growth on short-term business associated with repricing and improved insurance experience on long-term business, while Sagicor Life USA's core earnings to shareholders(1) declined due to negative core insurance experience in Q1 and Q2 2024. Net loss to shareholders for the quarter was $40.2 million driven by $55.1 million of market experience losses(1), and was also affected by one time costs related to a debt financing and retirement of old debt, which are excluded from core earnings(1).

Sagicor's capital position remained stable during Q2. Sagicor remains well capitalized with a Group-LICAT ratio(1) of 138% and an MCCSR ratio(1) of 309% for its insurance businesses, and a financial leverage ratio(1) of 26.8%.

Consolidated Highlights

Profitability (US$ millions) Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change Y/Y YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Change Y/Y Core earnings to shareholders(1) 25.3 14.0 81 % 38.9 17.9 >100% Net income / (loss) to shareholders (40.2) 48.8 n.m. (14.0) 50.2 n.m. Annualised core return on shareholders' equity(1) (%) 10.9 % 12.5 % (1.6 pts) 8.2 % 8.2 % 0.0 pts New business CSM(1) 40.1 48.6 (17 %) 82.2 75.2 9 %













Financial Strength (US$ millions) Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Change Q/Q





Shareholders' equity 897.7 964.4 (7 %)





Net CSM to shareholders(1) 1,149.1 1,145.4 0 %





Shareholders' equity and net CSM to Shareholders(1) 2,046.9 2,109.8 (3 %)





Total net CSM(1) 1,291.8 1,285.5 0 %





Book value per share(1) (US$ per share) $6.36 $6.84 (7 %)





Group-LICAT ratio(1) 138 % 136 % 2 pts





MCCSR ratio(1) 309 % 303 % 6 pts





Financial leverage ratio(1) 26.8 % 26.7 % 0.1 pts







Outlook and Medium-Term Targets

Sagicor is updating its guidance on key measures:

Core earnings to shareholders (1) for 2024 are expected to be $80 million to $90 million;

for 2024 are expected to be $80 million to $90 million; New business CSM (1) for 2024 is targeted at $160 million to $180 million ;

for 2024 is targeted at to ; 2025 target for core earnings to shareholders (1) growth of over 10% above 2024;

growth of over 10% above 2024; Targeted core return on shareholders' equity (ROE) (1) over the medium-term of 13%+; and,

over the medium-term of 13%+; and, Targeted dividend payout ratio(1) based on core earnings to shareholders(1) over the medium-term of 30% to 40%.

Business Segment Performance

Sagicor has four main reporting operating segments: Sagicor Canada (ivari), Sagicor Life USA, Sagicor Jamaica (of which the Company owns 49.1% and which is consolidated by the Company), and Sagicor Life (which includes the southern Caribbean).

Profitability (US$ millions) Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change Y/Y YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Change Y/Y Core Earnings / (Loss) to Shareholders(1)











Sagicor Canada 26.0 - - 43.0 - - Sagicor Life USA 7.6 13.7 (45 %) 15.1 24.2 (38 %) Sagicor Jamaica 9.5 7.2 32 % 17.6 14.3 23 % Sagicor Life 8.2 8.1 1 % 13.5 9.6 41 % Head office(2) (26.0) (15.0) (73 %) (50.3) (30.2) (66 %) Total 25.3 14.0 81 % 38.9 17.9 >100% Net Income / (Loss) to Shareholders











Sagicor Canada 20.4 - - 25.6 - - Sagicor Life USA (26.9) 54.6 (>100%) 10.3 59.0 (83 %) Sagicor Jamaica 9.4 10.8 (13 %) 12.6 18.1 (30 %) Sagicor Life 2.2 8.7 (75 %) 12.0 13.7 (12 %) Head office(2) (45.4) (25.3) (79 %) (74.5) (40.6) (84 %) Total (40.2) 48.8 (>100%) (14.0) 50.2 (>100%)

Other Key Performance Indicators (US$ millions) Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change Y/Y YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Change Y/Y New Business CSM(1)











Sagicor Canada 10.7 - - 22.8 - - Sagicor Life USA 10.4 26.3 (60 %) 24.1 34.5 (30 %) Sagicor Jamaica 9.0 8.3 8 % 16.2 16.3 (1 %) Sagicor Life 10.0 14.0 (28 %) 19.1 24.4 (22 %) Head office(2) - - - - - - Total 40.1 48.6 (17 %) 82.2 75.2 9 % Revenues(1)











Sagicor Canada 260.5 - - 502.8 - - Sagicor Life USA 88.9 55.8 59 % 215.1 206.9 4 % Sagicor Jamaica 167.4 154.6 8 % 325.3 311.3 4 % Sagicor Life 97.6 108.3 (10 %) 213.2 206.7 3 % Head office(2) (8.1) (5.7) (42 %) (10.8) 6.5 (>100%) Total 606.2 313.0 94 % 1,245.6 731.4 70 % Insurance Revenue











Sagicor Canada 171.0 - - 342.6 - - Sagicor Life USA 25.4 19.3 32 % 49.8 40.5 23 % Sagicor Jamaica 84.6 72.9 16 % 165.2 144.9 14 % Sagicor Life 77.4 73.7 5 % 156.0 146.7 6 % Head office(2) - - - - - - Total 358.4 165.9 >100% 713.6 332.1 >100%

Business Segment - Quarterly Highlights

Sagicor Canada

Sagicor Canada had a solid quarter with strong sales primarily in universal life insurance resulting in new business CSM (1) of $10.7 million for the quarter.

of $10.7 million for the quarter. Core earnings to shareholders (1) of $26.0 million for the quarter was above expectations with the segment benefitting from insurance experience gains.

of for the quarter was above expectations with the segment benefitting from insurance experience gains. Net income to shareholders of $20.4 million for the quarter compared to core earnings to shareholders (1) was primarily a result of market experience losses from the movement of interest rates and by positive experience in the equity markets.

for the quarter compared to core earnings to shareholders was primarily a result of market experience losses from the movement of interest rates and by positive experience in the equity markets. Total net CSM(1) was $566.3 million , which was a modest decrease Q/Q in US dollars and represented a modest increase in Canadian dollars.

Sagicor Life USA

Sagicor Life USA's new business production (1) of $210.7 million was consistent with expectations for the quarter.

new business production of was consistent with expectations for the quarter. Core earnings to shareholders (1) for the segment was $7.6 million which was behind expectations due to insurance experience losses of $3.7 million .

for the segment was which was behind expectations due to insurance experience losses of . Net loss to shareholders was $26.9 million for the quarter, driven by market experience losses. Market experience losses were composed of a $8.7 million after-tax mark to market loss on shares of Playa Hotels and Resorts held in this segment, and $20.6 million of mark to market increase of liabilities relative to assets, driven by liability calculations that do not exactly match asset value changes under IFRS 17. These losses were reversal of gains seen in Q1 2024.

for the quarter, driven by market experience losses. Market experience losses were composed of a after-tax mark to market loss on shares of Playa Hotels and Resorts held in this segment, and of mark to market increase of liabilities relative to assets, driven by liability calculations that do not exactly match asset value changes under IFRS 17. These losses were reversal of gains seen in Q1 2024. Total net CSM(1) was $212.8 million , an increase of 1% Q/Q as new business CSM(1) of $10.4 million was impacted by insurance experience losses and amounts recognized for service provided.

Sagicor Jamaica

Sagicor Jamaica had strong results in its long-term insurance business while short-term insurance results declined largely as a result of higher claims than expected in its group health segment. The commercial banking division continued its trend of improved profits, and the investment banking division's net interest margins showed improvement over the prior year.

Sagicor's share of Sagicor Jamaica's core earnings to shareholders (1) of $9.5 million grew 32% over Q2 2023, largely a result of the experience in the short-term insurance businesses.

of grew 32% over Q2 2023, largely a result of the experience in the short-term insurance businesses. Sagicor's share of Sagicor Jamaica's net income to shareholders was $9.4 million for the quarter.

for the quarter. Total net CSM(1) was $280.3 million , an increase of 2% Q/Q largely driven by $9.0 million in new business CSM. Organic CSM(1) had a $3.4 million benefit from insurance experience gains due to favourable persistency on universal life.

Sagicor Life

Sagicor Life saw growth in insurance earnings over the prior quarter and a decreasing trend in onerous contracts and insurance experience losses which benefitted from adjusting product offerings and repricing initiatives.

Core earnings to shareholders (1) of $8.2 million benefitted from stable long-term insurance business as well as above budget experience in short term businesses, which was partially offset by lower income in non-insurance businesses.

of benefitted from stable long-term insurance business as well as above budget experience in short term businesses, which was partially offset by lower income in non-insurance businesses. Net income to shareholders was $2.2 million for the quarter. This result, when compared to core earnings to shareholders, (1) was impacted by market experience losses from the change in interest rates. The segment benefitted from a one time gain resulting in the disposition of the Curacao operations which was excluded from core earnings.

for the quarter. This result, when compared to core earnings to shareholders, was impacted by market experience losses from the change in interest rates. The segment benefitted from a one time gain resulting in the disposition of the operations which was excluded from core earnings. Total net CSM(1) was $232.4 million , which was flat Q/Q largely a result of inorganic CSM movement resulting from the disposition in Curacao . Organic CSM(1) grew by $7.8 million driven primarily by new business CSM(1) of $10.0 million .

Head Office, Other and Adjustments

Core loss to shareholders (1) was $26.0 million which was mainly comprised of finance costs and head office expenses.

was which was mainly comprised of finance costs and head office expenses. Net loss to shareholders was $45.4 million for the quarter, which reflects non-core losses resulting from accelerated amortization of term loan deferred financing costs, startup and development costs in early stage initiatives in Barbados , and other non-core expense items.

Dividends

On August 13, 2024, the Board of Directors of Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. approved and declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.06 per common share. This quarterly dividend will be paid on September 17, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 27, 2024. This will be the nineteenth consecutive dividend payment Sagicor will pay to its shareholders since becoming a publicly listed company on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Appointment of Andre Mousseau as President and Chief Executive Officer of ivari

Effective July 31, 2024, Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. President and Chief Executive Officer Andre Mousseau was also named President and Chief Executive Officer of ivari, Sagicor's operating company in Canada. In this role Mr. Mousseau will oversee all elements of operations of Sagicor in North America, including efforts to drive collaboration between Sagicor Canada and Sagicor USA.

Investment Grade Credit Ratings

During the second quarter, as previously announced, Sagicor received an Issuer Rating and a Senior Debt Rating of BBB (low) with a stable trend from global credit rating agency DBRS Limited (Morningstar DBRS). In assigning these ratings, DBRS cited Sagicor's diversified business, its long history and dominant position in the Caribbean and its growing presence in the U.S. and Canada, its high-quality investment portfolio, and its strong track record. In addition, DBRS assigned an A (low) Financial Strength Rating with a stable trend to Sagicor's U.S. operating subsidiary, Sagicor Life Insurance Company, and also to Sagicor's Canadian operating subsidiary, ivari.

Inaugural Canadian Notes Offering

On June 20, 2024, Sagicor closed a private placement offering (the "Offering") of C$250 million aggregate principal amount of 6.359% Series 2024-1 Senior Unsecured Notes due June 20, 2029 (the "Notes"). Sagicor used the net proceeds of the Offering to repay amounts owing under the Company's term loan facility (which was incurred to fund a portion of the purchase price for the acquisition of ivari), which resulted in significant interest savings of approximately US$7 million on an annual run rate basis.

Revolving Credit Facility

On June 28, 2024, Sagicor increased the aggregate principal amount that can be drawn to US$175 million from US$125 million and reduced the pricing on the facility. The revolving credit facility was initially established on August 2, 2023.

Supplemental Information Package

Sagicor has published a Supplemental Information Package which provides more detail on the company and its financial results. Please visit the company's website at www.sagicor.com under the tab "Investor Relations" to access this.

Normal Course Issuer Bid

Sagicor repurchased 357,386 shares which were cancelled in Q2 2024 for a total cost of approximately US$1.8 million. The number of issued and outstanding common shares as at June 30, 2024 was 141,067,814.

Management's Discussion and Analysis and Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

This press release, which was approved by the Company's Board of Directors and Audit Committee, should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying MD&A. The unaudited financial statements and MD&A are available on the Company's website at www.sagicor.com and will soon be filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval Plus ("SEDAR+") at www.sedarplus.ca.

______________________________________ 1Represents a non-IFRS or other financial measure. See the Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures section in this document and in our MD&A for relevant information about such measures. 2Head office includes parent company financing costs, administrative expenses, an interest in Playa Hotels and Resorts, other operating companies, adjustments, and other.



