Sagicor Financial Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results and Announces 11% Dividend Increase

TORONTO and BARBADOS, March 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC), a leading financial services provider in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean, today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. All figures are in US$ unless otherwise stated.

Highlights

Core earnings to shareholders (1) of $142.3 million for 2025 increased 57% Y/Y

of $142.3 million for 2025 increased 57% Y/Y Core basic earnings per share (1) (EPS) of 104.9¢ for 2025 increased 62% Y/Y

of 104.9¢ for 2025 increased 62% Y/Y Core return on shareholders' equity (1) of 14.2% for 2025

of 14.2% for 2025 Net income to shareholders of $66.9 million for 2025

of $66.9 million for 2025 Total comprehensive income to shareholders of $109.7 million for 2025

of $109.7 million for 2025 New business CSM (1) of $167.2 million for 2025

of $167.2 million for 2025 Shareholders' equity of $1.0 billion, with book value per share of US$7.65 or C$10.49

of $1.0 billion, with book value per share of US$7.65 or C$10.49 Shareholders' equity plus net CSM to shareholders (1) of $2.2 billion, or US$15.95 or C$21.87 per share

of $2.2 billion, or US$15.95 or C$21.87 per share Group LICAT (1) ratio of 136%

of 136% Financial leverage ratio (1) of 26.9%

Increase of 11% in quarterly dividend to US 7.5¢ per share to be paid during the second quarter of 2026 (US 30.0¢ annualized dividend)

Andre Mousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer, said:

"We are pleased to conclude an exceptional 2025 reporting year with another solid quarter of core earnings to shareholders.(1) Our full year core earnings to shareholders(1) of $142 million reflected achievement of our medium-term targets amplified by approximately $15 million of positive gains from core insurance experience and gains from short-term business."

"In Q4 we made significant progress on our strategic initiatives, highlighted by the announcement of a definitive agreement to merge our two Caribbean operating segments under a single publicly-listed entity to be named Sagicor Group Caribbean Limited. We believe this combination will allow us to execute a robust digital transformation of these segments. This transformation, combined with continued organic growth of our North American segments, is informing our new guidance of 14% core ROE(1) in 2027 and 15% core ROE(1) in 2028."

"We are also pleased to reward our shareholders with a dividend increase to US 30.0¢ annualized. This is the third consecutive Q4 report in which we increased our dividend."

Overall Sagicor Group – Financial Highlights

Sagicor's core earnings to shareholders(1) for 2025 showed significant growth over 2024 with strong performances across all of our operating segments. Core earnings to shareholders(1) for 2025 of $142.3 million exceeded management's revised guidance of $120 million to $130 million, and new business CSM(1) of $167.2 million was within the guided range of $155 million to $175 million. Core basic earnings per share(1) grew by 62% Y/Y and book value per share(1) grew by 8% Y/Y.

Sagicor remains well capitalized with a Group LICAT(1) ratio of 136% and a financial leverage ratio(1) of 26.9%.

Consolidated Highlights

Profitability (US$ millions) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Change Y/Y 2025 2024 Change Y/Y Core earnings to shareholders(1) 31.6 28.0 13 % 142.3 90.9 57 % Core basic EPS(1) 23.3¢ 20.4¢ 14 % 104.9¢ 64.9¢ 62 % Net income / (loss) to shareholders (14.4) 52.4 (>100%) 66.9 97.5 (31 %) Core return on shareholders' equity(1) (annualized) (%) 12.1 % 11.7 % 0.4 pts 14.2 % 9.6 % 4.6 pts New business CSM(1) 41.3 39.3 5 % 167.2 166.3 1 %













Financial Strength (US$ millions) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Change Y/Y





Shareholders' equity 1,036.6 959.7 8 %





Net CSM to shareholders(1) 1,122.9 1,076.1 4 %





Shareholders' equity plus net CSM to shareholders(1) 2,159.5 2,035.8 6 %





Net CSM(1) 1,271.8 1,219.7 4 %





Book value per share(1) (US$) $7.65 $7.08 8 %





Book value per share(1) (C$) $10.49 $10.19 3 %





Group LICAT(1) ratio 136 % 139 % (3 pts)





Financial leverage ratio(1) 26.9 % 27.3 % (0.4 pts)







Outlook and Medium-Term Targets

Sagicor is updating its guidance on key measures:

Targeted core return on shareholders' equity (ROE) (1) for 2027 of 14%; and,

for 2027 of 14%; and, Targeted core return on shareholders' equity (ROE) (1) over the medium-term of 15%; and,

over the medium-term of 15%; and, Targeted core dividend payout ratio (1) of 30% to 40%.

of 30% to 40%. Please note: Outlook and financial guidance is based on certain factors and assumptions, including business, economic, and market conditions, as of the date hereof, as well as those described herein. Please refer to the Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-looking Information in Sagicor's 2025 Annual MD&A for a discussion of material risks.

Dividend Increase

On March 11, 2026, the Board of Directors of Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. approved and declared a quarterly dividend of US 7.5¢ per common share, an increase of 11% over the previous quarterly dividend of US 6.75¢ per common share. This quarterly dividend will be paid on April 17, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 26, 2026.

Business Segment Performance

Sagicor has four main reporting operating segments: Sagicor Canada (ivari), Sagicor Life USA, Sagicor Jamaica (of which the

Company owns 49.1% and which is consolidated by the Company), and Sagicor Life (which includes the southern Caribbean).

Profitability (US$ millions) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Change Y/Y 2025 2024 Change Y/Y Core Earnings / (Loss) to Shareholders(1)











Sagicor Canada 27.4 24.5 12 % 103.3 86.9 19 % Sagicor Life USA 8.3 10.6 (22 %) 41.0 40.2 2 % Sagicor Jamaica 12.2 7.5 63 % 47.9 31.1 54 % Sagicor Life 6.8 5.8 17 % 41.8 26.3 59 % Head office(3) (23.1) (20.4) (13 %) (91.7) (93.6) 2 % Total 31.6 28.0 13 % 142.3 90.9 57 % Net Income / (Loss) to Shareholders











Sagicor Canada 8.6 7.8 10 % 76.2 96.2 (21 %) Sagicor Life USA (12.2) 41.9 (>100%) 8.2 51.6 (84 %) Sagicor Jamaica 9.7 10.4 (7 %) 50.7 31.3 62 % Sagicor Life 16.2 12.4 31 % 57.4 38.5 49 % Head office(3) (36.7) (20.1) (83 %) (125.6) (120.1) (5 %) Total (14.4) 52.4 (>100%) 66.9 97.5 (31 %)













Other Key Performance Indicators (US$ millions) Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Change Y/Y 2025 2024 Change Y/Y New Business CSM(1)











Sagicor Canada 11.6 11.7 (1 %) 44.4 45.9 (3 %) Sagicor Life USA 4.8 0.8 >100% 31.4 36.8 (15 %) Sagicor Jamaica 14.0 14.8 (5 %) 49.6 41.0 21 % Sagicor Life 10.9 12.0 (9 %) 41.8 42.6 (2 %) Head office(3) - - - - - - Total 41.3 39.3 5 % 167.2 166.3 1 % Revenues(1)











Sagicor Canada 224.8 321.6 (30 %) 1,200.2 1,422.5 (16 %) Sagicor Life USA 120.6 95.3 27 % 553.0 520.6 6 % Sagicor Jamaica 190.4 181.4 5 % 794.3 706.2 12 % Sagicor Life 123.6 112.3 10 % 485.3 448.3 8 % Head office(3) (11.5) 12.5 (>100%) (27.4) 1.2 (>100%) Total 647.9 723.1 (10 %) 3,005.4 3,098.8 (3 %) Net Premium(1)











Sagicor Canada 106.0 102.3 4 % 431.0 422.6 2 % Sagicor Life USA 269.6 153.5 76 % 1,298.3 896.2 45 % Sagicor Jamaica 100.1 97.9 2 % 383.5 358.0 7 % Sagicor Life 114.1 104.4 9 % 450.2 405.7 11 % Head office(3) - - - - - - Total 589.8 458.1 29 % 2,563.0 2,082.5 23 %

Business Segment - Highlights

Sagicor Canada

Sagicor Canada's new business production (1) of $17.4 million for the quarter and $68.5 million for the year was consistent with management expectations, resulting in new business CSM (1) of $11.6 million for the quarter and $44.4 million for the year.

of $17.4 million for the quarter and $68.5 million for the year was consistent with management expectations, resulting in new business CSM of $11.6 million for the quarter and $44.4 million for the year. Core earnings to shareholders (1) of $27.4 million for the quarter and $103.3 million for the year increased 12% and 19% Y/Y respectively, reflecting continued strong business momentum and insurance experience in line with expectations as compared to unfavourable experience related to mortality in Q4 2024.

of $27.4 million for the quarter and $103.3 million for the year increased 12% and 19% Y/Y respectively, reflecting continued strong business momentum and insurance experience in line with expectations as compared to unfavourable experience related to mortality in Q4 2024. Net income to shareholders of $8.6 million for the quarter and $76.2 million for the year was lower than core earnings to shareholders (1) due to unfavourable market-related impacts from higher interest rates.

due to unfavourable market-related impacts from higher interest rates. Net CSM(1) increased 1% Q/Q to end the year at $566.3 million, reflecting favourable impacts of exchange rates partially offset by unfavourable impacts from the annual assumptions review.

Sagicor Life USA

Sagicor Life USA's new business production (1) of $267.9 million for the quarter grew 76% Y/Y, resulting in $1.3 billion for 2025, which was in line with management expectations and contributed to AUM (1) growth of over $900 million Y/Y.

of $267.9 million for the quarter grew 76% Y/Y, resulting in $1.3 billion for 2025, which was in line with management expectations and contributed to AUM growth of over $900 million Y/Y. Core earnings to shareholders (1) for the quarter of $8.3 million were lower Y/Y driven by increased operating expenses in support of business growth. Core earnings to shareholders (1) of $41.0 million for the year increased 2% Y/Y due to improved core net investment result (1) from the growing investment portfolio.

for the quarter of $8.3 million were lower Y/Y driven by increased operating expenses in support of business growth. Core earnings to shareholders of $41.0 million for the year increased 2% Y/Y due to improved core net investment result from the growing investment portfolio. Net loss to shareholders of $12.2 million for the quarter was lower than core earnings to shareholders (1) due to market experience losses of $17.7 million from interest rate movements impacting our liabilities more so than our assets. Net income to shareholders was $8.2 million for the year.

due to market experience losses of $17.7 million from interest rate movements impacting our liabilities more so than our assets. Net income to shareholders was $8.2 million for the year. Net CSM(1) was $151.2 million, which remained stable Q/Q.

Sagicor Jamaica

Sagicor Jamaica recorded strong new business sales in both long-term and short-term insurance lines, and the commercial banking segment showed profitable expansion in its loan and card portfolios with higher net interest margin and fee revenues Y/Y.

Sagicor's share of Sagicor Jamaica's core earnings to shareholders (1) of $12.2 million for the quarter and $47.9 million for the year both increased Y/Y driven by better margins on short-term business, favourable insurance experience and improved net interest margin and fee revenue in the commercial banking business.

of $12.2 million for the quarter and $47.9 million for the year both increased Y/Y driven by better margins on short-term business, favourable insurance experience and improved net interest margin and fee revenue in the commercial banking business. Sagicor's share of Sagicor Jamaica's net income to shareholders was $50.7 million for the year.

Net CSM(1) was $292.7 million, which remained stable Q/Q.

Sagicor Life

Sagicor Life's strong new business sales in the quarter and in 2025 reflected higher single premium annuities and general growth in the portfolio as a result of repricing initiatives.

Core earnings to shareholders (1) of $6.8 million for the quarter and $41.8 million for the year increased 17% and 59% Y/Y respectively due to improved profitability in the short-term business from price adjustments and favourable insurance experience.

of $6.8 million for the quarter and $41.8 million for the year increased 17% and 59% Y/Y respectively due to improved profitability in the short-term business from price adjustments and favourable insurance experience. Net income to shareholders of $16.2 million for the quarter and $57.4 million for the year was higher than core earnings to shareholders (1) due to positive market experience on our long duration liabilities from higher interest rates .

due to positive market experience on our long duration liabilities from higher interest rates Net CSM(1) was $261.6 million, an increase of 3% Q/Q.

Head Office, Other, and Adjustments

Core loss (1) to shareholders was $23.1 million for the quarter and $91.7 million for the year.

to shareholders was $23.1 million for the quarter and $91.7 million for the year. Net loss to shareholders was $36.7 million for the quarter and $125.6 million for the year.

Normal Course Issuer Bid

Sagicor repurchased 109,300 shares which were cancelled in Q4 for a total cost of approximately US$0.7 million. The number of issued and outstanding common shares as at December 31, 2025 was 135,413,021, net of any treasury shares.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

The annual and special meeting of shareholders will be held at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time in Toronto (2:00 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time in Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago, 1:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time in Jamaica) on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. The Company is holding the meeting as a hybrid meeting, which will be conducted in person and via live webcast.

Sagicor is using "notice-and-access" to deliver its meeting materials and, as a result, the notice of meeting and accompanying management information circular will be accessible on Sagicor's website at https://investors.sagicor.com/annual-meetings, under Sagicor's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and at https://docs.tsxtrust.com/2173 from April 10, 2026. In advance of the meeting, shareholders are encouraged to review the information on the website including the proxy voting procedures.

The in-person meeting will take place at the Hilton Barbados Resort, Needhams Point, St. Michael, Barbados. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders wishing to attend the Meeting in person are encouraged to pre-register by sending an email to [email protected] and they will receive a response confirming their registration. Shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders who are unable to attend the Meeting in person may still attend virtually.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to virtually attend, participate and vote at the meeting online at: https://meetings.lumiconnect.com/200-327-252-798 (password: sagicor2026 (all lower case, no spaces)).

