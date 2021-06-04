Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. Announces Results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
Jun 04, 2021, 17:05 ET
TORONTO, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (the "Company" or "Sagicor") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of holders of common shares (the "Shareholders") held on June 4, 2021. A total of 79,146,851 common shares, representing 54.053% of common shares issued and outstanding as of June 4, 2021, were represented at the Meeting.
Dodridge Miller, Group President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, "We express gratitude to our shareholders for their participation in our Annual and Special Meeting, including the successful election of directors and acceptance of an update to our bye-laws. We are appreciative to all our stakeholders for their ongoing support, trust and confidence in Sagicor."
Results of the matters voted on at the Meeting are set out below.
Amendment to the Bye-Laws
The proposed amendments to the Company's bye-laws were approved.
Votes For: 99.953%
Votes Against: 0.047%
Election of Directors
The Company's 15 director nominees were elected:
|
Votes For (percent)
|
Votes Withheld (percent)
|
Timothy Hodgson
|
99.947%
|
0.053%
|
Dodridge Miller
|
99.988%
|
0.012%
|
Sir Hilary Beckles
|
99.988%
|
0.012%
|
Dr. Archibald Campbell
|
99.988%
|
0.012%
|
Peter Clarke
|
99.989%
|
0.011%
|
Keith Duncan
|
99.988%
|
0.012%
|
Stephen Facey
|
99.929%
|
0.071%
|
Mahmood Khimji
|
99.943%
|
0.057%
|
Stephen McNamara
|
99.933%
|
0.067%
|
Reza Satchu
|
99.947%
|
0.053%
|
Aviva Shneider
|
99.947%
|
0.053%
|
Jonathan Finkelstein
|
99.911%
|
0.089%
|
Gilbert Palter
|
99.914%
|
0.086%
|
Monish Dutt
|
99.947%
|
0.053%
|
Dennis Harris
|
99.989%
|
0.011%
Appointment of Auditors
PricewaterhouseCoopers SRL was re-appointed as auditor of the Company.
Votes For: 98.662%
Votes Against: 1.338%
Full voting results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Sagicor Financial Company Ltd.
Sagicor Financial Company Ltd. (TSX: SFC) is a leading financial services provider in the Caribbean, with over 180 years of history, and has a growing presence as a provider of life insurance products in the United States. Sagicor offers a wide range of products and services, including life, health, and general insurance, banking, pensions, annuities, and real estate. Sagicor's registered office is located at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton, HM 11, Bermuda, with its principal office located at Cecil F De Caires Building, Wildey, St. Michael, Barbados. Additional information about Sagicor can be obtained by visiting www.sagicor.com.
For further information: Media: Ingrid Card, Vice President, Group Marketing, Communications & Brand Experience, Tel: 246-230-5315, [email protected]; Investors: Samantha Cheung, Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Tel: 416-898-4324 or 1-800-342-0719, [email protected] or [email protected]
