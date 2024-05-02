TORONTO, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Sagen MI Canada Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: MIC.PR.A) today reported first quarter 2024 net income of $145 million.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Net income of $145 million was $44 million higher than the same quarter in the prior year, primarily due to higher net insurance service result and higher investment income.

Preferred Dividends

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors had declared a dividend of $0.3375 per Class A preferred share, Series 1, payable on June 28th, 2024, to holders of record at the close of business on June 14th, 2024.

Sagen MI Canada Inc. designates any and all dividends paid or deemed for Canadian federal, provincial or territorial income tax purposes to be paid as "eligible dividends", unless indicated otherwise in respect of dividends paid subsequent to this notification, and hereby notifies all recipients of such dividends of this designation.

Detailed Operating Results

For more information on the Company's operating results, please refer to the Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis as posted on SEDAR+ and available at www.sedarplus.com.

This Press Release, as well as the Company's first quarter 2024 condensed consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis are also posted on the Investor section of the Company's website, https://www.sagen.ca/about/investor-relations/. Investors are encouraged to review all of these materials.

About Sagen MI Canada Inc.

Sagen MI Canada Inc., operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sagen Mortgage Insurance Company Canada (doing business as SagenTM), is the largest private sector residential mortgage insurer in Canada. The Company provides mortgage default insurance to Canadian residential mortgage lenders, making homeownership more accessible to first-time homebuyers. Sagen differentiates itself through customer service excellence, innovative processing technology, and a robust risk management framework. For more than two decades, the Company has supported the housing market by providing thought leadership and a focus on the safety and soundness of the mortgage finance system. As at March 31st, 2024, the Company had $6.7 billion total assets and $2.9 billion shareholders' equity. Find out more at www.sagen.ca.

Contact Information :

Investors – Amit Chalam, 647-248-2071 [email protected]

Media – Susan Carter, 905-287-5520 [email protected]

