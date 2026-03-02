TORONTO, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Sagen MI Canada Inc. (the "Company") (TSX: MIC.PR.A) is pleased to share that S&P Global Ratings (the "S&P") has upgraded the Company's credit rating to A- from BBB+, reflecting the S&P's view that potential regulatory restrictions on payments from its operating company are low. S&P further emphasizes its stable outlook on the Company and its expectation that the Company will maintain its strong competitive position, with a sizable market share, and excellent capitalization supported by solid operating earnings.

Consequently, S&P raised its issue ratings on the Company's outstanding senior debt, junior subordinated debt, and preference shares issued by the Company as noted in the table below:



Debentures Hybrid Notes

Series 6 Preferred Shares

Series 4 Series 5 Series 7



Previous S&P rating BBB+, Stable BBB+, Stable BBB+, Stable BBB-, Stable P-2 (low) Stable New S&P Rating A-, Stable A-, Stable A-, Stable BBB, Stable P-2 Stable

S&P's release issued March 2, 2026, explains the rationale for these changes as, "We raised the ratings on Sagen MI Canada Inc. to reflect our view of the low potential regulatory restrictions to payment distributions from Sagen's operating insurance entities to its [nonoperating holding company]."

The Company is also rated by DBRS Ratings Limited ("DBRS"). The DBRS issuer credit rating on the Company is A (high) and remains unchanged.

About Sagen MI Canada Inc.

Sagen MI Canada Inc., operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Sagen Mortgage Insurance Company Canada (doing business as SagenTM), is the largest private sector residential mortgage insurer in Canada. The Company provides mortgage default insurance to Canadian residential mortgage lenders, making homeownership more accessible to first-time homebuyers. Sagen differentiates itself through customer service excellence, innovative processing technology, and a robust risk management framework. For more than two decades, the Company has supported the housing market by providing thought leadership and a focus on the safety and soundness of the mortgage finance system. As at December 31, 2025, the Company had $6.9 billion total assets and $2.8 billion shareholders' equity. Find out more at www.sagen.ca.

