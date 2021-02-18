Sagen MI Canada Inc. Completes $100 Million Preferred Share Offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Sagen MI Canada Inc. (TSX: MIC) (the "Company") announced today the closing of its previously announced bought deal offering (the "Offering") of 4,000,000 non-cumulative Class A Preferred Shares, Series 1 (the "Series 1 Shares"). The Offering was underwritten by a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets, CIBC World Markets, National Bank Financial, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital and TD Securities, and resulted in gross proceeds of C$100 million.

Each Series 1 Share entitles the holder thereof to fixed, non-cumulative dividends, if, as and when declared by the board of directors of the Company, with an annual dividend yield of 5.40%. Such dividends, if, declared, will be paid on the last day of March, June, September and December in each year at a rate equal to $0.3375 per Series 1 Share. The initial dividend, if declared, will be paid on June 30, 2021 and will be $0.48822 per Series 1 Share. The Series 1 Shares will commence trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol MIC.PR.A.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to strengthen the Company's capital base, for distributions to shareholders (subject to the completion of the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to which Brookfield Business Partners L.P., together with certain of its affiliates and institutional partners ("Brookfield"), will acquire all of the outstanding common shares of the Company not already owned by Brookfield), and/or for general corporate purposes.

Following the closing of the Arrangement, in order to maintain in force an exemption order from the public voting requirement currently in section 411 of the Insurance Companies Act (Canada) that has been granted to Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Company Canada (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company doing business as Sagen™), and subject to certain other limitations and conditions, the Class A Preferred Shares, as a class, will carry adjustable voting rights to ensure that, at any given time, 35% of the voting rights in the Company will be held by persons who, among other things, do not hold 20% or more of any class of voting shares of the Company.

The Series 1 Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Series 1 Shares in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Sagen MI Canada Inc.

Sagen MI Canada Inc. (TSX: MIC), operating through its subsidiary, Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Company Canada, is the largest private sector residential mortgage insurer in Canada. The Company provides mortgage default insurance to Canadian residential mortgage lenders, making homeownership more accessible to first-time homebuyers. The Company differentiates itself through customer service excellence, innovative processing technology, and a robust risk management framework. For more than two decades, the Company has supported the housing market by providing thought leadership and a focus on the safety and soundness of the mortgage finance system. As at December 31, 2020, the Company had $7.5 billion total assets and $3.9 billion shareholders' equity. Find out more at www.sagen.ca.

Caution regarding forward-looking information and statements

Certain statements made in this news release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). When used in this news release, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "seek", "propose", "estimate", "expect", and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the use of proceeds from the Offering, the payment of dividends on the Series 1 Shares and the commencement of trading of the Series 1 Shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Since forward-looking statements relate to future events and conditions, by their very nature they require making assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The Company cautions that although it is believed that the assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, these risks and uncertainties give rise to the possibility that actual results may differ materially from the expectations set out in the forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

For further information: Investors - Aaron Williams, 905-287-5504, [email protected]; Media - Susan Carter, 905-287-5520, [email protected]

Sagen is a trademark owned by Sagen MI Canada Inc.

