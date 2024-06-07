Sage Potash Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC, June 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Sage Potash Corp., (TSXV: SAGE) (OTC: SGPTF) ("Sage" or the "Company") has granted an aggregate of 500,000 stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The stock options have an exercise price of $0.295 per share and an expiry date of June 6, 2027.

About Sage Potash Corp.

Sage Potash is a Canadian company vested solely in the Sage Plain Property and intends through sustainable solution mining techniques to become a prominent domestic potash producer within the Paradox Basin situated in Utah. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at [email protected].

