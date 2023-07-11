SAGE POTASH CORP. ANNOUNCES NON BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, July 11, 2023 /CNW/ - SAGE POTASH CORP. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) ("Sage Potash" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 4,687,500 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.32 per Unit (the "Issue Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.50, for a period of 2 years following the closing of the Offering.

The net proceeds from the issue of the Units will be used for operational costs, permitting, drill casing deposits, equipment, and general working capital. The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

All purchased securities will be subject to a hold period of 4-months and additional resale restrictions may be applicable depending on the jurisdiction in which the subscriber is resident. The certificates representing the securities will bear legends denoting the foregoing. Subscribers are advised to consult with their own legal counsel or advisors to determine the resale restrictions that may be applicable to them.

About Sage Potash Corp.

Sage Potash is a Canadian company vested solely in the Sage Plain Property and intends through sustainable solution mining techniques to become a prominent domestic potash producer within the Paradox Basin situated in Utah. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at [email protected] .

