Sage Potash Announces Engagement of Connecticut-Based Investment Bank ACP Capital Markets as Exclusive Financial Advisor

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Sage Potash Corp. (TSXV: SAGE) (OTCQB: SGPTF) ("Sage Potash" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its collaboration with Connecticut-based investment bank, ACP Capital Markets (referred to as "ACP"). ACP will serve as the exclusive financial advisor to Sage Potash, bolstering the company's near-term financing goals. This collaboration is poised to ignite Sage Potash's district-scale Sage Plains Potash Project situated in Utah's prolific Paradox Basin.

Sage Potash is actively advancing the Sage Potash project, focusing Resource Definition, and permitting that will allow for drilling of geological wells that will double as water access, cavern development and waste disposal wells, all of which will support the establishment of an initial demonstration (pilot potash recovery) plant. ACP will work closely with Sage Potash to secure the necessary funding required to execute the establishment of a 20,000 to 50,000 TPY operation. This initial production phase will not only kickstart project cash flow but also provide valuable insights into solution mining production methods, facilitating further refinement and scalability.

This partnership underscores Sage Potash's commitment to the success of the Sage Plains potash project and represents a significant step toward realizing its full potential.

Peter Hogendoorn, CEO of Sage Potash Corp., expressed, "We are pleased to announce our partnership with ACP Capital Markets. Their expertise and deep reach to knowledgeable AG investors and strategic partners will be key to creating a financial structure that leverages valuation at the project level. ACP has a proven track record of unlocking agriculture asset value throughout the agriculture supply chain, making them the perfect collaborator for our journey ahead. Their involvement will play a significant role in driving our mission to advance the Sage Plain Project as the only significant potash deposit that is able to insulate American potash production from global market fluctuations. ACP's client universe understands these growing complexities and the need to establish domestic supply of potash for national food security."

Mark Bishop, Managing Director and Head of Resources at ACP Capital Markets, commented, "As long-term players in the US and Latin American agribusiness sector, partnering with Sage Potash represents an exceptional opportunity for our relationship base and for Sage. Sage's commitment to revolutionising the landscape by bringing a strategic asset to production aligns perfectly with our mission to drive exceptional financial growth and set new benchmarks within this sector. We share the vision to provide America with a domestic supply of potash, essential for retaining true food independence. This partnership heralds an exciting journey ahead, marking a significant step towards unlocking shareholder value. ACP is proud to be a key piece in this transformative puzzle and are enthusiastic about the imense potential for Sage."

About ACP Capital Markets

ACP Capital Markets specializes in providing capital markets services to companies seeking assistance with private debt and private equity needs typically within underserved geographies and sectors as well as to provide M&A/Advisory services. The firm is staffed by 15 producing bankers, many of whom were previously at Salomon Brothers, UBS and other bulge bracket institutions, and focuses primarily on asset-driven sectors including resources and their verticals (mining, commercial scale agribusiness, water and upstream energy), power generation, transportation/logistics, telecommunications and defense/security. ACP specializes in cross-border financing principally within Latin America and supports issuers within the OECD including North America and Australia within its sector disciplines. The firm sources capital primarily from its established network of institutional investors including private equity, special credit funds and selectively from strategic operators globally.

About Sage Potash Corp.

Sage Potash is a Canadian company vested solely in the Sage Plain Property and intends through sustainable solution mining techniques to become a prominent domestic potash producer within the Paradox Basin situated in Utah. For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at [email protected].

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this news release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance of Sage, including completing a step out pilot production well that will double as a resource definition drill hole, advancing preliminary engineering and feasibility towards a PEA, completing 3D seismic and step-out well and new resource calculations [MA1] , and management's expectations regarding Sage's growth. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Sage to control or predict, that may cause Sage's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including, but not limited to, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's final non-offering long form prospectus dated March 2, 2023 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgement based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

