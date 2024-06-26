SAGE POTASH ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENTS OF A NEW BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEMBER, STRATEGIC OPERATIONS PARTNER AND GLOBAL FINANCE & TRADE PARTNER

Industry Experts Clark Sazwan to Join Board of Directors, Amir Rahimtula as Global Finance & Trade Partner and Shilo Sazwan as Strategic Operations Partner

VANCOUVER, BC, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Sage Potash Corp. ("Sage" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGE) (OTC: SGPTF), an exploration and development company focused on developing US domestic potash supply, is pleased to announce the appointments of Clark Sazwan on the Board of Directors, Amir Rahimtula as Global Markets and Finance Partner and Shilo Sazwan as a new Strategic Operations Partner. These significant company appointments will accelerate the Company's efforts in domestic potash production at the Sage Plain Property in Utah.

The Sazwan family pioneered the sulphur fertilizer and calcium production in North America and have been collaborating with the Rahimtula family on successful international fertilizer trade deals for over seven decades. Collectively, they bring their combined expertise and business relationships to advance Sage's potash project through pilot production and beyond.

"We are extremely pleased to add Clark to our board together with his multi-generational legacy experience. This collaboration represents a seminal opportunity for the Sazwan and Rahimtula families to participate in upstream potash production, to the benefit of our shareholders," said Peter Hogendoorn, CEO of Sage Potash Corp.

Clark Sazwan, Owner and Director of Tiger Tank Lines, former Owner and current Director of Tiger Calcium and the Director/Owner of Keg River Chemicals, will be joining the Board of Directors immediately. Clark brings decades of mining, agricultural and fertilizer industry expertise to Sage Potash, further strengthening the leadership team. Widely known for developing the sulphur fertilizer industry in North America, Sazwan's family ran Tiger Industries and spent decades as industry leaders while maintaining the lowest production costs.

"Sage Potash is poised for growth and innovation in the American potash market. I am thrilled to be a part of this project and help guide the company to become a leading supplier of potash to the American and eventually global markets," said Clark Sazwan, Member of Board of Directors, Sage Potash Corp.

Amir Rahimtula, is President of Transnational Enterprises, a Canadian trading company founded by his father in 1979, Ali Rahimtula, intended to extend a North American presence of the Rahimtula Group, founded by Amir's grandfather, Amir Ali Rahimtula Sr., the first Chairman of the Fertilizer Association of India. The Rahimtula Group was established in 1956 and has been a significant player in India's fertilizer sector for over six decades.

Amir brings a wealth of global financial and trading expertise, with his extensive experience suppling international fertilizer manufacturers with critical raw materials and finished fertilizers, developing global logistics infrastructure, structuring high value financial deals, and fostering notable business relationships with global financial trade industry leaders.

The Company is also pleased to announce Shilo Sazwan as our Strategic Operations Partner. Mr Sazwan brings over three decades of strategic operations experience and business relationships in the fertilizer industry. Mr Sazwan served as the Chief Operating Officer at Tiger Calcium, a leading producer and supplier of calcium chloride and sulphur fertilizer in North America. He has a proven track record for developing cost-effective and cutting-edge plant infrastructure, leading industry products and exceptional customer service.

"Shilo's strategic, operational expertise is crucial in guiding the building of cost-effective infrastructure required for rapid production and will position Sage Potash as a premier supplier in the American market and beyond," said Peter Hogendoorn, CEO of Sage Potash Corp.

As COO at Tiger Calcium, Sazwan oversaw 500 employees and championed the development of multiple industry-leading calcium and fertilizer plants, all with custom in-house technologies and a logistics division with direct shipping, including railcars and trucking fleets. Sazwan brings essential experience in developing and operating mechanical evaporation techniques to Sage - a process critical to Sage Potash's vision of implementing an environmentally friendly process versus the more commonly used solar evaporation technique. Under his leadership, strong community relations were pivotal; Tiger Calcium was the most significant contributor to the food bank in the region, and Shilo received a medal of honour for his instrumental leadership in helping the community of Slave Lake Alberta manage devastating wildfires.

"Sage Potash is at an exciting juncture, and I am honoured to partner with the company into its next chapter. I am looking forward to building a world-class team and working to bring Sage's vision of sustainable solution mining to life at the Sage Plain property in Utah," said Shilo Sazwan.

This announcement follows the previous release on May 27, 2024, which details the closing of non-brokered private placements grossing $1,822.600 million.

About Sage Potash

Sage Potash is a Canadian company vested solely in the Sage Plain Property. Through sustainable solution mining techniques, it intends to become a prominent domestic potash producer within the Paradox Basin in Utah. Sage Potash is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: Sage). For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or contact the Company by email at [email protected].

