SAFETY RECALL NOTICE: Frontiersman, Frontiersman Xtra, SABRE Wild, and SABRE Wild Max Bear Spray Canisters

FRONTIERSMAN, FRONTIERSMAN XTRA, SABRE WILD, and SABRE WILD MAX Bear Spray canisters that contain BOTH a yellow nozzle and one of the following expiration dates of 3/2024, 4/2024*, 8/2024, 9/2024, 10/2024, 11/2024, 12/2024 may not spray. Photographs of the nozzle and location of the date codes are shown above (4/2024 - If purchased from MEC).

For more information regarding this voluntary recall, how to test spray a canister, and where and how to return a canister for replacement, please go to https://www.sabrered.com/bearsprayupdatescanada.

SABRE has since identified and corrected this problem whereas all FRONTIERSMAN, FRONTIERSMAN XTRA, SABRE WILD, and SABRE WILD MAX Bear Spray canisters moving forward will properly deploy.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding this matter, please contact SABRE directly at [email protected].

About SABRE

The leading personal safety brand with police and consumers worldwide, SABRE has a long-standing reputation for providing reliable, easy-to-use personal safety solutions that help put more distance between the user and multiple threats. Only SABRE encourages users to Make It Safe so that they can live confidently with empowering personal safety products.

SABRE is committed to helping our global community. That commitment extends far beyond developing the world's finest personal protection products. We also support several charitable organizations by raising awareness and donating a portion of our proceeds including to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, whereas over $2 million has been donated to help in the search for a breast cancer cure, RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network), and C.O.P.S. (Concerns for Police Survivors).

David Nance, CEO, SABRE - Security Equipment Corporation, 312.765.6767, [email protected]

