SafeToNet Acquires Net Nanny

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2020 /CNW/ -- SafeToNet Limited, one of the leading forces in child online safety, announces the acquisition of USA-headquartered Content Watch Holdings, Inc., the organisation that owns Net Nanny, one of the world's best known and most influential parental controls companies.

Given Net Nanny's status as a household name in the US and Asia-Pacific, this acquisition enhances SafeToNet's position as one of the world's leading safety tech companies. The price of the deal has not been revealed; however, the move is part of SafeToNet's preparatory plans for a Series B investment round in early 2021 which will accelerate its already rapid international expansion.

Since its launch in 2017, UK-headquartered SafeToNet has a become a respected authority in cyber safety. The award-winning SafeToNet app includes an AI-powered safeguarding keyboard that automatically contextualises messages being sent. The technology, which fully protects the privacy rights of a child, detects and filters threats such as bullying, sextortion, abuse and aggression. Combined with the Net Nanny technology, the AI will automatically block an app, a camera or even lock a phone if the software detects an immediate risk to a child.

This merger will significantly strengthen SafeToNet's US presence and not least in the education market where it will deploy a derivative of its safeguarding keyboard onto the technology used by schools across the country.

Richard Pursey, Group CEO of SafeToNet said: "We are delighted to have joined forces with Net Nanny. It is probably the best known parental controls company in the world and is renowned for its use of deep tech and AI to filter harmful web content. By bringing our two products together, we will significantly enhance the safety of children online."

Frank Fox, CEO of SafeToNet Americas said: "We have been in discussions with Net Nanny's leadership team for a while and rate them very highly. We share a common vision on how children should be kept safe online. We both believe that respecting a child's rights to privacy is key to the safeguarding landscape."

Joey Thompson, CEO of Content Watch said: "SafeToNet's approach to online safety stands out in the industry. Their real-time video threat-detection technology is world leading.. This merger marks a significant moment in online safety and we can't wait to get started."

