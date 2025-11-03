Safe Buildings and Pennine Security Partner to Redefine Security Patrols-- AI-Adopting Technology That Prevents Emergencies and has the Documentation to prove it

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Safe Buildings, one of Canada's fastest growing technologies for the building management industry, today announced a national partnership with Pennine Security Solutions, uniting advanced analytics and digital workflows to revolutionize how physical security is delivered, measured, and valued.

Under the leadership of Matthew Williams, Pennine Security has launched a risk-based patrol program powered by the Safe Buildings App--a platform that transforms traditional guarding into proactive, data-driven risk management.

Within the first three months of deployment, the system has already demonstrated a 100 percent return on investment, proving that when technology and training intersect, we can lessen the impacts, more importantly, security can prevent incidents - before they happen.

A New Standard for Security: Measurable, Preventive, and Human-Centered

Historically, patrols focused on intrusion prevention and incident response. Today, Safe Buildings and Pennine are redefining that role. With AI-driven intelligence and mobile reporting, Pennine officers now act as risk-mitigation agents, aligned with recognized standards such as ISO 18788, ASIS PSC.1, and the ISC Risk Management Process.

Through the Safe Buildings platform, every officer can now:

Access live, building-specific data for Police, Fire, and EMS, cutting emergency response times by crucial minutes.

Detect and document hazards before they escalate, that flags recurring patterns or compliance gaps.

Generate incident reports in seconds, complete with scene photograghs and more.

Perform integrated fire, safety, and property-risk inspections, capturing geo-tagged photo evidence and timestamps.

Generate real-time analytics, creating a verified digital audit trail that delivers physical and financial protection for both, the occupants and the owners.

AI Integration: Measurable Results Before the Emergency

"AI integration is already well underway," said Jason D. Reid, Co-Founder of Safe Buildings. "Every patrol now produces real-time intelligence that saves hours of administrative time and reveals risks before they turn into incidents. This technology doesn't just record safety performance--it proves it. Our clients can now measure risk reduction, compliance, and cost avoidance with the same precision they track revenue. For property managers, that means faster maintenance actions, fewer incidents, and stronger due-diligence evidence--all measurable within a single reporting dashboard.

Empowering the Frontline Workforce

Beyond its client impact, this transformation strengthens the security workforce itself. Officers using Safe Buildings report higher engagement, skill development, and professional pride. The digital tools remove paperwork fatigue, recognize individual performance through analytics, and help retain experienced personnel in a historically high-turnover sector.

"By using Safe Buildings, a single patrol now delivers double the value," said Matthew Williams, President & CEO of Pennine Security Solutions. "Every minute spent on patrol now produces data that demonstrates impact. We're supporting our team, proving our effectiveness, and helping our clients reduce incidents, emergency impacts, and operational costs--all at once."

From Reactive Response to Preventive Proof

For building owners and facility managers, this translates to:

Fewer emergencies and lower loss events

Faster regulatory and insurer audits

Transparent reporting and proof of due diligence

Reduced administrative cost and burden and measurable ROI

All of a fraction of the cost of traditional methods

About Safe Buildings

Safe Buildings is a Canadian software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform transforming how organizations manage building security, safety, and compliance. Its mobile workflows digitize security patrols, safety inspections, and OH&S programs--now enhanced with AI-powered analytics that measure risk reduction in real time –documenting over 5,000 risk management inspections every 24 hours.

Learn more at safebuildings.ai

About Pennine Security Solutions

Pennine Security Solutions is a leading provider of security-guard and mobile-patrol services for commercial, institutional, and residential portfolios. Guided by Matthew Williams, Pennine is redefining the value of guarding through innovation, data, and measurable results that protect people, property, and brand reputation.

