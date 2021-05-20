Safe Boating Awarness Week - Coast to Coast

In Canada, 16 million people enjoy recreational boating. That number is going up, some say by large double-digit percentage increases (20, 30 even 40 %), driven the past and this coming year by Covid-19. Social distancing and restricted travel have been keeping people closer to home. Marine dealers across North America have reported empty shelves of boating safety gear and exhausted inventories of new and used boats as many people new to boating have made purchases and are taking to the water for the first time.

Although this 'new' to boating group has made boating safety information more critical than ever before, prior to COVID, boating safety was still an important communication by boating safety educators and advocates to make boaters more aware of their roles and responsibilities to themselves, their passengers, other boaters and those on shore.

There are five key boating safety messages directed towards the most common boating related accidents. They include:

Wear a lifejacket Boat sober. Be prepared. Both you and your boat. Take a boating course Be aware of cold water risks.

To help deliver these messages, the CSBC has reached out to boat and water safety groups and agencies.

"From powerboats, to sailboats, to paddle craft, we know Canada's waterways will be busy. It's important for Canadian boaters to know the rules of the road, who has the right of way, and how to be self-sufficient with the right equipment aboard in case something should happen." – Stephanie Rankine, Canadian Safe Boating Council.

"When people think about driving impaired they think about a car on the road. But operating a boat while impaired is just as dangerous and illegal." – Jaymie-Lyne Hancock, President - MADD Canada

"We know time spent outside is good for us. With a variety of shutdowns in place due to Covid, there's a surge in outdoor activities, paddling included." - Michelle McShane, Executive Director – Paddle Canada

Go to www.sbaw.ca to access videos from CSBC partners that can be downloaded by media or shared on social media.

Safe Boating Awareness Week is promoted by the Canadian Safe Boating Council (CSBC), a registered charity, with support from its members, partners and Transport Canada's Office of Boating Safety.

For additional information on boating safety, visit BetterBoater.ca or STARTBoating.ca

SOURCE Canadian Safe Boating Council

For further information: For interviews contact: CSBC - National Spokesperson Stephanie Rankine: [email protected], 289-338-5248; MADD Canada - President Jaymie-Lyne Hancock: [email protected], 705-623-3148; Paddle Canada - Executive Director Michelle McShane: [email protected]