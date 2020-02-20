SACO Technologies Appoints Terry H. O'Neal as its New President & Chief Operating Officer

MONTREAL, Feb. 20, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - SACO Technologies, the world leader in Solid State Led Video Lighting and Media Solutions, announced the appointment of Terry H. O'Neal as President & COO based in Montreal. He joins the company in a newly created role that positions the company for future growth. "Terry is exceptionally qualified and uniquely talented to lead SACO into the next phase of our growth", stated Fred Jalbout, SACO founder, CEO, and Chairman. "Terry's background in running businesses in the lighting industry providing innovative products and services or "solutions" for major projects around the world make him an exceptional fit for this vital position."

"I am excited to join SACO and lead the company in its next growth phase. SACO is a company that I wanted to acquire in the past as I could see this company was something special. Amazingly I am here now with the privilege of leading this institution filled with talented people. I am looking forward to collaborating with our clients and partners to help them with their video lighting and media solutions. We have a substantial sales pipeline in the USA, European, and Middle Eastern markets and we will penetrate the Asia market with great speed. SACO will continue to work closely with our customers to ensure that we are executing on the visionary projects that utilize our technology and yield them substantial benefits", said Terry O'Neal.

Terry's career began with Schneider Electric where he spent nineteen years in sales, marketing, corporate strategy, manufacturing, and M&A before moving into C-level positions. Mr. O'Neal held senior management positions in Singapore, France, and the USA before becoming President of EFI Electronics and later Kavlico Corporation, both subsidiaries of Schneider Electric. After leaving Schneider Electric, he held senior leadership positions within private equity held companies as CEO of Abrisa Technologies and Global VP of Fulham Company. Most recently, Mr. O'Neal was the CEO of Traxon Technologies and OSRAM's Solutions business unit based in Hong Kong.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering Technology from Texas A&M University and a Master of Business Administration from Duke University.

About SACO Technologies

With Corporate Offices in Europe, the Middle East and North America, SACO's team boasts over 30 years of experience in the development and supply of industry-leading solid-state LED lighting and media solutions. The vast experience and expertise of the SACO team ensures that interfacing with architects, designers, tour managers, and other professionals is seamless and efficient.

SACO is a pioneer company dedicated to advancing solid-state LED technology in applications with lighting and media. We combine integrated technology, design, and manufacturing to supply high-quality video lighting fixtures and media elements for commercial, retail, and specialty niche market applications. SACO is an innovative manufacturer with marketing/sales efforts throughout the world.

More information can be found at www.saco.com

