Sable Receives up to 1,946.5 g/t Silver Equivalent from 0.25 m Channel Sample from Fierro Alto Zone

K Vein

1,475.07 g/t AgEq (685 g/t Ag; 20% Pb; 1.56 g/t Au) Grab sample

979.94 g/t AgEq (329 g/t Ag; 16.8% Pb; 0.89 g/t Au; 0.21% Cu) Grab sample

F Vein – North Branch

513.34 g/t AgEq (145 g/t Ag; 8.76% Pb; 0.258 g/t Au; 1.4% Zn) Channel sample over 0.6m

1,300.40 g/t AgEq (529 g/t Ag; 20% Pb; 0.673 g/t Au; 0.542% Zn; 0.31% Cu) Grab sample

F Vein – South Branch

750.2 g/t AgEq (292 g/t Ag; 7.41% Pb; 2.15 g/t Au; 0.368% Zn; 0.17% Cu) Channel sample over 0.35m

1,407.97 g/t AgEq (516 g/t Ag; 20% Pb; 2.45 g/t Au; 0.169% Zn; 0.189% Cu) Channel sample over 0.2m

G Vein

1,946.50 g/t AgEq (1,070 g/t Ag; 20% Pb; 0.38 g/t Au; 1.03% Zn; 1.33% Cu) Channel sample over 0.25m

430.19 g/t AgEq (129 g/t Ag; 3.21% Pb; 1.94 g/t Au; 0.22% Zn; 0.22% Cu) Channel sample over 0.45m

360.51 g/t AgEq (76.4 g/t Ag; 2.47% Pb; 2.04 g/t Au; 0.22% Zn; 0.21% Cu) Grab sample

276.12 g/t AgEq (50.3 g/t Ag; 1.36% Pb; 2.05 g/t Au; 0.22% Zn) Channel sample over 0.40m

243.48 g/t AgEq (105 g/t Ag; 0.75% Pb; 0.371 g/t Au; 0.83% Zn; 0.45% Cu) Grab sample

57.84 g/t AgEq (8.6 g/t Ag; 0.584% Pb; 0.212 g/t Au; 0.295% Zn) Channel sample over 0.9m

112.86 g/t AgEq (17.05 g/t Ag; 0.927% Pb; 0.599 g/t Au; 0.363% Zn) Channel sample over 1.7m

L Vein

515.95 g/t AgEq (86.6 g/t Ag; 12.3% Pb; 0.058 g/t Au; 0.46% Zn) Channel sample over 0.25m

J Vein

1,150.13 g/t AgEq (445 g/t Ag; 20% Pb; 0.547 g/t Au) Grab sample

Ruben Padilla, President and CEO of Sable commented, "These results confirm a second, well-developed, high-grade vein zone at the El Fierro Project, with similar mineralisation to that identified at Fierro Bajo six kilometres away. We consider these areas to be part of a larger gold-silver mineralized district and preparations are currently underway to complete a geophysical survey to define additional vein networks both adjacent to and along strike the current project areas."

Work completed at Fierro Alto consisted of 1:5,000 geological mapping and collection of 89 rock samples which are presented in Table 1. Mineralization at Fierro Alto is associated with sericite-silica-sulphide veins hosted within Carboniferous schists and Miocene ignimbrite flows. Results from the 89 samples show individual values up to 1,070 g/t Ag; 3.57 g/t Au; 1.4% Zn; and multiple values between 5% and 20% Pb, including five with >20% Pb.

The Company notes that selected grab samples are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted at El Fierro. The channel samples highlighted above have been taken from accessible places where the veins were not fully mined; grab samples were collected from waste piles outside of the adits.

Maps and tables with the details of highlighted results are available on Sable's website (www.sableresources.com). Silver equivalent is calculated considering a 100% recovery and based on prices of USD17.89 per Oz for Silver; USD 1,500 per Oz for Gold; USD0.86 per pound for Lead; USD1.08 per pound for Zinc; and USD2.80 per pound for Copper; when a width is shown in the results, the samples are channels perpendicular to the structures representing true width.

The El Fierro Project is located 250 km northwest of San Juan, Argentina and 120 km north of Sable's Don Julio Project in one of the best-known historical mining districts in the San Juan province. The El Fierro Project consists of two main known mineralized areas, Fierro Alto and Fierro Bajo over a trend of 6 km. Both areas host a significant number of old mining workings where silver, lead and zinc were intermittently mined since the late 1800's until the 1960s decade; the property has never been drilled. Sable recently signed two option agreements covering 6,054 hectares and the Company controls all the historically known mineralized zones at El Fierro (Sable PR, May 14th, 2020).

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable (sableresources.com) is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's main focus is developing its large portfolio of new greenfields projects to resource stage utilizing their Upper Level Epithermal Strategy. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (68,718ha) incorporating the Don Julio Project and the El Fierro Project in San Juan Province, Argentina; the Mexico Regional Program (1.16Mha in application, 39,000ha titled) incorporating the Margarita, Vinata and El Escarpe projects; and the Scorpius Project in Ayacucho, Peru.

SAMPLE PREPARATION AND QA/QC

Sample preparation for projects in Argentina is carried out by ALS Chemex Argentina, a subsidiary of ALS Minerals, at its facility located in Mendoza, Argentina. Analyses are carried out at their laboratory in Lima, Peru. Sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31).

Gold was analyzed by fire assay of a 30 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometer (ICP-AES); multi-elements were analyzed by an aqua regia digestion of a 1 gram sub-sample with detection by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometer (ICP-AES) for 35 elements (Ag, Al, As, B, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Co, Cr, Cu, Fe, Ga, Hg, K, La, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Ni, P, Pb, S, Sb, Sc, Sr, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Zn) (codes Au-ICP21 and ME-ICP41). This digestion method dissolves most minerals but not all elements are quantitatively extracted in some sample matrices. Over limit Ag, Cu, Pb, Zn OG46 analyses are conducted when samples exceed the upper detection limits; this method includes Aqua Regia digestion and ICP-AES finish. Method Ag-GRA21 which includes Fire Assay with gravimetric finish is applied when Ag exceeds 1,500 g/t. Control samples (standards, blanks, and duplicates) are inserted systematically and their results evaluated according to the Company protocols.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo., Vice President Exploration is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Complete Results

Sample Northing Easting Elevation Type Size (m) Structure Ag_ppm Au_ppm Cu_ppm Pb_ppm Zn_ppm E13242 6742539 2453361 4253 Channel 1 Vein F 2 0.022 45 989 1,140 E13243 6742534 2453355 4252 Channel 1.6 Vein F 3.8 0.047 90 2,240 819 E13244 6742513 2453271 4287 Channel 0.6 Vein F 1.6 0.001 405 366 1,440 E13245 6742501 2453241 4302 Channel 1 Vein F 2.7 0.04 126 2,160 1,050 E13246 6742489 2453211 4306 Channel 1.1 Vein F 0.9 0.01 182 660 1,210 E13248 6742484 2453212 4341 Grab

Vein F 99 3.57 914 44,300 1,500 E13249 6742470 2453136 4329 Channel 0.8 Vein F 0.8 0.009 30 400 455 E13250 6742472 2453131 4335 Channel 0.8 Vein F 1 0.005 50 1,150 994 E13251 6742372 2453716 4331 Channel 1.2 Vein L 0.6 0.008 30 95 235 E13252 6742587 2453620 4208 Panel 1.8 Vein L 0.3 0.003 18 207 254 E13253 6742571 2453586 4219 Channel 1.7 Vein L 1.3 0.003 20 780 1,520 E13254 6742567 2453509 4240 Channel 0.3 Vein L 29 0.307 143 24,000 739 E13256 6742700 2453438 4274 Channel 0.6

8.4 0.2 110 2,520 978 E13257 6742700 2453438 4274 Channel 0.5

10 0.469 171 5,790 1,420 E13258 6742701 2453438 4274 Channel 2

0.8 0.008 74 173 795 E13259 6742703 2453438 4274 Channel 2

1.4 0.01 66 61 699 E13260 6742705 2453438 4274 Channel 2

0.4 0.004 16 96 207 E13262 6742707 2453441 4274 Channel 2

0.6 0.018 30 328 518 E13263 6742708 2453441 4274 Channel 0.2

1.8 0.312 87 3,520 1,430 E13264 6742735 2453445 4283 Grab



7.7 0.009 9 690 36 E13265 6742721 2453322 4302 Grab



6.7 0.013 184 3,050 801 E13266 6742752 2453300 4315 Grab



0.2 0.057 9 27 99 E13267 6742810 2453119 4366 Channel 1

0.3 0.01 186 3,380 156 E13268 6742827 2453075 4378 Grab



0.1 0.037 56 261 9 E13270 6742882 2452840 4431 Grab



0.5 0.002 14 45 10 E13271 6743295 2452875 4525 Grab

Vein J 1.7 0.018 80 1,000 126 E13272 6743295 2452871 4525 Grab

Vein J 445 0.547 422 200,000 161 Sample Northing Easting Elevation Type Size (m) Structure Ag_ppm Au_ppm Cu_ppm Pb_ppm Zn_ppm E13273 6743217 2453302 4489 Grab



1.6 0.072 105 1,890 342 E13274 6743194 2453372 4505 Grab



5.3 0.408 414 316 91 E13275 6743159 2453461 4531 Grab



1.2 0.016 20 492 53 E13279 6742447 2453069 4358 Channel 0.9 Vein F 1.3 0.01 47 1,740 1,365 E13281 6742480 2453007 4372 Grab

Vein F 529 0.673 3,110 200,000 5,420 E13282 6742482 2452985 4375 Channel 0.6 Vein F 145 0.258 460 87,600 14,000 E13283 6742484 2452923 4389 Channel 1.1 Vein F 0.3 0.003 9 116 17 E13284 6742429 2452974 4378 Channel 1.6 Vein F 4.3 0.114 61 1,920 1,025 E13285 6742433 2452986 4364 Channel 0.35 Vein F 292 2.15 1,720 74,100 3,680 E13287 6742430 2453004 4362 Channel 0.2 Vein F 516 2.45 1,890 200,000 1,695 E13288 6742430 2453015 4362 Channel 0.4 Vein F 5.2 0.035 125 1,770 1,070 E13289 6742429 2453015 4362 Channel 1.6 Vein F 1 0.023 14 413 2,060 E13290 6742411 2453280 4247 Channel 0.4 Vein G 50.3 2.05 551 13,600 2,290 E13291 6742412 2453287 4248 Channel 0.7 Vein G 0.5 0.005 15 248 1,130 E13292 6742400 2453251 4260 Channel 0.45 Vein G 129 1.945 2,210 32,100 2,210 E13293 6742387 2453162 4283 Channel 0.8 Vein G 33.2 1.265 589 17,150 1,940 E13294 6742386 2453165 4279 Channel 0.9 Vein G 2.7 0.007 102 2,270 5,140 E13296 6742382 2453146 4287 Channel 0.9 Vein G 8.6 0.212 262 5,840 2,950 E13297 6742413 2453348 4246 Channel 0.25 Vein G 1070 0.38 13,350 200,000 10,300 E13298 6742402 2453413 4265 Grab

Vein G 76.4 2.04 2,170 24,700 2,220 E13299 6742368 2453546 4293 Grab

Vein G 105 0.371 4,520 7,530 8,300 E13300 6742366 2453695 4331 Channel 1.5

0.5 0.003 34 74 219 E13701 6743271 2453541 4577 Grab

Vein K 329 0.889 2,150 168,000 645 E13702 6743292 2453486 4584 Grab

Vein K 685 1.56 280 200,000 402 E13703 6743288 2453498 4586 Channel 1.8 Vein K 2.5 0.023 40 2,770 666 E13704 6743366 2454662 4600 Grab



1.2 0.006 13 415 42 E13705 6743322 2454543 4547 Grab



1.8 0.009 13 588 38 E13706 6743164 2454462 4429 Grab



0.1 0.003 123 37 59 Sample Northing Easting Elevation Type Size (m) Structure Ag_ppm Au_ppm Cu_ppm Pb_ppm Zn_ppm E13708 6742665 2453493 4307 Channel 2

3.7 0.092 22 1260 22 E13709 6742701 2453507 4312 Panel 1

0.2 0.004 13 42 185 E13710 6742725 2453518 4325 Panel 1

1.1 0.002 13 1,010 7 E13711 6742812 2453532 4345 Grab



2 0.328 333 65 30 E13712 6742873 2453562 4363 Channel 0.5

1.5 0.103 44 902 296 E13713 6742995 2453568 4421 Channel 0.4

0.2 0.003 235 35 2,560 E13714 6743024 2453579 4437 Grab



0.4 0.04 15 23 36 E13716 6742995 2453504 4434 Grab



0.1 0.011 26 10 26 E13717 6742953 2453623 4352 Grab



2.9 0.076 15 946 100 E13718 6742956 2453725 4373 Grab



0.6 0.041 64 160 251 E13719 6743098 2454045 4348 Grab



12.8 0.093 36 916 165 E13720 6743096 2454044 4347 Grab



9.3 0.118 10 564 68 E13721 6743090 2454075 4345 Grab



11 0.019 32 623 541 E13722 6742342 2453324 4288 Channel 1.1

0.1 0.002 43 31 120 E13723 6742266 2453256 4317 Grab



0.4 0.006 17 44 73 E13724 6742213 2453205 4330 Channel 0.4

0.7 0.046 21 290 503 E13726 6742108 2453117 4374 Grab



0.1 0.0005 7 25 23 E13727 6741880 2452986 4478 Grab



0.1 0.001 6 17 42 E13728 6741690 2452876 4535 Grab



0.1 0.0005 12 14 11 E13729 6741629 2452844 4552 Grab



0.3 0.0005 115 38 28 E13730 6741456 2452781 4623 Channel 1

0.4 0.0005 15 424 138 E13731 6741588 2451666 4491 Grab



1 0.002 12 40 8 E13733 6741028 2451594 4507 Grab



0.1 0.001 6 249 192 E13734 6742451 2454977 4114 Grab



1.6 0.004 18 46 11 E13735 6742135 2456453 3981 Grab



1.3 0.046 32 48 77 E13736 6742518 2457179 3871 Grab



47.5 0.164 796 175 171 E13737 6742913 2457489 3828 Grab



20.8 0.046 1,195 394 1,625 E13751 6741938 2452297 4415 Grab



0.1 0.001 5 78 225 Sample Northing Easting Elevation Type Size (m) Structure Ag_ppm Au_ppm Cu_ppm Pb_ppm Zn_ppm E13752 6741967 2452266 4425 Grab



2.4 0.005 52 3,110 542 E13753 6741957 2452216 4430 Channel 0.25

86.6 0.058 874 123,500 4,640 E13754 6741966 2452192 4429 Channel 1.2

3.3 0.007 190 3,620 1,795 E13756 6741438 2452406 4439 Grab



0.2 0.0005 11 172 103 E13757 6742602 2454085 4209 Grab



2.1 0.023 33 299 376 E13758 6742622 2454040 4207 Panel 2

0.7 0.003 10 70 63

For further information: Ruben Padilla, President & CEO at [email protected] or +1 (520) 488-2520

