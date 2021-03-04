Sable Receives 4,552 g/t Silver Equivalent (3,840 g/t Ag; 19.8% Pb; 0.56% Cu) at El Fierro, Extends La Verde Vein Zone to 4.1 km Length

Today's release discloses results from the second surface sampling campaign of 51 samples

Best results received were 4,552 g/t AgEq (3,840 g/t Ag, 19.8% Pb, and 0.56% Cu) from the Verde vein

Surface mapping and trenching has now increased the Verde trend from 1,000m to 4,100m , including the main Verde vein which has been extended to 2.2km along strike

to , including the main Verde vein which has been extended to 2.2km along strike Drilling at La Verde will commence in March with 10 holes planned to test vertical extent

La Verde is one of three vein zones that comprise the 8km by 5.5 km El Fierro Vein Field

Results from the first reconnaissance visit to La Verde were released on September 30, 2020. During that visit, eight rock samples were collected with all values assaying more than 100 g/t Ag, and returning Silver Equivalent (AgEq) values up to 2.582 g/t AgEq (784 g/t Ag; 16.7 g/t Au; 3.42% Pb; 0.3% Zn; and 0.3% Cu grab sample).

In October 2020, the Company built road access, advanced geological mapping, undertook additional rock sampling (51 additional samples) and finalized a geophysical program.

Of the 59 rock samples that have been collected at La Verde, 18 samples show values higher than 500 g/t AgEq and 11 samples have values above 1,000 g/t Ag Eq with the highest value being 4,552 g/t AgEq (3,840 g/t Ag, 19.8% Pb, and 0.56% Cu) from the Verde vein (see Figures 3 to 5).

"La Verde is growing rapidly and showing very good potential with excellent vein continuity and consistent high-grades. In a short period of time, we have increased the strike length of known veins from one kilometre to over four kilometres," stated Dr. Ruben Padilla, President and CEO of Sable, who added, "We are looking forward to drill testing these veins to confirm their vertical extensions."

Highlights

The table below includes highlighted results from all rock samples from La Verde area.

Sample Type Size AgEq (g/t) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Cu % Pb % Zn % E04077 Grab

4552.22 3840 0.045 0.557 19.8 0.0861 E13744 Grab

2581.98 784 16.7 2.54 3.42 0.302 E13743 Grab

1913.36 900 2.57 1.22 20 0.186 E13741 Grab

1631.33 444 1.23 2.91 20 2.72 E04152 Channel 0.9 1545.32 938 0.57 0.85 13.35 0.683 E13742 Grab

1502.03 339 3.11 0.941 20 3.43 E10990 Channel 0.55 1357.69 422 1.875 0.534 20 1.495 E13746 Grab

1342.36 736 4.52 1.22 2.43 0.396 E13748 Channel 0.50 1245.42 256 3.38 0.277 20 0.411 E04153 Channel 0.65 1215.19 779 2.37 0.509 3.47 1.655 E13747 Channel 1.0 1103.17 353 0.505 0.343 19.9 0.363 E13644 Grab

992.53 192 6.82 1.93 0.655 0.0778 E13749 Channel 0.20 971.48 269 0.236 0.1735 20 0.1155 E04083 Grab

895.77 128 1.03 0.206 20 0.0185 E04041 Grab

816.98 74.1 1.83 0.226 16.85 0.235 E13745 Channel 1.0 640.34 248 1.86 0.373 5 0.762 E04086 Channel 0.30 636.80 84.2 0.21 0.0448 16 0.1825 E04085 Grab

617.00 128 1.68 0.157 10.05 0.0314 E04040 Grab

499.61 14.9 4.8 0.138 1.27 0.618 E13750 Grab

499.36 121 1.545 0.433 5.95 0.15 E04047 Grab

474.88 264 0.248 0.229 0.563 3.55 E04039 Grab

391.94 37.1 0.615 0.0929 9.2 0.0852 E10995 Grab 0.2 354.91 317 0.233 0.1385 0.107 0.0208 E04079 Grab

351.26 43.8 1.77 0.134 3.02 1.09 E04081 Channel 0.4 308.25 64.1 1.19 0.0866 3.9 0.382 E13643 Grab

266.72 43.7 2.43 0.0941 0.585 0.0237 E10989 Grab 0.3 244.05 15.7 1.075 0.066 1.43 2.2 E13647 Grab

230.33 22.9 0.17 0.0517 5.86 0.0714 E04045 Grab

225.18 104 0.058 0.089 1.67 1.48 E04044 Grab

208.65 116 0.193 0.172 1.245 0.41 E04076 Grab

188.93 100 0.051 0.259 1.465 0.207 E04042 Grab

170.07 14.6 0.524 0.0565 2.93 0.361 E04080 Grab

131.15 42.3 0.239 0.205 1.155 0.211 E04043 Grab

123.18 27.1 0.007 0.0113 1.615 1.035 E04052 Grab

118.97 36.6 0.533 0.1355 0.702 0.0716

Recent field work during the second Verde Zone campaign significantly extended the extent of the known veins. The Main Verde Vein can now be traced for 2.2 km along strike, the subparallel Rosa vein has been mapped continuously for 800m; and the Azul vein can be traced for 250m. Recent mapping also identified three new veins - the Negra, Lagunitas and Blanca vein. The Negra vein is a splay of the Verde vein that is continuous for 430m. The Lagunitas vein is a NNE structure located 1.1 km north of the Verde vein and can be traced as subcrops for 340m and the Blanca vein is a north-south structure located 1.6km south of the Verde vein that can be traced for 130m along strike (see Figure 2). Mineralization at La Verde consists of quartz-barite epithermal veins with galena, sphalerite, pyrite, chalcopyrite, and tennantite. The veins are hosted by Miocene volcaniclastic rocks.

Trenching and additional sampling is ongoing on the known structures as well as over several geophysical targets. Drilling at La Verde is planned in ten short holes to test the main mineralized zones however additional holes may be drilled on the new extensions and new veins.

The Company notes that selected grab samples included in the table above and highlighted in the Figures below are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted at El Fierro. Some veins are fully or partially covered by quaternary talus gravels. Channel samples are always taken perpendicular to structures and therefore represent true width. Maps associated with this press release will be available on Sable's website (www.sableresources.com). Silver equivalent (AgEq) is calculated based on 100% recovery and prices of USD 17.89 per oz for silver; USD 1,500 per oz for gold; USD 0.86 per pound for lead; USD 1.08 per pound for zinc; and USD 2.80 per pound for copper. Cu, Pb, Zn values lower than 0.1%, and Au values lower than 0.1 g/t have not been considered within the AgEq calculation.

Figure 1. Location of the La Verde zone in relation to the El Fierro Project

Figure 2. Location of the main Verde zone and new structures: Lagunitas and Blanca veins.

Figure 3. IP-PC (Polarizable Conductive factor) and distribution of AgEq values along the Verde, Rosa, and Azul veins. Samples from the newly discovered Negra vein are still pending.

Figure 4. Distribution of AgEq values along the recently discovered Blanca Vein

Figure 5. Distribution of AgEq values along the recently discovered Lagunitas Vein

Sable is providing an opportunity for shareholders and other interested parties to participate in a Webinar to be held at 4 pm ET on Tuesday, March 9, 2021. To register, please click on the following link - https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eY5I6EiXSnGx3Otw_a9yCQ.

ABOUT EL FIERRO PROJECT

The El Fierro Project is located 250 km northwest of San Juan, Argentina and 120 km north of Sable's Don Julio Project in one of the best-known historical mining districts in the San Juan province. The El Fierro Project consists of three main known mineralized areas - Fierro Alto, Fierro Bajo, and La Verde over an area of 8km x 5.5km. The three areas host a number of old artisanal mining workings where silver, lead and zinc were intermittently mined since the late 1800's until the 1960s decade; the property has never been drilled. Sable currently controls 46,391 hectares covering all the historically mineralized areas and additional highly prospective ground over a large magnetic anomaly.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's main focus is developing its large portfolio of new greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (109,055 ha) incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, and los Pumas Projects in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Mexico Regional Program (1.16Mha in application, 39,000ha titled) incorporating the Vinata and El Escarpe projects.

SAMPLE PREPARATION AND QA/QC

Sample preparation for projects in Argentina is carried out by ALS Chemex Argentina, a subsidiary of ALS Minerals, at its facility located in Mendoza, Argentina. Analyses are carried out at their laboratory in Lima, Peru. Sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31).

Gold was analyzed by fire assay of a 30 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometer (ICP-AES); multi-elements were analyzed by an aqua regia digestion of a 1 gram sub-sample with detection by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometer (ICP-AES) for 35 elements (Ag, Al, As, B, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Co, Cr, Cu, Fe, Ga, Hg, K, La, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Ni, P, Pb, S, Sb, Sc, Sr, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Zn) (codes Au-ICP21 and ME-ICP41). This digestion method dissolves most minerals but not all elements are quantitatively extracted in some sample matrices. Over limit Ag, Cu, Pb, Zn OG46 analyses are conducted when samples exceed the upper detection limits; this method includes Aqua Regia digestion and ICP-AES finish. Method Ag-GRA22 which includes Fire Assay with gravimetric finish is applied when Ag exceeds 1500 g/t. Control samples (standards, blanks, and duplicates) are inserted systematically and their results evaluated according to the Company protocols.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo., Vice President Exploration is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Sable's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Sable's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.

While Sable considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.

The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Sable is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

