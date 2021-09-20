Sable Presents Exploration Plan for Upcoming Season, Including 25,000m of Drilling

"Sable's systematic exploration approach is moving into a very active stage of drilling while keeping its target generation capacity intact and maintaining a strong financial position," stated Dr. Ruben Padilla, Sable's President and CEO who added, "When the rigs are turning in three different high-quality projects a big discovery can happen. The next 10 months could be game changer for Sable."

El Fierro Project, San Juan Argentina

Sable has identified a large vein field over an 8.5 by 6.5 kilometre area with 14.5 linear kilometres of epithermal veins in four mineralized centers including: Fierro Bajo, Fierro Alto, La Verde, and Lagunitas. Reconnaissance sampling was highlighted by multiple silver equivalent samples of over 1,000 g/t. Drilling commenced in February 2021 returning multiple high-grade intercepts including 4,381 g/t AgEq over 0.5m within 546.78 g/t AgEq over 9.95 m from one of the first drill holes ever drilled at the project.

Work planned for the 2021-2022 field season will consist of a second round of drilling of up to 15,000 metres to define the size potential of the deposit and prioritize veins for resource drilling. District reconnaissance work will continue in parallel with the drilling including geophysics, trenching, mapping, and sampling.

La Poncha Project, San Juan Argentina

La Poncha represents a cluster of porphyry - epithermal centers along the Miocene mineral belt that hosts the Filo del Sol deposit, that recently reported an intercept of 858m with 1.8% CuEq (See Filo Mining press release dated May 13, 2021). During the upcoming field season, Sable plans to conduct approximately 5,000 metres of drilling targeting two recently identified gold-copper porphyry bulk-tonnage targets. Additional target generation work will also be completed in conjunction with this program.

Sable – South32 JV, San Juan Argentina

Further to the Earn-in Agreement with South32 to jointly explore the 69,350 hectare land package including the Don Julio cluster area, the Los Pumas Project and numerous early-stage regional targets, significant exploration work that is 100% funded by South32 will be undertaken in the 2021–2022 field season as outlined below.

Don Julio Cluster

The Don Julio project area contains several targets including Cu-Au porphyry, Au-Ag epithermal, and polymetallic skarn targets generated from detailed mapping and geochemistry work over a period of two and a half years. Earlier this year, Sable completed a 400 km UAV Magnetic survey, detailed structural mapping of the Fermin skarn target, reinterpretation of historical geophysics at the Heaven Hill area, and re-evaluation of other historical data.

Field work planned for the upcoming field season includes geophysics, mapping, sampling, and construction of additional access roads, all in preparation for an approximate 5,000 metre drill program expected to start in January 2022.

Los Pumas Project

In January 2021, Sable released geochemical results from the Los Pumas Project located 21 km south of the Don Julio project. Los Pumas was discovered following up on a large ASTER anomaly where alteration and mineralization was found returning values of up to 103 g/t Au; 2,650 g/t Ag; and 2.9% Cu on multiple clusters over an area of 6 by 4 kilometres.

Field work planned for the upcoming season will include construction of an access road, trenching, and additional mapping.

Regional Targets

Sable and South32 are engaged on the first pass regional exploration of its large land package outside the Don Julio cluster area. This regional exploration work has identified the Los Pumas (described above) and multiple other targets. Initial reconnaissance work was conducted at Los Patos and San Francisco regional targets in the first quarter 2021 and will continue during the upcoming field season.

Mexico Regional Target Generation

The Company will continue advancing exploration activities with the follow-up of stream sediment anomalies within its ground to generate new targets. Sable has 26,373 hectares in mineral titles and 1.16 million hectares in mineral applications along the world's richest silver mineral belt located in central Mexico.

Sable is providing an opportunity for shareholders and other interested parties to participate in a Webinar to be held at 4 pm ET on Thursday, September 23, 2021. To register, please click on the following link - https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AhQ5ktn7TEKUs9ifOba-NA.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's main focus is developing its large portfolio of new greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (151,850 ha) incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, La Poncha, and los Pumas Projects in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Mexico Regional Program (1.16Mha in application, 26,373ha titled) incorporating the Vinata and El Escarpe projects.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo., Vice President Exploration is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

For further information: Ruben Padilla, President & CEO at [email protected] or +1 (520) 488-2520

