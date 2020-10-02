Sable Grants Options

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAE) (OTCQB: SBLRF) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 4,050,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company to directors, officers, employees and consultants in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. The options granted are exercisable at $0.20 for a period of five years.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's main focus is developing its large portfolio of new greenfields projects to resource stage utilizing their Upper Level Epithermal Strategy. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (68,718ha) incorporating the Don Julio Project and the El Fierro Project in San Juan Province, Argentina and the Mexico Regional Program (1.16Mha in application, 39,000ha titled) incorporating the Margarita, Vinata and El Escarpe projects.

