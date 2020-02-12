Sable Confirms New Discovery From Fermin Skarn Project in San Juan Argentina

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Sable Resources (TSX.V: SAE) (the "Company" or "Sable") is pleased to provide new surface sampling results from its Fermin skarn project located within the Don Julio cluster in San Juan, Argentina.  These samples confirm the discovery made in the 2018-2019 field season.

Figure 1: Fermin plan map with channel sample locations and pending sample locations
Figure 2: Fermin plan map with channel sample locations
Figure 1: Fermin plan map with channel sample locations and pending sample locations (CNW Group/Sable Resources Ltd.) Figure 2: Fermin plan map with channel sample locations (CNW Group/Sable Resources Ltd.)

The Fermin skarn was discovered by the end of the 2018-2019 field season and preliminary results were released in June 2019 (See PR, June 20th 2019).  Detailed mapping and systematic channel sampling started last December and the company has received results from 78 samples; 99 additional samples are currently being analyzed.

Geological mapping has shown that the mineralization is hosted by a limestone unit interbedded within Permian ignimbrites. The calcareous unit is strongly deformed and altered to marble, and hornfels, with irregular zones of  garnet skarn. Mineralization consists of sphalerite, galena, chalcopyrite, and pyrite, normally with stratabound geometry, but also controlled by structures crosscutting the bedding or showing irregular geometries. The altered and mineralized calcareous unit outcrops for 1.9 km along strike.

Au is only weakly anomalous, whereas Zn, Pb, Ag and Cu show multiple elevated values. The mineralogy and characteristics of the alteration suggest that Fermin represents the distal zone of a concealed Cu-Au skarn/porphyry center located west of the outcropping mineralized area.

"The extension and geochemical expression of the  Fermin project  is similar to distal marble fronts associated to known Cu-Au skarn systems of the Central Andes. These results are highly encouraging to keep our exploration efforts looking for high grade skarn close to the causative porphyry intrusion commented Ruben Padilla, Sable's VP of Exploration"

Due to the strong deformation, and outstanding strike continuity, the skarn mineralization has been intensely sampled in multiple sections with channel samples taken perpendicular to the limestone bedding, that can be considered true width.

Highlights

Section A

16.073% ZnEq over 2.5m  (10.02% Zn; 0.56% Pb; 0.27% Cu and 10.53 g/t Ag)

Including

9.2% Zn; 4.07% Pb and 99.3 g/t Ag over 1.5m (Sample E01950)

Section B

3.75% ZnEq over 8.2m (1.46% Zn; 0.99% Pb; 0.31% Cu; and 29.39 g/t Ag)

Including

1.11% Cu over 1.2m (Sample E01940)

1.92% Pb over 2.0m (Sample E01941)

2.60% Zn over 2.0m (Sample E01941)

51.29 g/t Ag over 3.2m (Samples E01940 and E01941)

Section C

1.55% ZnEq over 6.1m (0.90% Zn; 0.57% Pb; and 8.22 g/t Ag)

Including:

2.06% Zn and 1.20% Pb over 2.4m (Samples E01912 and E01915)

Section D

1.80% ZnEq over 14.1m (0.86% Zn; 0.63% Pb; 0.12% Cu; and 5.69 g/t Ag)

Including:

0.90% Cu over 1.7m (Sample E01937)

3.08% Pb and 4.1% Zn over 1.6m (Sample E01932)

Section E

1.22% ZnEq over 7.10m  (0.73% Zn; 0.55% Pb; and 2.33 g/t Ag)

Including

3.23% Zn; 2.54% Pb; and 13.1 g/t Ag over 1.1m (Sample E01954)

Section F

2.38% ZnEq over 10.8m (0.99% Zn; 0.56% Pb; 0.27% Cu and 10.53 g/t Ag)

Including

2.64% Zn and 1.58% Pb over 1.5m (Sample E13004)

1.27% Zn over 1.2m (Sample E01998)

1.56% Zn over 1.5m (Sample E01995)

1.25% Cu over 2.0m (Sample E02000)

Zinc equivalent is calculated considering a 100% recovery and based on prices of USD 1.08 per pound for Zinc; USD 17.89 per Oz for Silver; USD 0.86 per pound for Lead; and USD 2.80 per pound for Copper; Gold has not been incorporated in the calculation since the values are only sporadically anomalous.

Section A

16.073% ZnEq over 2.5m  (10.02% Zn; 0.56% Pb; 0.27% Cu and 10.53 g/t Ag)

Sample

Easting

Northing

Size

Ag _PPM

Cu _PPM

Pb _PPM

Zn _ PPM

E01950

6626004

2429217

1.5

99.30

2150.00

40700

92200

E01949

6626004

2429218

2.0

10.60

667.00

31700

56100

Section B

3.75% ZnEq over 8.2m (1.46% Zn; 0.99% Pb; 0.31% Cu; and 29.39 g/t Ag)

Sample

Easting

Northing

Size

Ag _PPM

Cu _PPM

Pb _PPM

Zn _ PPM

E01942

6626060

2429203

2.0

4.70

144.00

801

3160

E01941

6626063

2429202

2.0

52.30

1630.00

19200

26000

E01940

6626068

2429203

1.2

49.60

11100.00

9440

15900

E01939

6626071

2429203

1.5

5.20

1340.00

11350

13850

E01938

6626078

2429204

1.5

39.80

4640.00

8490

14200

Section C

1.55% ZnEq over 6.1m (0.90% Zn; 0.57% Pb; and 8.22 g/t Ag)

Sample

Easting

Northing

Size

Ag _PPM

Cu _PPM

Pb _PPM

Zn _ PPM

E01916

6626036

2429240

1.2

0.70

20.00

1680.00

2220

E01915

6626037

2429239

1.4

3.00

30.00

16100.00

28300

E01912

6626040

2429238

1.0

27.70

2730.00

6390.00

9970

E01911

6626041

2429238

0.9

19.00

46.00

3740.00

2060

E01910

6626043

2429238

1.6

0.20

6.00

553.00

708

Section D

1.80% ZnEq over 14.1m (0.86% Zn; 0.63% Pb; 0.12% Cu; and 5.69 g/t Ag)

Sample

Easting

Northing

Size

Ag _PPM

Cu _PPM

Pb _PPM

Zn _ PPM

E01937

6626086

2429240

1.70

32.70

9070.00

10300

16200

E01936

6626089

2429242

1.80

3.00

23.00

11600

13050

E01935

6626088

2429245

1.50

0.20

6.00

182

510

E01933

6626086

2429249

2.00

0.60

3.00

193

364

E01932

6626085

2429245

1.60

9.10

138.00

30800

41900

E01931

6626084

2429246

1.50

0.50

25.00

114

329

E01930

6626083

2429247

1.60

0.10

27.00

15

77

E01929

6626081

2429250

1.60

1.10

372.00

154

520

E01928

6626080

2429250

0.80

0.60

1150.00

14

108

Section E

1.22% ZnEq over 7.10m  (0.73% Zn; 0.55% Pb; and 2.33 g/t Ag)

Sample

Easting

Northing

Size

Ag _PPM

Pb _PPM

Zn _ PPM

E01960

6626125

2429212

2.0

0.40

3910

5580

E01958

6626124

2429214

0.5

1.70

4410

7280

E01957

6626124

2429215

1.5

0.20

1130

1255

E01956

6626123

2429217

2.0

0.10

29

71

E01955

6626122

2429218

1.1

13.10

25400

32300

Section F

2.38% ZnEq over 10.8m (0.99% Zn; 0.56% Pb; 0.27% Cu and 10.53 g/t Ag)

Sample

Easting

Northing

Size

Ag _PPM

Cu _PPM

Pb _PPM

Zn _ PPM

E13004

6626398

2429178

1.5

16.00

170.00

15850

26400

E13003

6626392

2429178

1.0

7.30

346.00

2300

5050

E02000

6626391

2429176

2.0

14.10

12500.00

939

3430

E01999

6626391

2429176

1.0

8.30

593.00

4880

6540

E01998

6626391

2429178

1.2

8.70

53.00

9620

12750

E01997

6626391

2429179

1.0

0.20

6.00

161

414

E01996

6626391

2429180

1.6

4.30

26.00

4200

6330

E01995

6626391

2429182

1.5

18.90

2360.00

6460

15650

ABOUT DON JULIO PROJECT

The Don Julio project area contains 8 of the 19 known Sable's identified anomalies within its San Juan exploration program (58000 hectares), located in the Cordillera Frontal of Argentina along the southern extension of the prolific Miocene El Indio-Pascua Belt. The Don Julio project area extends for approximately 12 x 10 km. The company has completed systematic geological mapping at 1:2,500 scale over all the known targets of the Don Julio cluster and recognizing mapping in areas located between the main alteration zones. The mapping work was complemented with 1,825 rock samples and 283 talus samples, in addition 8 drill holes were drilled (3101 m) at the Esperanza and Heaven Hill targets. The results of the extensive mapping and sampling carried out by Sable's team identified various magmatic centers with associated large hydrothermal alteration and different styles of mineralization including Au-Cu porphyry; IS/HS epithermal; and skarn.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's main focus is developing its large portfolio of new greenfields projects to resource stage utilizing their Upper Level Epithermal Strategy. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (58,000ha) incorporating the Don Julio Project in San Juan Province, Argentina; the Mexico Regional Program (1.16Mha in application, 39,000ha titled) incorporating the Margarita, Vinata and El Escarpe projects; and the Scorpius Project in Ayacucho, Peru.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Sample preparation for the Don Julio Project is carried out by ALS Chemex Argentina, a subsidiary of ALS Minerals, at their facility located in Mendoza, Argentina. Analyses are carried out at their laboratory in Lima, Peru. Sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31).

Gold was analyzed by fire assay of a 30 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometer (ICP-AES); multi-elements were analyzed by an aqua regia digestion of a 1 gram sub-sample with detection by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometer (ICP-AES) for 35 elements (Ag, Al, As, B, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Co, Cr, Cu, Fe, Ga, Hg, K, La, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Ni, P, Pb, S, Sb, Sc, Sr, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Zn) (codes Au-ICP21 and ME-ICP41). This digestion method dissolves most minerals but not all elements are quantitatively extracted in some sample matrices. Control samples (standards, blanks, and duplicates) are inserted systematically and their results evaluated according to the Company protocols.

Qualified Person

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo. Exploration Manager for Sable Resources and the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Tom Obradovich, President & CEO, [email protected], Tel (416) 985-7140

