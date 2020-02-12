Sable Confirms New Discovery From Fermin Skarn Project in San Juan Argentina

The Fermin skarn was discovered by the end of the 2018-2019 field season and preliminary results were released in June 2019 (See PR, June 20 th 2019). Detailed mapping and systematic channel sampling started last December and the company has received results from 78 samples; 99 additional samples are currently being analyzed.

Geological mapping has shown that the mineralization is hosted by a limestone unit interbedded within Permian ignimbrites. The calcareous unit is strongly deformed and altered to marble, and hornfels, with irregular zones of garnet skarn. Mineralization consists of sphalerite, galena, chalcopyrite, and pyrite, normally with stratabound geometry, but also controlled by structures crosscutting the bedding or showing irregular geometries. The altered and mineralized calcareous unit outcrops for 1.9 km along strike.

Au is only weakly anomalous, whereas Zn, Pb, Ag and Cu show multiple elevated values. The mineralogy and characteristics of the alteration suggest that Fermin represents the distal zone of a concealed Cu-Au skarn/porphyry center located west of the outcropping mineralized area.

"The extension and geochemical expression of the Fermin project is similar to distal marble fronts associated to known Cu-Au skarn systems of the Central Andes. These results are highly encouraging to keep our exploration efforts looking for high grade skarn close to the causative porphyry intrusion commented Ruben Padilla, Sable's VP of Exploration"

Due to the strong deformation, and outstanding strike continuity, the skarn mineralization has been intensely sampled in multiple sections with channel samples taken perpendicular to the limestone bedding, that can be considered true width.

Highlights

Zinc equivalent is calculated considering a 100% recovery and based on prices of USD 1.08 per pound for Zinc; USD 17.89 per Oz for Silver; USD 0.86 per pound for Lead; and USD 2.80 per pound for Copper; Gold has not been incorporated in the calculation since the values are only sporadically anomalous.

Section A

16.073% ZnEq over 2.5m (10.02% Zn; 0.56% Pb; 0.27% Cu and 10.53 g/t Ag)

Sample Easting Northing Size Ag _PPM Cu _PPM Pb _PPM Zn _ PPM E01950 6626004 2429217 1.5 99.30 2150.00 40700 92200 E01949 6626004 2429218 2.0 10.60 667.00 31700 56100

Section B

3.75% ZnEq over 8.2m (1.46% Zn; 0.99% Pb; 0.31% Cu; and 29.39 g/t Ag)

Sample Easting Northing Size Ag _PPM Cu _PPM Pb _PPM Zn _ PPM E01942 6626060 2429203 2.0 4.70 144.00 801 3160 E01941 6626063 2429202 2.0 52.30 1630.00 19200 26000 E01940 6626068 2429203 1.2 49.60 11100.00 9440 15900 E01939 6626071 2429203 1.5 5.20 1340.00 11350 13850 E01938 6626078 2429204 1.5 39.80 4640.00 8490 14200

Section C

1.55% ZnEq over 6.1m (0.90% Zn; 0.57% Pb; and 8.22 g/t Ag)

Sample Easting Northing Size Ag _PPM Cu _PPM Pb _PPM Zn _ PPM E01916 6626036 2429240 1.2 0.70 20.00 1680.00 2220 E01915 6626037 2429239 1.4 3.00 30.00 16100.00 28300 E01912 6626040 2429238 1.0 27.70 2730.00 6390.00 9970 E01911 6626041 2429238 0.9 19.00 46.00 3740.00 2060 E01910 6626043 2429238 1.6 0.20 6.00 553.00 708

Section D

1.80% ZnEq over 14.1m (0.86% Zn; 0.63% Pb; 0.12% Cu; and 5.69 g/t Ag)

Sample Easting Northing Size Ag _PPM Cu _PPM Pb _PPM Zn _ PPM E01937 6626086 2429240 1.70 32.70 9070.00 10300 16200 E01936 6626089 2429242 1.80 3.00 23.00 11600 13050 E01935 6626088 2429245 1.50 0.20 6.00 182 510 E01933 6626086 2429249 2.00 0.60 3.00 193 364 E01932 6626085 2429245 1.60 9.10 138.00 30800 41900 E01931 6626084 2429246 1.50 0.50 25.00 114 329 E01930 6626083 2429247 1.60 0.10 27.00 15 77 E01929 6626081 2429250 1.60 1.10 372.00 154 520 E01928 6626080 2429250 0.80 0.60 1150.00 14 108

Section E

1.22% ZnEq over 7.10m (0.73% Zn; 0.55% Pb; and 2.33 g/t Ag)

Sample Easting Northing Size Ag _PPM Pb _PPM Zn _ PPM E01960 6626125 2429212 2.0 0.40 3910 5580 E01958 6626124 2429214 0.5 1.70 4410 7280 E01957 6626124 2429215 1.5 0.20 1130 1255 E01956 6626123 2429217 2.0 0.10 29 71 E01955 6626122 2429218 1.1 13.10 25400 32300

Section F

2.38% ZnEq over 10.8m (0.99% Zn; 0.56% Pb; 0.27% Cu and 10.53 g/t Ag)

Sample Easting Northing Size Ag _PPM Cu _PPM Pb _PPM Zn _ PPM E13004 6626398 2429178 1.5 16.00 170.00 15850 26400 E13003 6626392 2429178 1.0 7.30 346.00 2300 5050 E02000 6626391 2429176 2.0 14.10 12500.00 939 3430 E01999 6626391 2429176 1.0 8.30 593.00 4880 6540 E01998 6626391 2429178 1.2 8.70 53.00 9620 12750 E01997 6626391 2429179 1.0 0.20 6.00 161 414 E01996 6626391 2429180 1.6 4.30 26.00 4200 6330 E01995 6626391 2429182 1.5 18.90 2360.00 6460 15650

ABOUT DON JULIO PROJECT

The Don Julio project area contains 8 of the 19 known Sable's identified anomalies within its San Juan exploration program (58000 hectares), located in the Cordillera Frontal of Argentina along the southern extension of the prolific Miocene El Indio-Pascua Belt. The Don Julio project area extends for approximately 12 x 10 km. The company has completed systematic geological mapping at 1:2,500 scale over all the known targets of the Don Julio cluster and recognizing mapping in areas located between the main alteration zones. The mapping work was complemented with 1,825 rock samples and 283 talus samples, in addition 8 drill holes were drilled (3101 m) at the Esperanza and Heaven Hill targets. The results of the extensive mapping and sampling carried out by Sable's team identified various magmatic centers with associated large hydrothermal alteration and different styles of mineralization including Au-Cu porphyry; IS/HS epithermal; and skarn.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's main focus is developing its large portfolio of new greenfields projects to resource stage utilizing their Upper Level Epithermal Strategy. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (58,000ha) incorporating the Don Julio Project in San Juan Province, Argentina; the Mexico Regional Program (1.16Mha in application, 39,000ha titled) incorporating the Margarita, Vinata and El Escarpe projects; and the Scorpius Project in Ayacucho, Peru.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Sample preparation for the Don Julio Project is carried out by ALS Chemex Argentina, a subsidiary of ALS Minerals, at their facility located in Mendoza, Argentina. Analyses are carried out at their laboratory in Lima, Peru. Sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31).

Gold was analyzed by fire assay of a 30 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometer (ICP-AES); multi-elements were analyzed by an aqua regia digestion of a 1 gram sub-sample with detection by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometer (ICP-AES) for 35 elements (Ag, Al, As, B, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Co, Cr, Cu, Fe, Ga, Hg, K, La, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Ni, P, Pb, S, Sb, Sc, Sr, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Zn) (codes Au-ICP21 and ME-ICP41). This digestion method dissolves most minerals but not all elements are quantitatively extracted in some sample matrices. Control samples (standards, blanks, and duplicates) are inserted systematically and their results evaluated according to the Company protocols.

Qualified Person

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo. Exploration Manager for Sable Resources and the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

SOURCE Sable Resources Ltd.

For further information: Tom Obradovich, President & CEO, [email protected], Tel (416) 985-7140; Or visit sableresources.com

