Sable Completes Stage II Drilling at Margarita Discovery

TORONTO, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Sable Resources (TSX.V: SAE) (the "Company" or "Sable") is pleased to announce the completion of the second round of drilling at the Margarita Silver Project, Chihuahua State, Mexico. The first drill program, consisting of 12 holes was completed in September 2018 and targeted the core of the Margarita structure, delineating a high-grade silver-dominated core encompassed by a lower-grade halo. The second round of drilling was initiated in February 2019 following encouraging assay and metallurgical results from round one. Consisting of 23 holes the second drill program targeted the full strike extent of the main Margarita structure as well as additional parallel mineralised structures. This release presents assay results from the final 15 holes; M-DDH-19-13, M-DDH-19-16, M-DDH-19-17, M-DDH-19-23, M-DDH-19-25, M-DDH-19-26, M-DDH-19-27, M-DDH-19-28, M-DDH-19-29, M-DDH-19-30, M-DDH-19-31, M-DDH-19-32, M-DDH-19-33, M-DDH-19-34 and M-DDH-19-35.

"Drilling at Margarita was completed on time and under budget allowing us to drill an extra 4 holes." commented Tom Obradovich, Sable's President & CEO. "We now have a clear picture of the potential at Margarita and will be advancing the project accordingly".

Highlights

DDH Length From To AgEq (g/t) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Pb (%) Zn (%) M-DDH-19-13 No significant intercepts M-DDH-19-16 5.70 24.15 29.85 54.87 38.57 NA 0.06 0.25 Including 0.55 27.80 28.35 140.71 91.1 NA 0.37 0.64 M-DDH-19-16 1.80 40.90 42.70 79.03 72.43 NA NA 0.12 M-DDH-19-16 3.05 44.20 47.25 46.40 46.40 NA NA NA M-DDH-19-17 11.55 28.10 39.65 42.02 34.86 NA NA 0.13 Including 4.5 30.65 35.15 62.29 54.26 NA NA 0.15 M-DDH-19-23 4.15 78.65 82.80 34.57 29.23 NA NA 0.10 Including 1.4 78.65 80.05 68.55 56.52 NA NA 0.22 M-DDH-19-25 7.65 118.95 126.60 53.03 42.01 NA 0.056 0.16 M-DDH-19-25 7.60 137.25 144.85 125.21 63.46 NA 0.75 0.56 Including 3.05 138.75 141.80 274.86 139.90 NA 1.75 1.15 M-DDH-19-26 8.45 43.40 51.85 99.03 92.68 NA 0.099 0.025 Including 3.2 45.75 48.95 200.01 193.17 NA 0.049 0.089 M-DDH-19-27 7.35 76.55 83.90 31.99 31.99 NA NA NA Including 2.1 79.30 81.40 57.8 57.8 NA NA NA M-DDH-19-27 6.1 108.60 114.70 34.56 34.56 NA NA NA Including 1.5 108.60 110.10 66.5 66.5 NA NA NA M-DDH-19-28 No significant intercepts M-DDH-19-29 4.60 112.80 117.40 71.69 63.95 NA 0.08 0.08 Including 2.2 113.75 115.95 118.12 106.75 NA 0.13 0.10 M-DDH-19-30 6.0 76.0 82.0 87.44 66.37 NA NA 0.39 Including 1.5 76.0 77.5 113.99 88.6 NA NA 0.47 M-DDH-19-31 5.05 79.30 84.35 166.50 166.50 NA NA NA Including 1.55 80.80 82.35 426.51 426.51 NA NA NA M-DDH-19-32 62.50 90.0 152.50 34.67 28.35 NA 0.03 0.08 Including 4.60 140.30 144.90 128.73 104.45 NA 0.29 0.22 M-DDH-19-33 5.15 49.75 54.90 24.75 24.75 NA NA NA Including 0.8 51.20 52.0 69.50 69.50 NA NA NA M-DDH-19-33 9.35 66.90 76.25 24.69 24.69 NA NA NA Including 1.1 68.80 69.90 79.30 79.30 NA NA NA M-DDH-19-34 59.50 80.80 140.30 92.92 67.79 NA 0.13 0.36 Including 3.05 85.40 88.45 286.34 230.09 NA 0.43 0.71

1.75 100.75 102.50 249.23 220.42 NA 0.28 0.31

1.65 118.45 120.10 252.17 190.39 NA 0.40 0.83

5.60 125.55 131.15 234.68 152.90 NA 0.38 1.23 M-DDH-19-35 32.90 78.40 111.30 37.75 33.88 NA NA 0.07 Including 4.60 82.35 86.95 94.46 86.0 NA NA 0.15

3.05 106.75 109.80 79.70 70.29 NA NA 0.17 M-DDH-19-35 17.90 130.0 147.90 38.07 23.09 NA 0.097 0.20 Including 1.55 144.85 146.40 139.02 76.80 NA 0.48 0.78

True widths are estimated to be 90% of the intercept based on vein to core angle. Detailed drill results, location plan and sections are available from the Sable website (sableresources.com). Silver equivalent is calculated based on USD15.50 per ounce for Silver, USD 0.95 per pound for Lead and USD1.20 per pound for Zinc and USD1200 for gold with 100% recovery.

ABOUT THE MARGARITA PROJECT

Acquired as part of Sable Resources Upper Level Epithermal Strategy, the Margarita Project is located in the Satevó Municipality in Chihuahua state, approximately 120km SW of the state capital of Chihuahua City, and 110km NNW of the historic Parral mining district. The Project lies on strike with Sunshine Silver Corp.'s Los Gatos Project. Hosted in Eocene-Oligocene Volcanics, Margarita is defined by 4 veins; Margarita, El Caido, Juliana and Maria on 2 claims encompassed by Sunshine Silver.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sables' main focus is developing their large portfolio of new greenfields projects to resource stage utilizing their Upper Level Epithermal Strategy. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (58,000ha) incorporating the Don Julio Project in San Juan Province, Argentina, the Mexico Regional Program (1.16Mha in application, 39,000ha titled) incorporating the Margarita, Vinata and El Escarpe projects.

Sample Preparation and QAQC

Sample preparation was carried out by ALS Chemex de Mexico S.A. de C.V., a subsidiary of ALS Minerals, at their laboratory at Chihuahua, State of Chihuahua, Mexico. Analyses were carried out at their laboratory in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Sample preparation was by drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31).

Gold was analyzed by fire assay of a 30 g sample split with detection by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectrometer (ICP-AES); multi-elements were analyzed by a four acid, near total digestion of a 1 gram sub-sample with detection by inductively coupled plasma atomic mass spectrometer ICP-MS for 48 elements (Ag, Al, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn Sr, Ta, Th, Te, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr) (codes Au-ICP21 and ME-MS61). This digestion method dissolves most minerals but not all elements are quantitatively extracted in some sample matrices. Control samples (standards, blanks, and duplicates) are inserted systematically according to the Company protocols.

Qualified Person

Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo. Exploration Manager for Sable Resources and the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Tom Obradovich, President & CEO, tobradovich@sympatico.ca, Tel (416) 985-7140

