Sable Announces Initial Surface Results from New Gold-Copper Targets at La Poncha Project

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAE) (OTCQB: SBLRF) is pleased to announce initial sampling results from the recently discovered Zonda and Campamento targets located within the La Poncha project in San Juan, Argentina. Both areas were discovered during the regional exploration work conducted last season across the large land package controlled by the Company at La Poncha Project. At the Zonda target, 173 rock samples were collected with values up to 16.8 g/t Au, 53 g/t Ag and 1.1% Cu. At the Campamento target, 73 rock samples were collected with values up to 1.5% Cu, 154 g/t Ag, 3.1% Pb, 1.8% Zn and 2.07 g/t Au.
Dr. Ruben Padilla, President and CEO of Sable stated, "These two new areas are the product of the continuous "boots on the ground" prospecting activity conducted on our large land package and feed our portfolio of Greenfields targets. The quality of these two new target areas is evident by the number of samples with high gold and copper results and by the size of the areas covered by the anomalous samples. Additional work will be completed to map the full footprint of the mineralization."
Zonda
The Au-Ag-Cu Zonda target is located on the southern portion of La Poncha claims, 15km south of the Poncha North target, and only 800m south of the road to Barrick's Veladero mine. Although detailed mapping is in progress, the geology of the area is characterized by Carboniferous sediments of the Agua Negra Formation intruded by multiple rhyolite dykes likely of Permian age; a large extension of Permian granite is observed on the southwest part of the target. The gold mineralization at Zonda is focused on a series of quartz-barite veins and veinlets preferentially hosted in the rhyolite dykes but also observed in the sedimentary rocks. The width of the veinlets varies from 1 cm to almost 60cm, forming continuous zones of veining up to 14m wide. The orientation of the structures is WNW and the only observed sulfide is pyrite which is mostly oxidized; Ba, As, and Sb anomalies suggest an epithermal affinity for the mineralization. From 173 samples collected, 30 samples exceeded 1 g/t Au and 17 samples exceeded 3 g/t Au, reaching maximum values of 16.8 g/t Au - see Table 1.
Although mineralization at Zonda is mostly gold with some silver credits, a new zone located to the SW of the main mineralized area is showing abundant Cu mineralization as Cu oxides and partly oxidized chalcopyrite, hosted within Permian granites; the mineralization has been mostly observed as float and subcrop since the entire area is heavily covered with colluvial material. Samples in this style of mineralization have returned values up to 1.1% Cu and 53 g/t Ag - see Figures 2 and 3.
Campamento
The Cu-Ag-Pb-Zn Campamento target is located on the central-eastern portion of the Poncha land package, 9.5 km SE of the Poncha North target. Mineralization found at Campamento is exclusively hosted in Permian granites in the form of chalcopyrite and Cu-oxides in quartz tourmaline veinlets. The structural setting is still to be understood but the anomalous copper zones seem to define a NNE corridor while individual veinlets are mostly NS oriented. 73 samples have been collected so far from which 18 contain >0.1% Cu and nine returned >0.5% Cu. The mineralogical and geochemical association may indicate an Intrusion Related mineralization style.
Future Work
Both Campamento and Zonda targets are in a very early stage and will become an active part of the 2023-2024 field season. The lower elevation and easy access at the Zonda target have allowed to advance exploration work during the winter months. A 1,106 soil samples grid was just completed at Zonda, and the samples are currently being analyzed at ALS labs. Additional mapping, sampling, trenching, and geophysics will be part of the exploration plan during the next months.
Highlighted Samples
Zonda
Sample
Site
Type
Width
Primary
Ag
(ppm)
Au
(ppm)
Cu
(ppm)
Pb
(ppm)
Zn
(ppm)
E33163
Outcrop
Grab
Rhyolite
7.65
16.8
44.6
35.3
105
E33162
Outcrop
Channel
0.6
Rhyolite
14.55
14.05
55.9
33.4
57
E33152
Outcrop
Grab
4.88
12.6
41.2
388
78
E33186
Outcrop
Grab
Rhyolite
1.38
7.83
16.6
165
55
E33190
Outcrop
Channel
0.3
Rhyolite
1.06
6.99
25.6
118
248
E33368
Outcrop
Channel
1
Sandstone
1.48
4.96
153
31.7
66
E33187
Outcrop
Channel
0.7
Rhyolite
1.03
4.09
24.3
123.5
54
E33153
Outcrop
Channel
0.3
Rhyolite
0.98
3.74
35.3
113
17
E33167
Outcrop
Channel
1
Rhyolite
1.5
3.71
33.6
19.3
130
E33290
Outcrop
Grab
Sandstone
0.79
3.51
35.4
383
68
E33100
Outcrop
Grab
Rhyolite
1.24
3.47
12.4
77.7
35
E33168
Outcrop
Channel
1
Sandstone
1.78
3.3
18
17.8
51
E33101
Outcrop
Grab
Rhyolite
26.2
3.14
10.4
240
113
E33191
Subcrop
Grab
Rhyolite
0.77
3.12
19.7
37.2
64
E33158
Outcrop
Channel
0.25
Rhyolite
5.09
2.99
24
98.8
13
E33170
Outcrop
Channel
0.5
Rhyolite
1.91
2.95
42.4
177.5
265
E33193
Outcrop
Channel
0.5
Rhyolite
3
2.67
9.6
89.3
35
E33318
Outcrop
Grab
Rhyolite
2.86
2.62
24.6
141
160
E33161
Outcrop
Channel
2
Rhyolite
5.33
1.675
72.4
41.6
25
E33192
Outcrop
Channel
1
Rhyolite
1.34
1.59
23.2
699
556
E33165
Outcrop
Channel
2
Rhyolite
4.09
1.54
52.4
25.5
61
E33164
Outcrop
Channel
2
Rhyolite
8.03
1.415
63.2
34.9
162
E33156
Outcrop
Channel
1
Rhyolite
3.74
1.415
38.1
114.5
41
E33195
Outcrop
Grab
Rhyolite
0.52
1.2
10.2
30.7
34
E33169
Subcrop
Grab
Sandstone
0.75
1.07
28.5
9.4
14
E33194
Outcrop
Grab
Rhyolite
0.44
0.996
24
78.8
120
E33367
Outcrop
Grab
Sandstone
0.37
0.937
50.7
43.8
452
E33284
Outcrop
Channel
0.4
Sandstone
0.55
0.597
43
48
415
E33160
Outcrop
Channel
1.2
Rhyolite
0.83
0.54
35.5
26.9
10
E33373
Outcrop
Channel
1.7
Sandstone
1.26
0.532
64.5
11.9
33
E33157
Outcrop
Channel
2
Rhyolite
2.32
0.503
50.9
29.9
28
E33173
Outcrop
Channel
2
Vein
0.45
0.389
62.9
5
23
E33320
Outcrop
Grab
Sandstone
0.77
0.363
60.3
597
199
E33198
Outcrop
Channel
0.4
Rhyolite
0.59
0.351
33.1
34.3
20
E33357
Float
Grab
Rhyolite
1.14
0.344
79
413
196
E33311
Outcrop
Grab
Sandstone
1.15
0.302
49.4
82
624
E33309
Outcrop
Grab
Rhyolite
0.88
0.284
32.9
155
243
E33200
Outcrop
Channel
0.3
Rhyolite
0.82
0.268
50
58.5
62
E33372
Outcrop
Channel
2
Vein
3.07
0.235
106.5
20.8
27
E33197
Outcrop
Grab
Sandstone
0.52
0.22
25.2
88.5
54
E33291
Outcrop
Grab
Vein
1.04
0.201
18.4
22.4
20
E04418
Float
Grab
Rhyolite
0.1
0.173
42
31
76
E33369
Outcrop
Channel
0.5
Breccia
0.41
0.168
151
6
35
E04417
Dump
Grab
Andesite
0.3
0.165
8
91
35
E33155
Outcrop
Channel
2
Rhyolite
0.29
0.129
18
13.8
34
E33271
Float
Grab
Granite
53
0.043
11,000
3,330
2,100
E33305
Float
Grab
Sandstone
11.6
0.022
1,185
1,085
278
E33319
Float
Grab
Granite
22.4
0.02
8,230
35.7
66
E33317
Outcrop
Grab
Rhyolite
0.12
0.019
23.1
10.6
1,425
E33303
Subcrop
Grab
Granite
4.16
0.018
9,660
598
632
E33304
Outcrop
Channel
0.15
Vein
7.32
0.014
2,660
20.5
138
E33275
Float
Grab
Granite
41.2
0.012
5,160
3,260
1,065
E33272
Subcrop
Grab
Granite
8.27
0.007
2,140
112.5
232
E33268
Outcrop
Grab
Sandstone
5.06
0.007
1,890
18
65
E33300
Outcrop
Grab
Sandstone
11.15
0.005
8,100
42.7
160
E33302
Float
Grab
Granite
7.14
0.0025
4,280
314
792
Table 1. Highlighted samples from the Zonda target.
Campamento
Sample
Site
Type
Width (m)
Primary
Ag
(g/t)
Au
(g/t)
Cu (ppm)
Pb
(ppm)
Zn
(ppm)
Mo
(ppm)
E30536
Outcrop
Channel
0.2
Granite
33.7
0.016
15,250
168
18,350
5
E04398
Float
Grab
Granite
154
0.011
10,500
901
1,020
8
E33148
Float
Grab
Granite
7.57
0.0025
9,940
11,000
1,585
203
E33120
Outcrop
Grab
Granite
43.7
0.005
9,370
18,150
3,450
113
E33122
Workings
Grab
Granite
24
0.0025
8,860
31,200
2,390
45.9
E33128
Outcrop
Grab
Granite
45.5
0.005
7,330
2,380
7,180
321
E33133
Outcrop
Grab
Granite
11.75
0.0025
6,250
6,680
2,980
126
E04400
Float
Channel
0.3
Granite
87.6
0.015
5,940
540
307
12
E33115
Float
Grab
Granite
126
0.005
5,430
9,120
2,260
45.1
E04409
Outcrop
Channel
0.8
Granite
10.2
0.001
4,310
262
1,950
8
E30535
Outcrop
Channel
0.2
Granite
1.8
0.001
3,980
89
168
7
E30533
Float
Grab
Granite
2.2
0.0005
3,020
103
166
2
E33121
Outcrop
Channel
2
Granite
14.95
0.022
2,500
11,550
1,945
101.5
E33134
Outcrop
Grab
Granite
2.52
0.0025
1,635
131
171
6.04
E30722
Outcrop
Grab
Vein
14.3
0.006
1,320
420
1,470
9
E04410
Outcrop
Channel
0.4
Granite
1.7
0.0005
1,310
77
77
3
E30531
Outcrop
Channel
0.1
Granite
2.6
0.006
1,185
120
2,050
4
E33110
Outcrop
Grab
Granite
3.15
0.006
1,135
57.9
5,560
11.3
E33126
Outcrop
Grab
Granite
0.14
0.0025
771
26.4
418
3.7
E33130
Float
Grab
Granite
13.25
0.0025
659
1,405
3,830
7.3
E33132
Outcrop
Grab
Granite
1.59
0.0025
572
254
2,400
9.18
E33125
Float
Grab
Granite
15.55
0.0025
550
559
1,595
3.84
E04272
Float
Grab
Rhyolite
5.3
2.07
386
1,505
1,490
17
E33114
Outcrop
Grab
Granite
3
0.0025
183.5
108.5
250
7.3
E04331
Outcrop
Channel
0.4
Granite
1.9
0.0005
174
769
488
9
E30546
Outcrop
Channel
0.5
Granite
0.4
0.0005
155
85
742
10
E04412
Subcrop
Grab
Granite
0.3
0.002
143
79
6,080
10
Table 2. Highlighted samples from the Campamento target.
QUALIFIED PERSON
Luis Arteaga M.Sc. P.Geo., Vice President Exploration is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.
ABOUT THE LA PONCHA PROJECT
In March 2021, the Company signed an option agreement for the La Poncha Project comprising 18,114 hectares and located 69 km north of Don Julio and 50 km south of the El Fierro Project. The La Poncha Project was explored by at least three companies in the past including Golden Arrow (2008), Teck (2009), and Genesis Minerals (2012). These companies completed limited drilling on the property with several encouraging intercepts publicly released at the time. Historical highlights obtained by Golden Arrow in 2008 include 266m @ 1.21 g/t Au and 3.30 g/t Ag (129m – 395m); 61m @ 3.04 g/t Au and 7.16 g/t Ag (270m – 331m) and multiple other intercepts from 2008. In 2012, Genesis Minerals released 12.15m @ 4.87 g/t Au, 15.9 g/t Ag and 0.49% Zn. In 2022, Sable drilled 2,216m at the Poncha North target obtaining long intercepts of strongly anomalous gold.
ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.
Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of Tier-One new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favourable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's focus is developing its large portfolio of new greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (163,969 ha) incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, La Poncha, and Los Pumas Projects in San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Mexico Regional Program (1.6Mha in application, 26,373ha titled) incorporating the Vinata and El Escarpe projects.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SAMPLE PREPARATION AND QA/QC
Sample preparation for projects in Argentina is carried out by ALS Chemex Argentina, a subsidiary of ALS Minerals, at its facility located in Mendoza, Argentina. Analyses are carried out at their laboratory in Lima, Peru. Sample preparation includes drying in an oven at a maximum temperature of 60°C, fine crushing of the sample to at least 70% passing less than 2 mm, sample splitting using a riffle splitter, and pulverizing a 250 g split to at least 85% passing 75 microns (code PREP-31). The holes contained in this press release were analyzed by methods Au-AA24 (Fire Assay Fusion and Atomic Absorption Spectrometry finish) and ME-MS61 (Four Acid Digestion with Mass Spectrometry finish); the latter includes 48 elements (Al, Ag, As, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Ce, Co, Cr, Cs, Cu, Fe, Ga, Ge, Hf, In, K, La, Li, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Nb, Ni, P, Pb, Rb, Re, S, Sb, Sc, Se, Sn, Sr, Ta, Te, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W, Y, Zn, Zr). Both digestion methods dissolve most minerals but not all elements are quantitatively extracted in some sample matrices. Control samples (standards, blanks, and duplicates) are inserted systematically, and their results are evaluated according to the Company protocols.
CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Sable's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. Although such statements are based on reasonable assumptions of Sable's management, there can be no assurance that any conclusions or forecasts will prove to be accurate.
While Sable considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to changes in project parameters as plans continue to be redefined, risks relating to variations in grade or recovery rates, risks relating to changes in mineral prices and the worldwide demand for and supply of minerals, risks related to increased competition and current global financial conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks, and regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks.
The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and Sable is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.
For further information: Ruben Padilla, President & CEO at [email protected] or +1 (520) 488-2520
