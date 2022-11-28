Sable Announces Grant of Options

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 28, 2022 /CNW/ - November 28, 2022 - Sable Resources Ltd. ("Sable" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAE) (OTCQB: SBLRF) announces that the Company has granted an aggregate of 5,160,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company to directors, officers, employees and consultants in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. The options granted are exercisable at $0.10 for a period of five years.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of Tier-One new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sable's focus is developing its large portfolio of new greenfields projects to resource level. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (163,969 ha) incorporating the Don Julio, El Fierro, La Poncha, and Los Pumas Projects in the San Juan Province, Argentina; and the Mexico Regional Program (1.16Mha in application, 39,000ha titled) incorporating the Vinata and El Escarpe projects.

For further information: Ruben Padilla, President & CEO at [email protected] or +1 (520) 488-2520